Read full article on original website
Related
38-Year-Old Shot, Killed After Taking Picture During Vacation In Chile
The family of a 38-year-old man is hoping for justice after their loved one was shot and killed while vacationing in Chile. Eric Garvin was gunned down in the capital city of Santiago. “This is the darkest chapter of our lives because we are living every parent’s worst nightmare,” Garvin’s...
An American Allegedly Murdered His DJ Girlfriend in Colombia. Then He Tried to Flee.
A 23-year-old Colombian DJ named Valentina Trespalacios was found dead inside a suitcase in a trash can in Bogota, which led to an international manhunt for a Texas man accused of killing her. The only suspect, John Poulos, 35, an American citizen, was arrested at an airport in Panama last...
Mass. student dead after fall from Cancun Airbnb balcony; boyfriend arrested, cleared of wrongdoing: reports
A 20-year-old Massachusetts woman is dead after falling from the balcony of an Airbnb while vacationing in Cancun, Mexico, with her boyfriend, who was arrested but released.
3 American tourists stabbed in Puerto Rico after being warned to stop filming a hamburger cart: cops
Three American tourists were stabbed in Puerto Rico early Monday after they were told to stop filming in the La Perla neighborhood made famous by Luis Fonsi’s “Despacito” music video, police said. The incident began unfolding after 4 a.m. in the popular community where one of the tourists, identified by authorities as Carlos Sanchez Brown, 39, from South Carolina, began recording video of a hamburger cart but was told by some locals to stop and leave the area. Brown was accompanied by Wallace Florence, 37, also from South Carolina, and Jackson Tremayne, 38, from Georgia, municipal commissioner José Juan García told station...
Indiana man dies after apparently falling off Puerto Rico cliff
A 27-year-old man died in Puerto Rico after apparently falling off a 70-foot cliff in Cabo Rojo, the U.S. Coast Guard said on Tuesday. Edgar Garay had been on a day trip to the coast while visiting from Indiana. The Coast Guard said that Garay was last seen alive at the site of the incident, located near a lighthouse, just after 5:30 p.m. local time on Sunday. More than an hour later, a 911 emergency operator reported to the Coast Guard that something may have happened to the man. When Coast Guard watch standers later arrived at the scene, a witness...
A 9 Year Old Girl Was Brought To The Hospital Pregnant, Doctors Screamed When They Discovered Who The Father Is
The welfare of the children is of utmost importance, and as parents, it is our duty to ensure that they are protected and have access to the care they need to grow and thrive. Unfortunately, in some cases, parents do not always provide this level of care and protection. This was the case for a 9-year-old girl who arrived at a local hospital pregnant.
Mother arrested after two children missing for almost a year are found wearing disguises in supermarket
Two children who were allegedly kidnapped by their mother 11 months ago from their home in Missouri have been found by police in a grocery store in Florida. Police in High Springs, 20 miles northwest of Gainesville, said they located Adrian Gilley, 12, sister Brooke, 11, and their mom Kristi Nicole Gilley, 36, shopping in a Winn Dixie store on 1 February after running a routine vehicle license check.The two children, whose descriptions had been listed on the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children database, were wearing disguises, police said. Ms Gilley, described as the children’s “non-custodial mother,”...
3 missing rappers whose bodies were found in rat-infested apartment were shot in targeted attack: Police
Three missing rappers whose bodies were found in an abandoned Michigan apartment had been shot multiple times in a targeted attack, police said Tuesday. Armani Kelly, 27, Montoya Givens, 31, and Dante Wicker, 31, disappeared on Jan. 21 when they were set to perform at a show that was canceled at Lounge 31 in Detroit. Their bodies were found last week in an apartment basement.
Deported to Haiti even though he wasn’t born there, he’s still fighting to get back to U.S.
Ever since his “unjust” deportation to Haiti two years ago, Paul Pierrilus says he has faced one crisis after another
Four bodies found buried in Mexico near bullet-riddled car of missing Ohio man
Mexican officials say that four bodies were found buried near the bullet-riddled car of a missing Ohio who had been visiting his fiancee in the country.Jose Gutierrez, a 36-year-old project coordinator, has been missing since a Christmas Day restaurant dinner along with fiancée Daniela Pichardo, her sister and her cousin.The attorney general for the Mexican state of Zacatecas says that members of Mexico’s National Guard found four bodies buried near the vehicle. Testing is being carried out to identify the victims.Mr Gutierrez had travelled to Mexico to see Ms Pichardo ahead of their 2023 wedding. When Ms Pichardo did not...
Moment Polish tourist is beaten after he scaled ancient Mayan temple in Mexico
Pawel Tomasz, of Poland, was arrested for trekking up the Temple of Kukulcán in Yucatán, Mexico, on Saturday. He was fined about $263 and forced to deleted photos he took to post on social media.
Ex-Cop Accused in Disappearance of 43 Students Was Just Extradited to Mexico
MEXICO CITY — U.S. authorities just extradited an ex-cop to Mexico for his alleged involvement in one of the most brutal and controversial crimes in the country’s modern history. Forty-three students from the Ayotzinapa Rural Teachers’ College disappeared in the city of Iguala in the southwestern state of...
travelawaits.com
A Warning For U.S. Visitors Traveling To Mexico — The Dangerous Situation Happening In Cancun
The U.S. Department of State has a warning for the crowds of U.S. citizens planning to travel to Mexico’s state of Quintana Roo this winter. The travel advisory, which was originally posted by the U.S. Embassy & Consulates in Mexico, was issued following numerous incidents involving taxi and Uber drivers.
Woman picks up Hitchhiker who turned out to be an angel, what he said was shocking.
Linda Markowitz tells her story about picking up a man on the side of the road who turned out to be an angel.And what this man said and did was pretty shocking, and the events that followed will make you really question why he was even there.
Lawyer dies after his hidden gun goes off during MRI scan
A lawyer was accidentally shot by his own gun after he failed to remove it before going into hospital MRI scanning room. Leandro Mathias de Novaes took his mother for a scan at Laboratorio Cura in São Paulo, Brazil, on 16 January, Jam Press reports. The 40-year-old is said to have failed to tell hospital workers that he had a gun on him after being told to remove all metal objects before entering the scanning room.The magnetic field from the MRI scanner pulled the pro-gun lawyer’s weapon was pulled from his waistband and went off, shooting him in the...
msn.com
Americans are flocking to Mexico – a trend ignored during Biden's immigration-focused visit
MEXICO CITY – For more than a decade, Marcos Del Rosario Santiago has lived in la Roma — at the time an up and coming neighborhood in the west side of Mexico City. But Del Rosario has seen a shift in his neighborhood. More Airbnbs are popping up after those living in apartments, some who have had to already have three or four roommates, could no longer afford to live there. At his local panadería, where he often orders a coffee and pan dulce, he used to only hear people order in Spanish, even if they were not Mexican. Now, he said he’s seeing and hearing more foreigners order in English.
More than 1 ton of cocaine seized in Puerto Rico
Federal agents seized a cocaine shipment in excess of one ton aboard a ship on its way to Humacao, Puerto Rico.
WKRC
Experts say bodies found in Mexico are those of missing Hamilton man's fiancée, her family
ZACATECAS, Mexico (WKRC) - There was a startling discovery in connection to a Hamilton man who went missing in Mexico. Bodies found in a grave are believed to be the fiancée of a Hamilton man and two of her family members who all disappeared Christmas night. Mexican news outlet...
Elian Gonzalez set to become Cuban lawmaker
Elián González, the Cuban boy whose custody battle stoked Cold War-era tensions, has been nominated to serve in the island's National Assembly, the communist-party daily Granma said Monday.
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
Comments / 0