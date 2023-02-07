Read full article on original website
Hogwarts Legacy: How to Unlock Talents
Wondering how to unlock talents to upgrade your character in Hogwarts Legacy? Well look no further. Like any RPG, Hogwarts Legacy utilizes a system of character upgrades, in this case, they're called talents. And whether you're looking to make your character the cruelest among Dark Arts users or spend most of your time in the Room of Requirements, you'll need to know how to unlock talents.
Hogwarts Legacy: How to Fix Ray Tracing Issues
There are ways to improve the ray tracing effects in Hogwarts Legacy on both PC or PS5. Here's how to fix ray tracing effects on either platform. Ray tracing can be rough on hardware, and to make the game playable for most on first boot Hogwarts Legacy has its ray tracing effects turned down to the bare minimum. Interestingly, some players say the ray tracing effects don't actually make all that much different even on Ultra. They are present on both PC and PlayStation 5, though not without some issues. In this guide we'll go over how to fix ray tracing issues on PC and PS5 alike.
Is the Hogwarts Legacy Dualsense Wireless PS5 Controller Still Available?
Wondering if you can get your hands on the Hogwarts Legacy DualSense PS5 controller? Well, yes and no. The Hogwarts Legacy DualSense wireless controller is a sight to behold, especially for fans of the Wizarding World and the fantastical Potter-verse. The design adorning the controller highlights the spellcaster's school and wisps of ancient magic in gold on a black background, and it's the perfect collector's item if nothing else. Sony announced pre-orders for the controller ahead of the game's launch day, and you may be wondering, is the Hogwarts Legacy themed DualSense still available?
Hogwarts Legacy Disillusionment Chests: How to Open Eye Chests
Getting stared at by a chest with an eyeball in Hogwarts Legacy? Here's how to Disillusionment eye chests. Roaming the world of Hogwarts Legacy and feel like you have eyes on you? It is probably an eye chest, referred to in the game as Disillusionment Chests. Ornately gilded with a moving eye that watches your every movement, there is a certain trick you'll need to know if you're wondering how to open eye chests.
Can You Pause Cutscenes in Hogwarts Legacy?
Does Hogwarts Legacy avoid the Unforgivable Curse of not being able to pause during a cutscene? It's...complicated. When it comes to cutscene and dialogue-heavy games, it's expected that you'll be able to pause. You never know when you need to leave the room or just want to take a breather. Hogwarts Legacy has a lot of characters to talk to and some lengthy story cutscenes, so it’s natural that you might wonder if you can pause cutscenes in Hogwarts Legacy.
Hogwarts Legacy: Daedalian Key Locations Guide – Where to Find All Keys
How to find Daedalian Keys and unlock house cabinets in Hogwarts Legacy. There are quite a few items flying around the halls of Hogwarts in Hogwarts Legacy. One of these items are winged keys, known as Daedalian keys. Needed to open cabinets around the castle, here are all the flying key locations.
Is Hogwarts Legacy on Nintendo Switch?
Can Hogwarts Legacy be played on a Nintendo Switch? Let's go over what we know. There's nothing quite like being able to leave your living room and take whatever you're playing on the go. In addition to the platform's unique exclusives, many people enjoy having the portable experience with different third-party titles on the Nintendo Switch. That naturally leads to the question: Is Hogwarts Legacy on Nintendo Switch?
Hogwarts Legacy: How to Fix Low Frame Rate, Stuttering Guide
You just might be able to fix those pesky frame rate drops and stuttering in Hogwarts Legacy, here are some potential stutter fixes. Hogwarts Legacy has a ton of performance issues on PC, particularly players running into stuttering or unstable FPS rates. Your first step to sorting these issues out is to double check the minimum and recommended requirements, then start tinkering with your settings.
Hogwarts Legacy Infinite Falling Loop Fix Guide
Plummeting through the floor or map in the Hogwarts Legacy because of the infinite falling loop glitch? Here are some potential fixes. The Hogwarts Legacy infinite falling loop bug has been affecting PC players off and on since the game entered its early access pre-order period. It seems to happen at random and not to every player, but for those that freefall, it can be a frustrating experience at best. More concerning, falling through the floor and getting stuck in the environmental geometry can completely stall or even essentially erase progress. If you're here, you're wondering how to fix the issue.
Hogwarts Legacy Unable to Connect to WB Games Fix Guide
If you can't connect to WB Games online services, then this Hogwarts Legacy fix guide could help. If you are unable to connect to WB Games online services when trying to play Hogwarts Legacy, it can be frustrating since there are some nice rewards for doing so. It's likely to happen because servers are simply overloaded; to say the Wizarding World RPG is popular is an understatement, and there are hundreds of thousands of players trying to connect the services.
Hogwarts Legacy: All Common Room Locations for Each House
Here's where to find all the house common rooms in Howarts Legacy. But can you visit them all?. In the Harry Potter universe, Hogwarts is a massive school, and that holds true in Hogwarts Legacy. Navigating the many corridors, courtyards, towers, and spiraling staircases can leave inquisitive players wondering: how do I find my house common room? Others may be looking for the common rooms of other houses. Below we have all the common room locations for Hogwarts Legacy.
Hogwarts Legacy Viaduct Bridge Puzzle Solution Guide
Some of the secrets in Hogwarts Legacy are right in front of you. Here's how to solve the Viaduct bridge puzzle -- with fire. The Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry is known for its spectacular secrets, and that has been recreated in Hogwarts Legacy. One of the first secrets you can come across just walking around the school is an environmental bridge puzzle. From its requirements to its rewards, here’s the complete Hogwarts Legacy Viaduct bridge puzzle solution.
Hogwarts Legacy: How to Import Your Wizarding World House and Wand
Remember taking quizzes to find your Wizarding World House and Wand? Here's how to import the results into Hogwarts Legacy. Every Hogwarts-attending wizard and witch needs a House and a Wand. It doesn't take long before your Hogwarts Legacy character is presented with choices for both. Fans looking to maintain consistency with the official sorting quizzes they've taken from Wizarding World can import their House and Wand to WB's open-world RPG. Here's how to do so.
Wizarding World Sorting Quiz Answers: How to Get Ravenclaw
Want to join Cho Chang as a Ravenclaw? Here's how to get sorted into Ravenclaw on the Wizarding World website. The results of your Sorting Quiz on the Wizarding World website can be applied to Hogwarts Legacy, and you may want to get Ravenclaw as your assigned house. In this guide we'll go over how to get Ravenclaw in the Wizarding World Sorting Quiz.
Team Fortress 2 Update: Valve's Shooter Isn’t As Dead As You Thought
After 2 and a half years of silence, Valve has announced a new summer event is coming for everyone's favorite hat simulator, Team Fortress 2. Hey, remember Team Fortress 2? It was the hat-collecting game with a pretty decent PVP first-person shooter bolted onto it, which gave the Internet maybe half its memes between 2007 and 2020. You might even be one of the 100,000 people or so who are in-game on Steam playing TF2 at any given time. Now, there's a new update on the game from the Team Fortress 2 blog.
Metroid Prime Remastered: Where to Pre-Order the Physical Edition
If you're curious whether Metroid Prime is getting a physical edition, here's what you need to know. Nintendo dropped something of a bombshell on audiences during the February 2023 Direct with the surprise announcement and release of Metroid Prime Remastered on the Switch eShop. While it's wonderful to see one of the most highly regarded GameCube games getting a new lease on life and a new coat of paint, people that aren't so keen on digital releases might have been wondering about a Metroid Prime Remastered physical edition.
