Early Voting Today for BPS School Bond Election
A reminder that residents in the Bartlesville school district who are registered to vote can vote early from 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM Thursday, February 9, or Friday, February 10, on the fourth floor of City Hall at 401 S. Johnstone in the Bartlesville Public Schools bond Election. Regular voting...
Washington County Park Roads Getting Renovations
Vice Mayor Jim Curd pulled an item out of the agenda to bring to light at the Bartlesville City Council meeting this past Monday, revolving around the design services for new park roads and the Parking Lot project. This project has been underway since 2018, but is starting to get...
Bartlesville City Council; Water Leak Update
The Bartlesville City Council met for their monthly meeting on Monday night to discuss several topics. They started off with hearing from citizens on the drag show that took place in Bartlesville back in September, as no formal decision has been made on the subject. They followed it with announcing...
Deadline to Request Absentee Ballots for March 7th Special State Election
The deadline to request absentee ballots by mail is approaching. Applications must be received by the County Election Board no later than 5 p.m. Monday, January 20. Washington County Election Board Secretary, Yvonne House, says absentee voting is available to all voters and can be submitted several ways: Voters can submit their application online, in-person, by fax, mail, or even email.
Washington Co.: Day 2 of Municipal Candidate Filings
Another day of municipal filings comes to a close in Washington County. Tom Hays has filed as the incumbent for the at-large position of mayor in the City of Dewey. Ward 1 and Ward 2 Dewey City Councilmen Wayne Sell and Ralph Stafford followed in Hays’ steps, filing unchallenged for their roles. Others to file for positions uncontested so far are Pete Elkins for Copan’s Ward 3 Seat and Takona Buoy for a four-year Trustee role in Ochelata.
City of Tulsa leaders announce plans for $609M capital funding package
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa City Council joined Mayor G.T. Bynum at City Hall Wednesday to announce their plan to renew the city's next capital improvement package. The package must be approved by voters over the summer. The total package would be around $609 million, but leaders say...
Dewey Public Schools Board Votes to Buy New Bus
Dewey Public Schools (DPS) purchases a new school bus. Superintendent Vince Vincent says they are spending just under $125,000 for a 71 passenger bus. Vincent says the Thomas Built Bus will have safety features such as cameras in and out of the vehicle. He says air conditioning will be included in the bus, matching the heating and cooling systems of all the busses that DPS has purchased over the last five to eight years.
Grant to Improve Training for Bartlesville Fire, Others
The Bartlesville Fire Department (BFD) will receive a $50,438 Department of Homeland Security grant. According to the City of Bartlesville’s “City Beat,” the grant will provide additional training for Bartlesville firefighters. It will help firefighters in surrounding communities, too. Fire Chief David Topping says the grant will...
Sheriff Owen Responds to ATF Rule Question Regarding Enforcement
Joining many other sheriffs in the State of Oklahoma, Washington County County Sheriff Scott Owen says he will not enforce "any rules" established by the Dept. of Justice that violates a citizen's rights. Responding to our question recently regarding ATF Rule 2021R-08F ,Sheriff Owen was quick to remind that per...
Assistant Chief of Police Retires
PRYOR, Oklahoma - Assistant Police Chief of Pryor, James Willyard, will begin a new career as an agent with the ABLE commission in March. Willyard announced his retirement last Friday. His last official day with the Pryor Police Department will be March 3. In 2018 Willyard was appointed to be...
Embezzlement case against Pawnee County Undersheriff taken over by Attorney General’s Office
PAWNEE COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office will now be prosecuting the case against the Pawnee County Undersheriff. Undersheriff Nick Mahoney is charged with felony embezzlement and false claims against the state after prosecutors say he used his county issued car to drive to and from his off-duty security job in Tulsa.
Dewey Schools to Receive Additional $250K in State Aid
Dewey Public Schools is set to receive an additional $250,000 in financial aid from the State of Oklahoma this fiscal year. Superintendent Vince Vincent says the Dewey Public Schools Board did not anticipate receiving these monies as part of their state aid allocation last July. Vincent says that is a significant jump for the district in terms of a mid-year adjustment. He says they are certainly happy to receive this news.
Bartlesville Trash Schedule For President's Day
Bartlesville city offices will be closed Monday, Feb. 20 because of President’s Day. Monday trash routes will be amended to Wednesday, Feb. 22,. Monday trash route customers will need to place their trash at the normal collection point by 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22, instead. Police and fire...
Tulsa's Creek Turnpike moving to cashless pay system
Oklahoma toll roads give you the option to go straight through the toll gates with a PikePass. But if you don’t have a PikePass, you must stop and either throw change or pay an attendant.
Vinita woman claims son was hospitalized due to apartment conditions, no response from landlord
A Vinita woman said she has tried for weeks the landlord of her apartment complex to clean up what the previous tenants left behind.
Effort to get Black Wall Street, Greenwood designated as national monument
Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum sent a letter to President Joe Biden, asking him to designate Black Wall Street and the Greenwood District as a national monument.
Tulsa Task Force tackles homelessness
The City of Tulsa’s Housing, Homelessness and Mental Health Task Force is holding a public meeting
Creek Turnpike Converts To Cashless Tolling
The Creek Turnpike is transitioning to a cashless system on Tuesday. It is now the seventh Oklahoma turnpike to be converted to a cashless system, meaning drivers who once stopped to pay their tolls will no longer have to. Starting Tuesday, transportation officials say all drivers can drive straight through...
Construction begins on first Tulsa 'Divergent Diamond' interchange project
A massive road project began Monday at the 169 and Creek Turnpike interchange. And the work being done has only been done here in Oklahoma one other time, in Elk City.
Bartlesville Woman Charged with Felony Domestic Abuse
A Bartlesville woman was seen in Washington County Court today on charges alleging domestic abuse. Melissa Ann Richards has history with domestic abuse charges, as this is allegedly her third charge. According to an affidavit, Richards told police that she was in the living room when another party who lives with her got up and started to make food.
