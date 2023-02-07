There are ways to improve the ray tracing effects in Hogwarts Legacy on both PC or PS5. Here's how to fix ray tracing effects on either platform. Ray tracing can be rough on hardware, and to make the game playable for most on first boot Hogwarts Legacy has its ray tracing effects turned down to the bare minimum. Interestingly, some players say the ray tracing effects don't actually make all that much different even on Ultra. They are present on both PC and PlayStation 5, though not without some issues. In this guide we'll go over how to fix ray tracing issues on PC and PS5 alike.

