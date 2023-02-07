ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Get cooking with a Providence news personality

By Will Richmond, The Providence Journal
The Providence Journal
The Providence Journal
 3 days ago

Good morning, I'm Will Richmond at The Providence Journal and this is the Daily Briefing.

For some, it may not be unusual to spend dinner time with WPRI 12's Kim Kalunian. As the co-anchor of 12 News Now at 4 and 5:30 p.m. it's the perfect time for early bird diners. While they may get to enjoy Kim's company, they don't get to enjoy her cooking.

Until now, sort of.

With Valentine's Day nearing, The Journal's Gail Ciampa recently caught up with Kim to talk about one of her favorite hobbies, cooking.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NDk90_0kfhOX5G00

Kim, who is married to WPRI's Ted Nesi, shared her Valentine's Day menu, and Gail even scored the recipes so you can make it at home as well.

You'll also learn about the love connection between Kim and Ted, where her love of cooking comes from and some of her essentials.

Check out Gail's story and get all the juicy details.

