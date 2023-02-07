ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

New York Post

3 American tourists stabbed in Puerto Rico after being warned to stop filming a hamburger cart: cops

Three American tourists were stabbed in Puerto Rico early Monday after they were told to stop filming in the La Perla neighborhood made famous by Luis Fonsi’s “Despacito” music video, police said. The incident began unfolding after 4 a.m. in the popular community where one of the tourists, identified by authorities as Carlos Sanchez Brown, 39, from South Carolina, began recording video of a hamburger cart but was told by some locals to stop and leave the area. Brown was accompanied by Wallace Florence, 37, also from South Carolina, and Jackson Tremayne, 38, from Georgia, municipal commissioner José Juan García told station...
CBS News

Indiana man dies after apparently falling off Puerto Rico cliff

A 27-year-old man died in Puerto Rico after apparently falling off a 70-foot cliff in Cabo Rojo, the U.S. Coast Guard said on Tuesday. Edgar Garay had been on a day trip to the coast while visiting from Indiana. The Coast Guard said that Garay was last seen alive at the site of the incident, located near a lighthouse, just after 5:30 p.m. local time on Sunday. More than an hour later, a 911 emergency operator reported to the Coast Guard that something may have happened to the man. When Coast Guard watch standers later arrived at the scene, a witness...
The Independent

Mother arrested after two children missing for almost a year are found wearing disguises in supermarket

Two children who were allegedly kidnapped by their mother 11 months ago from their home in Missouri have been found by police in a grocery store in Florida. Police in High Springs, 20 miles northwest of Gainesville, said they located Adrian Gilley, 12, sister Brooke, 11, and their mom Kristi Nicole Gilley, 36, shopping in a Winn Dixie store on 1 February after running a routine vehicle license check.The two children, whose descriptions had been listed on the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children database, were wearing disguises, police said. Ms Gilley, described as the children’s “non-custodial mother,”...
Law & Crime

3 missing rappers whose bodies were found in rat-infested apartment were shot in targeted attack: Police

Three missing rappers whose bodies were found in an abandoned Michigan apartment had been shot multiple times in a targeted attack, police said Tuesday. Armani Kelly, 27, Montoya Givens, 31, and Dante Wicker, 31, disappeared on Jan. 21 when they were set to perform at a show that was canceled at Lounge 31 in Detroit. Their bodies were found last week in an apartment basement.
The Independent

Four bodies found buried in Mexico near bullet-riddled car of missing Ohio man

Mexican officials say that four bodies were found buried near the bullet-riddled car of a missing Ohio who had been visiting his fiancee in the country.Jose Gutierrez, a 36-year-old project coordinator, has been missing since a Christmas Day restaurant dinner along with fiancée Daniela Pichardo, her sister and her cousin.The attorney general for the Mexican state of Zacatecas says that members of Mexico’s National Guard found four bodies buried near the vehicle. Testing is being carried out to identify the victims.Mr Gutierrez had travelled to Mexico to see Ms Pichardo ahead of their 2023 wedding. When Ms Pichardo did not...
The Independent

Lawyer dies after his hidden gun goes off during MRI scan

A lawyer was accidentally shot by his own gun after he failed to remove it before going into hospital MRI scanning room. Leandro Mathias de Novaes took his mother for a scan at Laboratorio Cura in São Paulo, Brazil, on 16 January, Jam Press reports. The 40-year-old is said to have failed to tell hospital workers that he had a gun on him after being told to remove all metal objects before entering the scanning room.The magnetic field from the MRI scanner pulled the pro-gun lawyer’s weapon was pulled from his waistband and went off, shooting him in the...
msn.com

Americans are flocking to Mexico – a trend ignored during Biden's immigration-focused visit

MEXICO CITY – For more than a decade, Marcos Del Rosario Santiago has lived in la Roma — at the time an up and coming neighborhood in the west side of Mexico City. But Del Rosario has seen a shift in his neighborhood. More Airbnbs are popping up after those living in apartments, some who have had to already have three or four roommates, could no longer afford to live there. At his local panadería, where he often orders a coffee and pan dulce, he used to only hear people order in Spanish, even if they were not Mexican. Now, he said he’s seeing and hearing more foreigners order in English.

