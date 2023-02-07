Read full article on original website
This Animal Video Would Be Really Odd In Most States, Not Wyoming
Wyoming is the land of 'OH, WOW'. You never know what is coming around the corner. Devil's Tower standing tall above the surrounding areas. the view of Casper from the top of Casper Mountain. looking at a cliff with names of those pioneers that passed through here on the Oregon...
Watch This Big Wyoming Elk Show Intrusive Tourists His Power
In case you're not sure, the definition of Touron in the Urban Dictionary is:. The derogatory term combines the words "Tourist" with "Moron" to describe any person who, while on vacation, commits an act of pure stupidity. The term has its roots in the resort, park service and service industries...
Is It Really True That Wyoming Is A Maple Syrup State?
10 years ago, the University of Wyoming put out a report that said the Cowboy State could actually produce maple syrup. 10 years later, with the help of a grant, the maple syrup production testing is beginning. On as recent episode of the University of Wyoming's Barnyards & Backyards: Rural...
Which Wyoming Towns Are The Best To Live In On A Tight Budget?
Living in Wyoming is the most free you can feel in the United States. Wide open country with a small population. The air is as clear and fresh in the Cowboy State than you'll find anywhere. It's not going to make some happy, but experts predict that Wyoming's population could...
Two Brave Souls Travel 500 Miles Across Wyoming on Dirt Bikes
There have been several adventurous people that have dreamt of conquering Wyoming's roads, but none quite like these two gentlemen. Ari and Zack decided to ride their motorcycles (dirt bikes?), completely across the states, only on non-paved roads. Now for Wyoming, you would think that wouldn't be that hard, but...
Wyoming’s Mountain Man Josh Kirk Guides A Successful Bison Hunt
If you're a hunter, there are a few things that may be on your bucket list for harvesting. Grizzly Bear - could happen in Wyoming in the next couple years. Moose - some wait for long periods of time to have a chance for a moose hunt in Wyoming. Bison...
Election Skeptics Slow to get Sweeping Changes in GOP States
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Republicans in some heavily conservative states won their campaigns for secretary of state last year after claiming they'd make major changes aimed at keeping fraud out of elections. So far, their efforts to make good on their promises are mixed, in some cases because their rhetoric...
Wyoming’s Blood Pressure Sure To Rise With New Tipping Rules?
If you're prone to get a little twisted when it's recommended to pay people for not really doing anything, then get ready for that blood pressure to rise. New York Magazine has recently released new rules for tipping and they're a little ridiculous. The first new 'rule' is crazy... 20-25%...
Wyoming Gas Prices Up By Two Cents a Gallon; National Prices Drop
"For now, motorists should enjoy the decline, but be wary as we're likely to eventually see increases again down the road." Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have risen 2.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.40/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 494 stations in Wyoming. Prices in Wyoming are 39.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 12.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 5.2 cents in the last week and stands at $4.60 per gallon.
Check Out The Top Items That Wyomingites Buy ‘Just Because’
18 million American's have a shopping addiction. We all know that person that will spend hours in the shoe department of a store, when they have a closet or even a room that is solely dedicated to shoes. They have shoes that have never been worn, but if you suggest that they get rid of them, you're a meany head.
