bgindependentmedia.org
Large shovel-ready sites in Wood County in demand by developers
Wood County is working to create more large acreage sites that are shovel-ready for developers. Economic development officials reported last week that there is much interest in Wood County sites – but the demand is greater than the supply right now. “There’s a lot of stuff already in the...
westbendnews.net
Emergency repairs underway to reopen I-75
BOWLING GREEN – Emergency repair work is underway after an oversized semi struck the Lime City Road bridge over I-75 early this morning. Due to significant damage to the bridge, the northbound lanes are expected to remain closed until further notice, with the goal to get them reopened by midnight.
13abc.com
Drifters ruin church parking lot doing donuts
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - People who live off South Avenue by Bethel Lutheran Church say they are fed up with drivers doing burnouts or donuts in the church’s parking lot. A church administrator says the drivers are tearing up the parking lot. “It’s private property, and you’re doing a...
Central Avenue near Wildwood Metropark to close for 150 days
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: the above video first aired Feb. 6 and is regarding a proposed project in Oregon. A section of Central Avenue in west Toledo will close at the end of the month for approximately 150 days. The Ohio Department of Transportation is replacing the bridge...
bgindependentmedia.org
Community is welcome to Kitchen of Hope meal Feb. 24
Perrysburg’s Zoar Lutheran Church will host a Kitchen of Hope dinner Feb. 24 for Wood County residents and members of the church. The meal, which includes a main entrée, vegetable, starch, salad and fresh-baked dessert, starts at noon in the church’s Family Life Center, 314 E. Indiana Ave., Perrysburg. There is no charge for the meal; however, donations can be made to the Kitchen of Hope ministry or in honor/memory of a loved one.
13abc.com
Hittin’ The Town at a frozen gem in Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Even though we’re in the middle of winter, there are a number of outdoor activities you can enjoy, including ice skating. The ice rink has been a part of the Ottawa Park landscape for more than half a century. “It’s amazing the number of people...
laprensanewspaper.com
City of Toledo Department of Housing and Community Development and Toledo Public Schools Announce Success of Families Stabilization Program
The City of Toledo and Toledo Public Schools are proud to announce the success of the TPS Families Stabilization Program, a pilot program that helped to stabilize a total of 482 children. Funded by an Emergency Solutions Grant, the program provided support and assistance to families in need, including financial assistance, counseling, and educational support.
Street in Fostoria closed due to downed tree
FOSTORIA, Ohio — North Union Street in Fostoria is closed Thursday night between Culbertson and West Jackson streets due to a downed tree in the road, police said. No injuries were reported. It is currently unclear how soon the tree will be removed and the road will be reopened.
bgindependentmedia.org
‘Parents’ Night Out’ program offered at BG Community Center
The Bowling Green Parks & Recreation Department is introducing new Parents’ Night Out programming in February and March. These programs will allow parents to drop their kids off at the Bowling Green Community Center while they enjoy some time for themselves. Children ages 5 to 12 are invited to join staff at the Community Center for fun Friday night of activities, including games, arts and crafts, gym time, funny videos, and the Freedom Climber rotating climbing wall.
Lima News
Suspect at large in Kalida bank robbery
KALIDA —Authorities are searching for a man who robbed the Union Bank Company in Kalida on Saturday morning. According to a release from Putnam County Sheriff Brian Siefker, a lone man approached a teller at the Union Bank branch located at 110 E. North St., Kalida, around 11:00 a.m. Saturday morning.
13abc.com
Neighborhood Nuisance: 150- year-old Toledo home falling apart
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - People living near the 151-year-old home on Maumee Avenue in Toledo are concerned that the property will collapse soon. Nearby residents told 13abc the issues began with a leak in the roof, that ended up causing the entire rear of the home to fall off. “It’s...
13abc.com
Person killed in Hidden Cedars Apartment fire
A chilly start to a bright and sunny weekend. Dan Smith has the details. A large apartment fire broke out at Hidden Cedars Apartments in Maumee Saturday morning, with crews still battling the blaze.
sciotopost.com
Truck Driver Arrested After Crashing into Bridge on I-75 in Toledo
TOLEDO – That will leave a mark! This morning a truck driver towing an oversized load smashed into a bridge on I-75 in Toledo. ODOT reported the crash and closed I-75 at SR 795 near Perrysburg/Rossford. Traffic is being detoured to 795 to I-280. According to the Woods County...
wktn.com
Kenton Woman Cited After Crash in Findlay Thursday
A Kenton woman was cited after a crash in Findlay Thursday afternoon. According to a release from the Findlay Police Department, 54 year old Melissa Prater was driving west in the 1200 block of Tiffin Avenue, and she failed to stop in time to avoid a collision with a vehicle in front of her that was stopped for traffic.
Lima News
Lima Municipal Court records, Feb. 2-8
Jeremy McNeal, 30, of Lima, pleaded no contest to found guilty of no ol. Sentence: 30 days jail. 28 days suspended. $150 fine. Ronalda F. Fields, 49, of Lima, found guilty of ovi. Sentence: 5 days jail. 5 days suspended. $500 fine. Gary B. Gessel, 44, of Lima, pleaded no...
13abc.com
Neighborhood Nuisance: 150 year old Toledo home falling apart
A large apartment fire broke out at Hidden Cedars Apartments in Maumee Saturday morning, with crews still battling the blaze. Why it Matters: Reporter arrested during Ohio news conference. Updated: 15 hours ago. |. By Josh Croup. Reporter Evan Lambert was arrested during Gov. DeWine's news conference on the Ohio...
I-475 NB north of US-24 reopens after crash Friday afternoon
MAUMEE, Ohio — Update: The crash has been cleared and I-475 northbound lanes have reopened. One lane of traffic has reopened on I-475 northbound just north of US-24 interchange after a crash Friday afternoon stalled traffic around 2:30 p.m. It is not known how many vehicles were involved in...
fox2detroit.com
Kroger self-checkout thief wanted after scanning 1 case of energy drinks, leaving with 20
DUNDEE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police are looking for a suspect who stole 19 cases of energy drinks from a Monroe County Kroger. An image from a security camera at the Dundee grocery store shows the suspect with a cart full of Red Bull on Feb. 1. Police said the suspect scanned one case of the drinks but walked out with 20 cases.
hometownstations.com
American Township Police respond to call of abducted child on Tuesday, charges pending against Lima man
2/10/23 3:15 PM Press Release from the Allen County Sheriff's Office: On Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at approximately 11:07AM the American Township Police Department was dispatched to the 500 block of Sandpiper St. Lima, Ohio regarding a 4 year old child being abducted from the residence by an unknown male subject. At the time of call the subject was walking away from the residence with the child. Upon the arrival of law enforcement, the subject later identified as, Deron A. Perkins of Lima, was observed sitting on the sidewalk, tightly holding the child in his arms, refusing to let go.
Car crashes into north Toledo duplex Thursday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Crews responded to a north Toledo residence Thursday morning after a vehicle crashed into an occupied duplex just south of the Sylvania and North Detroit avenues intersection in central Toledo. Neither the occupants of the residence nor the driver were injured and the vehicle was removed,...
