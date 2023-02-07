Read full article on original website
fox32chicago.com
Oak Lawn home invasion suspect arrested after Texas police chase
OAK LAWN, Ill. - Authorities in Texas apprehended a Chicago man wanted in connection with a violent home invasion last year in Oak Lawn following a police chase Monday. Anthony Mitchell, 31, was arrested in Houston on Monday following a 40-minute police pursuit that ended after he crashed his car, according to a statement from the Village of Oak Lawn.
fox32chicago.com
Itasca boy charged with home invasion after attempting to rob family at gunpoint
PARK RIDGE, Ill. - A 17-year-old Itasca boy has been charged with breaking into a Cook County home last month and attempting to rob a family at gunpoint, according to police. On Jan. 5, Park Ridge police responded to a call of a home invasion in the 1100 block of North Lincoln Avenue around 8:44 p.m., Park Ridge police said in a statement.
cwbchicago.com
Suspect in custody for fatal stabbing in Edgewater
Chicago — A suspect is in custody for the fatal stabbing of a 21-year-old man in Edgewater on Wednesday night. Chicago police officers arrested the woman at a fast-food restaurant less than a block from the murder scene on Thursday afternoon. The victim was killed when he intervened on...
cwbchicago.com
Chicago cops looking for 2 suspects in Boystown armed robbery
Chicago police are asking the public to help them identify two people who are wanted in connection with a recent armed robbery in Boystown. A woman was robbed at gunpoint in the 700 block of West Brompton at 8:39 p.m. on January 26, according to Chicago police. The robbers fled in a silver BMW.
fox32chicago.com
Man, 38, shot on Blue Line platform
CHICAGO - A man was shot on a CTA Blue Line platform during the Friday evening commute on Chicago's Near West Side. The 38-year-old was on the Illinois Medical District platform around 5:42 p.m. when someone started talking to him before they pulled out a handgun and shot him in the foot, according to Chicago police.
cwbchicago.com
Gunman robbed a Lincoln Park man through his apartment window, police report says
Chicago police are investigating after a Lincoln Park man reported that two men robbed him at gunpoint through his apartment window. The 18-year-old was inside his basement apartment in the 2500 block of North Seminary when two offenders knocked on the window around 10:30 Wednesday night, a Chicago police spokesperson said.
cwbchicago.com
Boy, 16, robbed women inside downtown parking garages, Chicago police say
A 16-year-old boy is charged with mugging three women during separate robberies inside downtown Chicago parking garages, according to Chicago police. We first told you about the robbery pattern last week. Now, CPD says they arrested the teenager on Thursday afternoon to face charges. He is accused of punching, pepper-spraying,...
$5,000 reward offered in Dolton murder investigation
CHICAGO (CBS) – On Friday, Cook County Crime Stoppers are renewing efforts to solve a 6-month-old murder case in the south suburbs.Volunteers are handing out a flyer for Tavares Davis, affectionately known as the "funnel cake man."Back in August, the 41-year-old was found shot and killed in Dolton near 155th and Drexel.Investigators are hoping someone recognizes a person of interest.Crime Stoppers is offering $5,000 for any information leading to an arrest.
Wauconda Police Department hires former Chicago police officer who was suspended, charged for allegedly threatening man with gun magazine in off-duty fight
A former Chicago police officer, who was suspended after he allegedly threatened another man with a firearm magazine while drunk and off-duty at a Milwaukee bar, was hired by the Wauconda Police Department in September. Chicago Police Officer Robert Pet was off-duty and traveled to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where he had dinner on December 16, 2018, […]
cwbchicago.com
3 armed robberies reported in Lakeview, Uptown since Monday
Chicago — Police are investigating three armed robberies reported in Lakeview and Uptown this week. No arrests have been made, and Chicago police have not said if the crimes are connected. The first holdup happened Monday around 5:15 p.m. in the 900 block of West Sheridan, not far from...
Teen arrested following Park Ridge armed home invasion
PARK RIDGE, Ill. — A 17-year-old was arrested following a suburban armed home invasion last month. On Jan. 5 at around 8:45 p.m., Park Ridge police responded on the report of a home invasion to the 1100 block of North Lincoln. The suspect, later determined to be a 17-year-old...
Chicago Firefighters Extinguish 2-Alarm Fire in Lakeview
Chicago fire personnel extinguished a large fire at a building in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood Friday afternoon, NBC Sky5 helicopter footage showed. The blaze broke out shortly before 2:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of West Roscoe Street, triggering a significant response. Fire officials later confirmed there was a two-alarm response...
fox32chicago.com
Pair of teens charged after guns found during Mount Prospect traffic stop
MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. - Two teenagers are facing charges after being pulled over earlier this month in suburban Mount Prospect. Eduardo Hernandez, 19, and a 17-year-old were pulled over by a Mount Prospect police officer who witnessed multiple traffic violations just before midnight on Feb. 1 near Oakton Street and Badger Drive, officials said.
2 teens charged with smoking, possessing firearms on CTA train in the Loop
CHICAGO (CBS) – Two boys, 15 and 16, are arrested and charged after officers discovered guns on them on a CTA train Thursday morning.Chicago police said around 1:08 a.m., officers were conducting a platform check, at the Madison station on the Red Line, when they saw the teens together and one was smoking on a train car. After speaking with the teens, they found them to be in possession of firearms including a rifle and a ghost gun. Both were taken into custody. The 16-year-old was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and was also issued a citation for smoking on CTA property. The 15-year-old was charged with unlawful use of a weapon for possessing the rifle. The weapons were recovered.No further information was immediately available.
cwbchicago.com
Boys, ages 15 and 16, had a rifle and a pistol on the Red Line downtown, Chicago police say
Chicago — Two juvenile boys, riding the Red Line in downtown Chicago at 1 a.m., were carrying a rifle and a pistol when Chicago police officers stopped them for smoking on a train car, according to CPD. The cops were patrolling the State-Lake platform early Thursday when they saw...
Police seek group who burglarized suburban gun shop, Mag Mile clothing store
Anyone with information may leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police officers honored for acts of courage
CHICAGO - Nine Chicago police officers were honored Thursday for their acts of courage. The stories of their heroism are incredible. Officers were thanked for tracking down a sexual assault suspect and for how they responded to a domestic violence scene, where two victims were shot. On April 4, 2022,...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged in Englewood shooting
CHICAGO - A man is facing charges after allegedly shooting another man Monday night in the Englewood neighborhood. Leydell Smith Jr., 24, was arrested just before midnight minutes after he allegedly shot a 24-year-old man in the 5900 block of South Elizabeth Street, police said. A weapon was also recovered...
cwbchicago.com
Man, 21, killed while intervening in a fight in Edgewater
Update 3:37 p.m. — A suspect is in custody. Chicago — A 21-year-old man was fatally stabbed after he intervened in a knife attack in Edgewater on Wednesday night, Chicago police said. The offender remains at large. CPD said a woman armed with a knife tried to attack...
cwbchicago.com
Man charged with shooting a woman on the Red Line
Chicago — Prosecutors have charged a man with shooting a 30-year-old woman on a Red Line train in the Loop last summer. A woman who allegedly encouraged him to shoot the victim was charged on Tuesday. Judge William Fahy ordered Bobby Noblin, 32, held without bail during a court...
