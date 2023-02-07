Read full article on original website
Four More Big Colorado Retail Stores Closing For Good
It was announced this week that another major retail chain in Colorado is closing down four more local locations, including one close to the Northern Colorado area. Another Colorado Retail Store Closing Four More Locations For Good. Big things happening around Colorado as we say goodbye to yet another longtime...
4 more Bed Bath & Beyond stores to close in Colorado
NORTHGLENN, Colo. — Bed, Bath & Beyond is closing 149 more of its stores as its financial struggle continue. The new list of closures includes Colorado locations in Dillon, Northglenn, Glenwood Springs and Grand Junction. Thursday's list of closures comes one week after Bed, Bath & Beyond announced it...
Grand Junction Colorado’s Newest Store Offers ‘Whimsical’ Accouterments
There's a new locally-owned and operated store in Grand Junction, Colorado offering amazing handcrafted items. They just opened, so be one of the first to check them out. This fun store offers everything from handcrafted jewelry to hats, clothing, handbags, home decor, leathercraft, and accessories. Here's a quick look at what they have to offer.
Grand Junction Colorado’s Top 10 Places For a Studly Pedicure
Do you enjoy getting a pedicure? When searching for a pedicure in Grand Junction, Colorado, where would you say is the best place to go? These are the ten best shops in town according to Yelp. Like most guys, I typically take care of toenails myself. Unfortunately, my last adventure...
10 Times When a Tornado Touched Down in Mesa County, Colorado
Even though the risk for tornados in western Colorado is very low, they can and do happen. In fact, they happen in Mesa County far more than in any other county on the western slope. We have even had a tornado inside Grand Junction city limits. Mesa County's strongest tornado...
Base camp at 12,500 feet in Colorado offers heated tents and catered meals
A new type of skiing experience is coming to Colorado, centered around a high-elevation 'base camp' atmosphere the provides convenient access to 'world-class' backcountry skiing. Located above Telluride Ski Resort, Bridal Veil Backcountry Ski Camp offers clients heated tents and catered meals at 12,500 feet. Their three-day, two-night trips are all about skiing, capable of hosting up to eight people with one or two guides. ...
Pizza Cost In Colorado Is High: Where Is the Cheapest Pizza In Grand Junction?
An estimated 12.5 million pizzas will be ordered on Super Bowl Sunday and pizza lovers will be paying more than ever. Colorado Ranks 5th In the Nation For Expensive Pizza. According to the pizza-delivery app Slice, Colorado has some of the highest pizza prices in the nation. The state ranks 5th in the nation for high pizza prices - averaging $21.23 for a large cheese. Oregon has the nation's most expensive cheese pizza averaging $26.94 for a large pie. Washington is the second costliest state for pizza - $23.34 for a large cheese pizza followed by Illinois and Alaska.
Restaurant brings ButterBurgers and cheese curds to Grand Junction
A restaurant franchise known for its ButterBurgers, Wisconsin cheese curds and fresh frozen custard has opened a location in Grand Junction. Veronica Santoyo and Ryan Koster have opened a Culver’s at 582 24 1/2 Road. The location is the fourth for the chain west of Denver and 900th nationwide.
Colorado Pizzeria Ranks as one of the Best in the Nation
When it comes to the pizza race in the United States, everyone wants a slice of the pie. New York style, Chicago deep dish, Detroit style, and more, the options are probably endless. With so many types of American-style pizza wanting to be the best of the best, the competition is fierce.
All the Things You Must See in Ouray Colorado
The Colorado mountain town of Ouray sits in Ouray county at an elevation of 7,792 feet. Views of the western slope and the San Juan Mountains are a sweet sight to behold, but this tiny community of less than 2000 has tons to offer. Mountain views are spectacular year-round in...
Two Colorado chefs are semi-finalists in the 2023 James Beard Awards, the Oscars of the food world
The prestigious James Beard Awards, sometimes called the Oscars of the food world, recognize and celebrate culinary excellence in the United States. The awards, named after the legendary American chef, cookbook author, and TV personality, have been presented annually by the James Beard Foundation since 1991.
Colorado pizza joint named one of the best in the country
According to TripstoDiscover.com, you don't have to travel around the world to get a great slice of pizza. In fact, you don't even have to leave Colorado. Telluride's Brown Dog Pizza was mentioned on the website's 2023 '20 Best Pizza Joints in the US' list for its tasty 'za. "A...
Missing GJ resident found
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — UPDATE: S. Tevis has been found and is safe. Strive is looking for the community’s help to locate a missing Grand Junction resident. S. Tevis was last seen by the Loma gas station heading south towards the interstate around noon on Tuesday, February 7. He was wearing a pink collared […]
Delta announces new hot air balloon festival.
The City of Delta is adding a Hot Air Balloon Festival to the docket for their annual 4th of July Fireworks show.
CO state officials deny information request for investigation of Grand Junction car dealership
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado state officials denied our KJCT information request for complaints filed against a Grand Junction car dealership. Here’s the email we received. Two weeks ago, we told you our show The 10, that the Colorado Department of Revenue cleared Red Rocks Auto Group of...
Colorado care worker sentenced to 60 days in jail for assisted-living facility death
A care worker on duty the day Hazel Place died after being left unattended for six hours in 100-degree weather at a Grand Junction assisted living facility was sentenced to 60 days in county jail on Monday in Mesa County district court. Jamie Johnston, 32, was also sentenced to three...
Neglected Colorado Rescue Dog Gets Second Chance To Find Happiness
Sometimes love and happiness can be elusive, but if you're lucky enough, a second chance will eventually come along. One of five hounds rescued from a neglect situation, Rocco came to Roice-Hurst in Grand Junction on New Year's Eve. He was underweight and had cuts all over his face. It was a heartbreaking sight.
"Whose tracks are these?": Public asked to help identify footprints in the snow
"Whose tracks are these?" wrote Visit Silverton on a recent Instagram post, challenging the public to help them identify several sets of tracks found around town. Think you can help them out? Check out the post below. Think you know what animal left any of these tracks behind?. You probably...
20-foot-deep avalanche wipes out power to Colorado mountain town
Amid big snow hitting Colorado, an avalanche has taken out the power infrastructure in a San Miguel County mountain town, also closing a key access road. UPDATE: At 3:45 PM, the San Miguel Sheriff's Office announced that power has been restored to the town's core, but that some residents will remain without power until operations resume and are hopefully completed tomorrow.
