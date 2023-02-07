Read full article on original website
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
DeVonta Smith can’t understand all the hate for Eagles QB Jalen Hurts as Super Bowl 57 nears
DeVonta Smith and the Philadelphia Eagles are a win away from winning it all this season, but even with all the success they have had this season, quarterback Jalen Hurts continues to hear criticisms. It’s one thing that has baffled DeVonta Smith, who shared his thoughts about the Jalen Hurts...
Ndamukong Suh Sends Clear Message About Playing For Eagles
Eagles defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh will be playing in his 3rd Super Bowl on Sunday, with a chance to capture the 2nd championship of his career. Suh was a mid-season addition to the eventual NFC champions' roster, signing with Philadelphia in November. When he signed, the Eagles were 8-1 and ...
Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident
Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
Eagles general manager blasts Carson Wentz
Philadelphia Eagles star quarterback Jalen Hurts will look to bring home the organization’s second Super Bowl championship in Super Bowl LVII against the Kansas City Chiefs. Ahead of the matchup, Eagles general manager Howie Roseman discussed Hurts’ journey to becoming the team’s franchise quarterback, including how he overtook Carson Wentz for the starting position. Hurts Read more... The post Eagles general manager blasts Carson Wentz appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”
Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
Why did Eagles’ Jeffrey Lurie call ex-Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson before Super Bowl?
Last week, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made comments about the how the Philadelphia Eagles decided to “empty the bucket” for short term success. So Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie called Jimmy Johnson and about those comments, the former Cowboys Super Bowl winning coach said. He told the Philadelphia Inquirer’s Rob Tornoe:
Eagles owner was confused by comment Jerry Jones made
Jerry Jones made some comments about the Philadelphia Eagles recently that left most people scratching their heads, and Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie was just as confused as the rest of us. Jones said last week that he prefers to take a more long-term approach to success rather than “putting it all out there and paying... The post Eagles owner was confused by comment Jerry Jones made appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Eagles' Sirianni: 'Chip' on shoulder going into Super Bowl after being let go by Andy Reid
"Do you always have this little chip on your shoulder? Sure, yeah, you do," Sirianni said.
Ex-Giants defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo ready for the Super Bowl
Ahead of Super Bowl LVII in Arizona between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs, many have been quick to dub the game the “Andy Reid Bowl,” thanks to the Chiefs’ legendary head coach’s ties to both storied franchises. What some might not realize, though, is that there is another man on Reid’s staff with previous experience in the City of Brotherly Love: defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo.
How Nick Sirianni's First Meeting with Andy Reid Could Affect Super Bowl LVII
A short meeting in 2013 between the future Eagle head coach and the former Eagles head coach set things into motion for Nick Sirianni
WNYer Nick Sirianni’s 4th down prowess could prove key in Super Bowl
If the Super Bowl comes down to a key fourth-down decision, that might bode well for the the Philadelphia Eagles. The analytically inclined Eagles have long been one of the NFL’s most aggressive organizations when it comes to the crucial fourth-down calls. Those decisions helped fuel the team’s first Super Bowl title five years ago […]
The Man Behind a Decade of the Eagles’ Dominant Offensive Line Play
“All right, so, I’m working on Stout,” I tell Cam Jurgens, the rookie center for the Philadelphia Eagles. “I’m basically trying to figure out how the heck this guy does all the stuff that he does.”. Jurgens chuckles. “Good luck.”. Jeff Stoutland—Stout, as everyone tends...
