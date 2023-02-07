ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Comments / 0

Related
menastar.com

Four States Ag Expo helps farmers with operation decisions

TEXARKANA, Ark. - This past year has been very stressful on livestock producers. Fertilizer costs and drought conditions decreased hay production across the United States. As part of the Four States Ag Expo, experts spoke with ranchers Thursday about ways to tackle these challenges. Farmers have been struggling with higher input costs, as a result consumers are paying more as well.
ARKANSAS STATE
menastar.com

Rogers to lead Sanders' new 'Workforce Cabinet'

(The Center Square) - Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders created a new "Workforce Cabinet" to study workforce development and career education. Sanders announced Thursday that Mike Rogers would helm the cabinet. He's a former agriculture and industrial maintenance teacher and is currently the senior director of maintenance and refrigeration for Tyson Foods.
ARKANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy