Wyoming State

Wyoming Gas Prices Up By Two Cents a Gallon; National Prices Drop

"For now, motorists should enjoy the decline, but be wary as we're likely to eventually see increases again down the road." Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have risen 2.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.40/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 494 stations in Wyoming. Prices in Wyoming are 39.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 12.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 5.2 cents in the last week and stands at $4.60 per gallon.
