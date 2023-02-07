ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spotsylvania County, VA

theriver953.com

Bristol man arrested for soliciting local minors

Detectives from the Front Royal Police Department began an investigation regarding the solicitation of minors in the area on January 14, 2023. An undercover operation ensued where an adult male began soliciting a detective who he believed was a 15 year old female for photographs and sexually explicit material. The...
BRISTOL, VA
Inside Nova

Culpeper altercation ends with one man injured, charged and another dead

A 60-year-old Culpeper man died on Feb. 7 following a Feb. 2 altercation with a relative, according to Culpeper Town Police. Anthony Tyler, 60, of Culpeper, died after suffering a seemingly life-threatening laceration to one of his limbs. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will be conducting an investigation to determine his manner and cause of death.
CULPEPER, VA
cbs19news

Drunk driver sentenced for 2022 fatal Albemarle County crash

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The man who pleaded guilty to charges connected to a fatal drunk driving crash learned how long he'll spend behind bars at the Albemarle Circuit Court on Friday. The judge sentenced Cristian Salinas-Perez to 20 years in prison with 10 years suspended. The 21-year-old...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
staffordsheriff.com

Drugs Discovered on Wanted Duo

Double the wanted individuals, double the drugs. Deputies located two wanted individuals last night after they littered on Warrenton Road. On February 9th at approximately 8:17 p.m. Deputy S.C. Jett was traveling Southbound on Warrenton Road near South Gateway Drive when he observed a vehicle being driven by a wanted individual. As Deputy Jett attempted to conduct a traffic stop, an object was nonchalantly flung from the vehicle. Deputy F.C. O’Neill quickly responded to assist.
STAFFORD, VA
cbs19news

Police ask for help to find man wanted for Harris Street shooting

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department is looking for a man from Fluvanna County in connection with a shooting earlier this week. According to police, 40-year-old Demetrius Andre Brown of Palmyra is facing multiple charges, including discharging a firearm within 1,000 feet of a school zone, being a felon in possession of a firearm, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, maliciously shooting at an occupied motor vehicle, and malicious wounding.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WTOP

Dumfries bank robbed; third in just over a week

A man in a construction vest robbed the United Bank on Richmond Highway in Dumfries on Saturday morning, the third bank robbery in the same area since Feb. 3. Police say the suspect in this morning’s robbery handed the teller a note and got away with cash. Like the other two robberies, no weapon was displayed and no one was injured.
DUMFRIES, VA
fox5dc.com

CVS burglar who hid in bathroom overnight arrested in Fairfax

FAIRFAX, Va. - A CVS burglar who allegedly hid in the store's bathroom after hours was arrested by police on Tuesday. An investigation by Fairfax City police determined that on Jan. 20, Erick Farmer, 44, stayed in the store at 11003 Main Street overnight and took multiple phone accessories. Farmer,...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA

