Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular grocery store chain opening two new stores in Wisconsin this weekKristen WaltersJanesville, WI
Hy-Vee Continues to Grow Despite Retail Industry Struggles: Company To Open Two New Stores In WisconsinMinha D.Janesville, WI
In cities like Madison, student suffers as teacher shortage takes a toll on education qualityEdy ZooMadison, WI
Men’s Basketball: Holtmann ejected in first half against WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Badgers beat Buckeyes 65-60, hold off Ohio State second-half comeback bidThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
wisportsheroics.com
The Argument For Replacing Greg Gard as the Coach of Badgers Men’s Basketball
I want to preface everything by saying that I fully support Greg Gard. I think he’s done a fantastic job and the recent results of the team are more due to bad luck than anything he as a coach can control. With that said, I think it’s important to take a step back and look at each side of the debate without bringing emotions into it. Since I am on the side of keeping Gard, I’m in a position to view the talking points from the other side objectively.
Bucky's 5th Quarter
The backbone of the Badgers offense isn’t a player, but rather a philosophy
The Wisconsin Badgers defeated the Penn State Nittany Lions in a 79-74 game, aided by Chucky Hepburn’s late-game heroics that pushed them into overtime before scoring 11 points in the final period en route to a victory. In the win, the Badgers’ big four: Chucky Hepburn, Steven Crowl, Tyler...
Bucky's 5th Quarter
Wisconsin men’s basketball: Three keys to win at Penn State
The Wisconsin Badgers men's basketball (13-9, 5-7 Big Ten) team has had the opportunity to win a few close games down the stretch and has just gone cold shooting. Finishing layups and hitting shots late in games have been a struggle for the Badgers. The bigger issue is poor shot...
Bucky's 5th Quarter
Wisconsin Basketball: Badgers edge past Penn State in 79-74 OT thriller
The Wisconsin Badgers defeated the Penn State Nittany Lions in a 79-74 overtime thriller, improving to 14-9 on the season, as well as 6-7 in the conference. Wisconsin started the game strong defensively. In the first ten minutes of the first half, they lead the game 18-12. In the first...
Bucky's 5th Quarter
Wisconsin Football position-by-position breakdown: Wide Receivers
The Wisconsin Badgers have significantly improved their roster with an overload of talent at several key positions, which has come following a coaching change to former Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Luke Fickell. With the amount of competition at several positions, and with the first transfer portal period officially over, let’s...
Bucky's 5th Quarter
Badgers great RB Jonathan Taylor shares thoughts on Luke Fickell hiring
The Wisconsin Badgers continue to impress with Luke Fickell under the helm as their new head coach, recently pairing with the Varsity Collective to share a welcome to the newest players on the team with a billboard in New York City. The move caught the eye of former Badgers running...
wisportsheroics.com
Who Is Phil Longo? Get To Know The Badgers’ Offensive Coordinator And Quarterbacks Coach
Phil Longo joined the Badgers in 2023. He was brought over by new head coach Luke Fickell to transform the Wisconsin offense. So who is Phil Longo? Let’s take a closer look and learn more about the Badgers’ offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Previously an OC at Ole...
wissports.net
Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association announces 2023 Hall of Fame Inductees
The Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association has announced its 2023 Hall of Fame induction class. A Hall of Fame Banquet is scheduled for Sunday, September 24th at the Glacier Canyon Lodge of the Wilderness Resort in Wisconsin Dells. More information on tickets for the Banquet can be found by contacting inductees or the WBCA.
5 Hilariously Awkward Street Names We Can’t Believe Were Approved in Wisconsin
Every state has its own share of weird road and street names, but these 5 in Wisconsin might just top the list. This morning I got a good laugh when I came across this article about weird street and road names in Wisconsin, but it also left me wondering how some of them actually got approved. Do they not have rules or procedures for naming roads in Wisconsin?
oregonobserver.com
Oregon resident to lead seminar at Wisconsin Garden & Landscape Expo
Victor Zaderej, an Oregon resident, will lead a session at the upcoming PBS Wisconsin Garden & Landscape Expo, which takes place from Friday, Feb. 10 through Sunday, Feb. 12. Zaderej’s seminar, “Grow Lettuce in Your Living Room – Feed Your Family from Your Indoor Hydroponic Garden,” begins at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11. He will discuss a variety of methods for growing food indoors throughout the year, a topic he recently published a book on.
OnlyInYourState
Some Of The Most Mouthwatering BBQ In Wisconsin Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem
Some of the best BBQ you’ve ever tasted can be found in a place with a little swagger. In Dodgeville, Wisconsin, there’s a restaurant with a name that says it all: Bob’s Bitchin’ BBQ. This gem of a restaurant serves some of the best BBQ in Wisconsin – savory, tangy, and just a little smoky. It’s worth making the trip to southwest Wisconsin. Here’s why.
nbc15.com
Spectators line up to watch Air Force One land in Madison
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A line of nearly 20 cars waited to catch a glimpse of Air Force One Wednesday morning as it landed in Madison. “It’s not very often you see the president land, he’s coming in with his crew to Madison so I thought I’d come out and look at it,” said spectator Gerhard Peckman.
nbc15.com
Wisconsin dairy farm closures hit three-year high
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After owning and operating a dairy farm in Sauk County for over 100 years, across five generations, the Reisinger family sold their cows in 2021. “It does feel like something was taken from you,” Brian Reisinger said. The day the cows departed, Brian Reisinger said...
nbc15.com
Air Force One brings Wisconsinites together
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - “Oh there he is! Oh my gosh! I need to tell my wife,” Bob Manor said, pointing up at the sky with his finger as the plane flew over everyone’s heads before sticking a smooth landing at Madison’s Truax Field. Onlookers pulled...
nbc15.com
A Bed Bath & Beyond in Madison is slated to close
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The latest round of Bed Bath and Beyond closures will hit home in Madison as well as three other Wisconsin cities. The struggling home goods store announced Wednesday scores more of its stores will close, including four in Wisconsin. For Madison, that means the one...
wearegreenbay.com
What is Wisconsin’s most romantic restaurant? Yelp reveals top choice
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, Yelp released the most romantic restaurant in every state. Yelp recently released a list of the most romantic restaurant in every state. With Valentine’s Day coming up, it could not have come at a better time.
seehafernews.com
Area Residents Featured At State FFA Convention
A number of local and area residents were honored or played key roles at last weekend’s Wisconsin FFA Alumni and Supporters Convention in Waukesha. The annual awards banquet program at the Milwaukee Marriott West hotel and convention center included the retirement address of state association President Terri Wilfert of Mishicot and the recognition of numerous award winners.
wpr.org
Across Wisconsin, developers are finding ways to transform shuttered big-box stores and malls
As one of the Fox Valley's first enclosed shopping malls began to decline in the 2000s, it threatened to leave a major vacancy along the downtown Oshkosh riverfront. The former Park Plaza Mall opened in the 1970s, and was once home to major retailers like JCPenney and Montgomery Ward. It was home to more than 70 storefronts in its prime. But it began to decline as development along the Interstate 41 corridor caused many retailers to relocate in the mid-2000s.
nbc15.com
I-39/90 North completely closed near U.S. 12/18 interchange
With wintry weather hitting the Madison area, some people brought the winter activities out onto the ice. Madison area crews say heavy snow will take time to clear. Part of the challenge specific to this storm is the weight of the snow. A Bed Bath & Beyond in Madison is...
Customers Are Banned From Tipping Wait Staff At New WI Restaurant
If you visit this new restaurant in Wisconsin, you don't have to worry about tipping the wait staff because it's not allowed. When working in the service industry, tipping is vital for employees. They depend on the extra money as part of their salary. Jobs such as wait staff get paid a much lower hourly wage because their employers count it as part of their pay. They even get taxed on gratuity. That makes it even more important to work in the right environment so you can maximize the money earned.
Comments / 0