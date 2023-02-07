Read full article on original website
Police: Fight led to shooting outside nightclub; man critically injured
A fight outside a nightclub in Chesterfield County early Sunday morning led to a shooting that left a man critically injured, according to authorities.
theriver953.com
Bristol man arrested for soliciting local minors
Detectives from the Front Royal Police Department began an investigation regarding the solicitation of minors in the area on January 14, 2023. An undercover operation ensued where an adult male began soliciting a detective who he believed was a 15 year old female for photographs and sexually explicit material. The...
Prince William Police investigating third bank robbery in 9 days
It was determined that an unknown man went into the bank and handed a note to a teller which implied that he was armed and demanded money. After getting an undetermined amount of cash, the man left the bank on foot headed towards Allerton Court. No firearm was seen and no injuries were reported.
Two arrested after police chase on I-95 in Stafford
Two people, one of whom was wanted in three separate jurisdictions, were arrested after police say they led Stafford County Sheriff's deputies on a chase on Interstate 95.
Investigation underway after ‘terrifying’ search of Happy Trees warehouse
An investigation is underway after Richmond Police executed a search warrant at a Happy Trees warehouse event Thursday night.
Inside Nova
Culpeper altercation ends with one man injured, charged and another dead
A 60-year-old Culpeper man died on Feb. 7 following a Feb. 2 altercation with a relative, according to Culpeper Town Police. Anthony Tyler, 60, of Culpeper, died after suffering a seemingly life-threatening laceration to one of his limbs. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will be conducting an investigation to determine his manner and cause of death.
cbs19news
Drunk driver sentenced for 2022 fatal Albemarle County crash
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The man who pleaded guilty to charges connected to a fatal drunk driving crash learned how long he'll spend behind bars at the Albemarle Circuit Court on Friday. The judge sentenced Cristian Salinas-Perez to 20 years in prison with 10 years suspended. The 21-year-old...
staffordsheriff.com
Drugs Discovered on Wanted Duo
Double the wanted individuals, double the drugs. Deputies located two wanted individuals last night after they littered on Warrenton Road. On February 9th at approximately 8:17 p.m. Deputy S.C. Jett was traveling Southbound on Warrenton Road near South Gateway Drive when he observed a vehicle being driven by a wanted individual. As Deputy Jett attempted to conduct a traffic stop, an object was nonchalantly flung from the vehicle. Deputy F.C. O’Neill quickly responded to assist.
Hooded Shooting Suspects At Large In Fairfax County: Police (DEVELOPING)
Police say that two men are on the run after a midday shooting in Fairfax County.An alert was issued by the Fairfax County Police Department at approximately 1:45 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10 advising that there was a shooting in the 5100 block of Woodmere Drive in Centerville.One victim was found at th…
Police interviewing witnesses after man shot outside Richmond store
Police were interviewing witnesses Friday afternoon after man was shot outside a store near Mechanicsville Turnpike in Richmond, according to authorities.
cbs19news
Police ask for help to find man wanted for Harris Street shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department is looking for a man from Fluvanna County in connection with a shooting earlier this week. According to police, 40-year-old Demetrius Andre Brown of Palmyra is facing multiple charges, including discharging a firearm within 1,000 feet of a school zone, being a felon in possession of a firearm, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, maliciously shooting at an occupied motor vehicle, and malicious wounding.
Woman Terrorized By Hit-Run Driver During Chaotic Night In Prince William County, Police Say
A convicted felon is back on the wrong side of the law after a violent and chaotic incident played out overnight in Manassas, according to a Prince William County Police spokesperson.Haymarket resident Zachary Benjamin Fishgold, 24, is facing more than a dozen charges following an incident that pla…
fox5dc.com
Sterling woman who robbed Family Dollar and Little Caesars at gunpoint arrested: police
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. - A Sterling woman was arrested Wednesday after authorities say she robbed two businesses at gunpoint months ago. Briar K. Ford, 34, is accused of robbing the Family Dollar on Enterprise Street in Sterling on November 27, 2022. The next day, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office says she held up a Little Caesars on the same street.
NBC Washington
Case Dismissed Against Spotsylvania Deputy on Trial in Shooting of Black Man
The case has been dismissed against a Spotsylvania sheriff's deputy accused of recklessly shooting a Black man multiple times. David Turbyfill faced a felony charge of reckless handling of a firearm in the April 2021 shooting that left Isiah Brown critically injured with 11 wounds. A judge dismissed that charge...
WTOP
Dumfries bank robbed; third in just over a week
A man in a construction vest robbed the United Bank on Richmond Highway in Dumfries on Saturday morning, the third bank robbery in the same area since Feb. 3. Police say the suspect in this morning’s robbery handed the teller a note and got away with cash. Like the other two robberies, no weapon was displayed and no one was injured.
Augusta Free Press
Virginia State Police seek information on ID of driver in Interstate 95 shooting
Virginia State Police is seeking assistance from the public with identifying the driver involved in an interstate shooting in Stafford County on Thursday night. At 7:32 p.m., according to State Police, a Mercedes sedan was traveling north on I-95 when a silver Toyota Corolla pulled alongside the Mercedes near the 143 mile marker.
One Hospitalized With 'Serious Injuries' From Midday Shooting On Busy Alexandria Street: Police
One person was hospitalized in a brazen broad daylight shooting outside of multiple businesses in Alexandria on Friday afternoon, police said.Officers were called shortly before 2 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10 to the 3800 block of Mount Vernon Avenue to investigate reports of shots fired in the area.Poli…
Drug Bust: Detectives say man had 63 pounds of marijuana, THC items on him in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said that detectives were able to keep $500,000 worth of drugs off the street after they arrested a man accused of bringing drugs into Fairfax County from out of state. The Fairfax County Police Department said detectives found out that he was brining the drugs and stopped […]
Richmond man arrested for deadly East Broad Street double shooting
The suspect's car was identified by officers in Henrico County. The suspect was arrested and now faces several charges related to the homicide.
fox5dc.com
CVS burglar who hid in bathroom overnight arrested in Fairfax
FAIRFAX, Va. - A CVS burglar who allegedly hid in the store's bathroom after hours was arrested by police on Tuesday. An investigation by Fairfax City police determined that on Jan. 20, Erick Farmer, 44, stayed in the store at 11003 Main Street overnight and took multiple phone accessories. Farmer,...
