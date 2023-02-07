Why the Mail a Doylestown Man Found on the Road Was Probably Part of a Check-Stealing Scheme

DOYLESTOWN, PA—A local man believes he discovered first-hand evidence that mail thieves are targeting Doylestown and the surrounding communities.

Doylestown resident Chip Krauss was taking his daily walk in early February when he came across a trail of opened mail by the roadside. Krauss makes a habit of picking up trash while he’s walking to keep the community clean and the roadsides clear of garbage.

While Krauss was walking down on an on-ramp to Route 611/Easton Road, he noticed a couple of envelopes that looked like they were from greeting cards. A few steps later, he found a birthday card and a condolence card that had been ripped from the envelopes.

As Krauss walked, he continued to find more pieces of mail. “I noticed there seemed to be an unusual amount of envelope trash spaced every five feet ahead for probably 50 yards,” he said.

As Krauss continued to walk down the shoulder of the on-ramp toward Route 611, he found envelopes that appeared to be from bills. When he looked more closely, he noticed none had been postmarked and that all had been ripped open.

“Some of them had payment coupons in them,” Krauss said, “but none had checks in them.”

Krauss collected all the mail he could find in the area and took it home. He then got to work trying to track down the senders using the return address information on the envelopes.

Of the 14 or so pieces of mail he found, Krauss was able to speak to five people and leave messages for three others. Several of the people who he talked to reported that they had left their mail in the blue mailboxes outside of two local post offices over the weekend.

One man said he had dropped off mail on the previous Sunday at the post office in Chalfont Borough. Another man said he had done the same thing at the New Britain Borough post office on Saturday or Sunday. That means the mail could have been sitting unattended for a day or more until the Monday morning pickup.

One man Krauss talked to said he had already been contacted by someone else who had found other pieces of his mail a couple of days earlier. That man told Krauss that the Doylestown post office was handling the stolen mail.

Krauss went to the Doylestown post office, where he handed over the pile of mail to a supervisor. He said he assumes that the post office was going to return the envelopes and other materials to the senders to let them know what happened, but he didn’t really learn much when he went to the post office.

Krauss, who retired from a job in finance, figured he knew what had happened to the checks. The scheme is known as “check washing,” and it involves thieves who steal checks from the mail system and then “wash” off all writing on the checks. They can then write in a new recipient—and a new dollar amount—on the checks.

Not everyone whose mail was stolen had heard of check washing. “Many of the people I’ve talked to were completely shocked,” Krauss said. “They had no idea that their checks may now be in the hands of people who wash off payees and amounts. Now they have a bigger problem because their bank account has been compromised.”

Postal authorities didn’t respond to requests for an interview, but data from the post office show that mail theft is on the rise. In 2021, there were 33,000 reports of incidents involving mail carrier robberies and mail theft. That number was up from 24,000 incidents in 2019.

Officials from the post office have noted that stolen mail has gone from being a problem primarily on the west coast to a problem in and around east coast cities like Philadelphia, New York City and Washington.

About a year ago, there were multiple reports of mail thieves operating in areas like Radnor and other western suburbs.

Experts have said one way to slow down mail thieves who try to wash checks is to use gel pens. The ink from these pens saturates paper, making it more difficult to wash off.

The post office also suggests leaving mail inside dropboxes in post offices instead of in boxes outside. Thieves often target the blue mailboxes that are out in the open.

For his part, Krauss was insistent that he didn’t do anything extraordinary. He said he generally tries to stay out of the spotlight and only agreed to talk about his experience to spread the word about the dangers of stolen mail.

“I would want someone to do the same thing for me if they found something of value of mine that they were able to identify,” Krauss said. “It’s the right thing to do.”

