Read full article on original website
Related
news3lv.com
Nevada lawmaker proposes office to oversee public education funds
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Nevada lawmaker says she will introduce a bill to create an office to oversee public education funds. Democratic Assemblywoman Brittney Miller on Friday announced her plans to introduce a bill to create a full-time auditing program. The goal is to prevent and detect fraud,...
news3lv.com
Gov. Lombardo declares state of emergency after gas pipeline leak
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Governor Lombardo is declaring a state of emergency. The declaration follows after a leak in a California gas pipeline that feeds Southern Nevada was reported on Friday. According to the Office of the Governor, they are working with Kinder Morgan, the Nevada Division of Emergency...
news3lv.com
Nevada's rainy-day fund now over $900 million, highest balance in history
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada's rainy-day fund has now surpassed $900 million, the highest balance in its history and more than double what it was in early 2020, according to the state treasurer's office. The balance gained $516 million after a transfer from the state's general fund last week,...
news3lv.com
New Hampshire bill aims to ban gender-neutral bathrooms in public schools
CONCORD, N.H. (CITC) — A bill looking to restrict all multiple-stall public school bathrooms to single-sex use is sparking division in New Hampshire. House Bill 104, sponsored by Republican State Representative Michael Moffett, aims to bar any gender-neutral facilities from elementary, middle and high schools throughout New Hampshire. It is one of the multiple pieces of state legislation focusing on gender identity in educational settings this year.
news3lv.com
Nevada ranks second most catfished state, according to new study
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Valentine's Day is around the corner, and meeting a special someone online can also come with some security risks. A team with All About Cookies recently analyzed FBI and Federal Trade Commission data to put together a list of states hardest hit by catfishing scams.
news3lv.com
Clark County monitoring leak in gas pipeline that feeds Southern Nevada
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Clark County is monitoring a leak in a California gas pipeline that helps feed Southern Nevada. The county said in a statement Friday that emergency managers are aware of the leak in a Kinder Morgan line, which feeds unleaded and diesel fuel into storage facilities in the area.
news3lv.com
Nevada regulators warn of additional cannabis products affected with unapproved pesticide
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada state regulators are identifying more cannabis products that were affected by an unapproved pesticide. The Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board updated its list of cannabis products treated with the unapproved pesticide, Ethephon on Thursday. The update follows after discovering nearly 8,000 pounds of cannabis harvested...
news3lv.com
Nevada State Police targets impaired drivers with Joining Forces campaign
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada State Police and other state agencies are teaming up to try to put an end to impaired driving. The Joining Forces campaign kicks off on Friday, February 10 - Tuesday, February 28. Last year alone, 382 people died on Nevada’s roadways in crashes where...
news3lv.com
NV Energy addresses Las Vegas valley residents' rising energy bills
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — If you're a customer of NV Energy, you might have received an email explaining why bills have gone up lately. The utility company says the main reason is that the price of natural gas has increased by 50% from a year ago. The increase has...
news3lv.com
Connecticut lawmakers push to conceal teachers' discussions with students about gender identity
HARTFORD, Conn. (CITC) — Connecticut Democrats have proposed a bill limiting information about discussions teachers may have with their students about "sensitive subjects." The proposed bill would prohibit Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests pertaining to teacher communications with students that involve subjects like sexual orientation, gender identity or race. According to its text, the proposed law is intended to protect public school teachers.
news3lv.com
The Animal Foundation shares update on dog found allegedly living with coyotes
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Animal Foundation is sharing an update on a pup getting lots of attention across the country. In the update posted on the shelter's social media pages Friday, the veterinary services manager says the dog, Ghost, is doing great and is loved by the team.
Comments / 0