ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montrose, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
99.9 The Point

Four More Big Colorado Retail Stores Closing For Good

It was announced this week that another major retail chain in Colorado is closing down four more local locations, including one close to the Northern Colorado area. Another Colorado Retail Store Closing Four More Locations For Good. Big things happening around Colorado as we say goodbye to yet another longtime...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

4 more Bed Bath & Beyond stores to close in Colorado

NORTHGLENN, Colo. — Bed, Bath & Beyond is closing 149 more of its stores as its financial struggle continue. The new list of closures includes Colorado locations in Dillon, Northglenn, Glenwood Springs and Grand Junction. Thursday's list of closures comes one week after Bed, Bath & Beyond announced it...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Base camp at 12,500 feet in Colorado offers heated tents and catered meals

A new type of skiing experience is coming to Colorado, centered around a high-elevation 'base camp' atmosphere the provides convenient access to 'world-class' backcountry skiing. Located above Telluride Ski Resort, Bridal Veil Backcountry Ski Camp offers clients heated tents and catered meals at 12,500 feet. Their three-day, two-night trips are all about skiing, capable of hosting up to eight people with one or two guides. ...
COLORADO STATE
95 Rock KKNN

Pizza Cost In Colorado Is High: Where Is the Cheapest Pizza In Grand Junction?

An estimated 12.5 million pizzas will be ordered on Super Bowl Sunday and pizza lovers will be paying more than ever. Colorado Ranks 5th In the Nation For Expensive Pizza. According to the pizza-delivery app Slice, Colorado has some of the highest pizza prices in the nation. The state ranks 5th in the nation for high pizza prices - averaging $21.23 for a large cheese. Oregon has the nation's most expensive cheese pizza averaging $26.94 for a large pie. Washington is the second costliest state for pizza - $23.34 for a large cheese pizza followed by Illinois and Alaska.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
thebusinesstimes.com

Restaurant brings ButterBurgers and cheese curds to Grand Junction

A restaurant franchise known for its ButterBurgers, Wisconsin cheese curds and fresh frozen custard has opened a location in Grand Junction. Veronica Santoyo and Ryan Koster have opened a Culver’s at 582 24 1/2 Road. The location is the fourth for the chain west of Denver and 900th nationwide.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
K99

Colorado Pizzeria Ranks as one of the Best in the Nation

When it comes to the pizza race in the United States, everyone wants a slice of the pie. New York style, Chicago deep dish, Detroit style, and more, the options are probably endless. With so many types of American-style pizza wanting to be the best of the best, the competition is fierce.
TELLURIDE, CO
95 Rock KKNN

All the Things You Must See in Ouray Colorado

The Colorado mountain town of Ouray sits in Ouray county at an elevation of 7,792 feet. Views of the western slope and the San Juan Mountains are a sweet sight to behold, but this tiny community of less than 2000 has tons to offer. Mountain views are spectacular year-round in...
OURAY, CO
KREX

Missing GJ resident found

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — UPDATE: S. Tevis has been found and is safe. Strive is looking for the community’s help to locate a missing Grand Junction resident. S. Tevis was last seen by the Loma gas station heading south towards the interstate around noon on Tuesday, February 7. He was wearing a pink collared […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
OutThere Colorado

20-foot-deep avalanche wipes out power to Colorado mountain town

Amid big snow hitting Colorado, an avalanche has taken out the power infrastructure in a San Miguel County mountain town, also closing a key access road. UPDATE: At 3:45 PM, the San Miguel Sheriff's Office announced that power has been restored to the town's core, but that some residents will remain without power until operations resume and are hopefully completed tomorrow.
SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, CO
95 Rock KKNN

95 Rock KKNN

Grand Junction, CO
15K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

95 Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy