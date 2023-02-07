Dewey Public Schools (DPS) purchases a new school bus. Superintendent Vince Vincent says they are spending just under $125,000 for a 71 passenger bus. Vincent says the Thomas Built Bus will have safety features such as cameras in and out of the vehicle. He says air conditioning will be included in the bus, matching the heating and cooling systems of all the busses that DPS has purchased over the last five to eight years.

DEWEY, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO