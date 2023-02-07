ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

news3lv.com

Nevada lawmaker proposes office to oversee public education funds

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Nevada lawmaker says she will introduce a bill to create an office to oversee public education funds. Democratic Assemblywoman Brittney Miller on Friday announced her plans to introduce a bill to create a full-time auditing program. The goal is to prevent and detect fraud,...
NEVADA STATE
news3lv.com

Gov. Lombardo declares state of emergency after gas pipeline leak

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Governor Lombardo is declaring a state of emergency. The declaration follows after a leak in a California gas pipeline that feeds Southern Nevada was reported on Friday. According to the Office of the Governor, they are working with Kinder Morgan, the Nevada Division of Emergency...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

New Hampshire bill aims to ban gender-neutral bathrooms in public schools

CONCORD, N.H. (CITC) — A bill looking to restrict all multiple-stall public school bathrooms to single-sex use is sparking division in New Hampshire. House Bill 104, sponsored by Republican State Representative Michael Moffett, aims to bar any gender-neutral facilities from elementary, middle and high schools throughout New Hampshire. It is one of the multiple pieces of state legislation focusing on gender identity in educational settings this year.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
news3lv.com

Nevada ranks second most catfished state, according to new study

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Valentine's Day is around the corner, and meeting a special someone online can also come with some security risks. A team with All About Cookies recently analyzed FBI and Federal Trade Commission data to put together a list of states hardest hit by catfishing scams.
NEVADA STATE
news3lv.com

Connecticut lawmakers push to conceal teachers' discussions with students about gender identity

HARTFORD, Conn. (CITC) — Connecticut Democrats have proposed a bill limiting information about discussions teachers may have with their students about "sensitive subjects." The proposed bill would prohibit Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests pertaining to teacher communications with students that involve subjects like sexual orientation, gender identity or race. According to its text, the proposed law is intended to protect public school teachers.
CONNECTICUT STATE

