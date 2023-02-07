ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida high school officials reconsider menstrual questions for female student athletes

By Spectrum News Staff, Associated Press
Bay News 9
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

Related
Bay News 9

Deadline day for Florida colleges to submit diversity studies details

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The deadline for state colleges and universities to submit information about Diversity Equity and Inclusion (DEI) studies to House Speaker Paul Renner's office is Monday. The Florida House speaker sent a memo to the schools last month, requesting detailed information regarding the employees who help administer DEI.
FLORIDA STATE
fsunews.com

DeSantis's attack on FSU's DEI programs must be called out

Over the past few years, Governor Ron DeSantis has made a name for himself in Republican circles over his strongly right-wing vision for Florida, and this has come at the expense of everyday Floridians. From his antagonism of the COVID vaccines and his lazy-faire attitude towards the pandemic to his insistence on fighting the culture war, DeSantis has governed as a hyper-partisan who longs for acceptance from his base while the rest of Florida’s residents watch in horror as their state has become a lab rat for right-wing bucket list policies. But as many say, many don’t pay attention until it directly affects you. And for Florida State University, DeSantis’s extremism is starting to sink in.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Bay News 9

A conversation with Florida Senate President Kathleen Passidomo

A special edition of In Focus features a conversation with Florida Senate President Kathleen Passidomo [R], only the third woman in Florida history to be named Senate President. GUESTS:. Spectrum News’ Tallahassee reporter Jason Delgado interviews Florida Senate President Kathleen Passidomo [R – District 28, Naples]
FLORIDA STATE
thefamuanonline.com

Rattlers respond to DeSantis’ efforts to do away with DEI

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has vowed to defund diversity programs at the state’s public colleges and universities. DeSantis proposed cutting funding for all diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs along with critical race theory teachings that are supported by state dollars. When DeSantis’ administration asked public colleges and universities...
FLORIDA STATE
MSNBC

'Outrageous': Florida teacher rips DeSantis’ censorship, criminal threats

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is pushing a new law forcing teachers to remove books from classrooms that are not deemed “appropriate.” So-called “Woke Busters” are joining DeSantis’ effort and forcing libraries and schools to remove “offensive” books. Florida public school teacher Andrea Phillips joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber, calling the law “outrageous,” and adding students “don't have books to read.” The New York Times' Michelle Goldberg also joins “The Beat.” Feb. 7, 2023.
FLORIDA STATE
Bay News 9

Robocalls ranked biggest consumer complaint in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Justice reported the number one complaint they received across the state was about robocalls. Out of nearly 25,000 consumer complaints altogether, nearly 6,000 were from telemarketing and robocalls. That makes up 25% of the complaints. Attorney General Josh Stein helped create...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
1051thebounce.com

2 Michigan Hospitals Are Inside ‘America’s 50 Best Hospitals’

If you’re looking for the best hospital care in Michigan, there’s a new list out that named two regional hospitals among the best in America. The list comes from HeathGrades.com. They conducted a study to determine America’s 50 best hospitals, which means these health care providers are in the top 1% of hospitals in the nation for “consistently providing overall clinical excellence across a broad spectrum of conditions and procedures year over year.”
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy