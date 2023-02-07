San Francisco Giants' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup, Pitching Rotation, Bullpen

Here's a look at our projected starting lineup, pitching rotation and bullpen for the Giants for the 2023 MLB season.

The San Francisco Giants are less than two months away from Opening Day.

After missing out on free agents Aaron Judge and Carlos Correa and losing Carlos Rodon to free agency, the San Francisco Giants signed Mitch Haniger, Michael Conforto, Ross Stripling and Taylor Rogers.

Here's a look at our projected starting lineup, pitching rotation and bullpen for the Giants in 2023, featuring 2022 slash lines and statistics:

C Joey Bart .215/.296/.660

1B J.D. Davis .248/.340/.758

2B Thairo Estrada .260/.322/.722

3B Wilmer Flores .229/.316/.710

SS Brandon Crawford .231/.308/.652

LF Michael Conforto .232/.344/.729

CF Mike Yastrzemski .214/.305/.697

RF Mitch Haniger .246/.308/.736

DH Joc Pederson .274/.353/.874

PITCHING ROTATION

1) Logan Webb: 15-9, 32 starts, 192.1 IP, 2.90 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 3.33 SO/W, 139 ERA+

2) Alex Cobb: 7-8, 28 starts, 149.2 IP, 3.73 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 3.51 SO/W, 108 ERA+

3) Ross Stripling: 10-4, 24 starts, 134.1 IP, 3.01 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 5.55 SO/W, 129 ERA+

4) Sean Manaea: 8-9, 28 starts, 158 IP, 4.96 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 3.12 SO/W, 75 ERA+

5) Anthony DeSclafani: 0-2, 5 starts, 19 IP, 6.63 ERA, 2.00 WHIP, 4.25 SO/W, 62 ERA+

OTHER ROTATION OPTIONS (THAT COULD APPEAR IN THE BULLPEN)

Alex Wood: 8-12, 26 starts, 130.2 IP, 5.10 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 4.37 SO/W, 79 ERA+

Jakob Junis: 5-7, 17 starts, 112 IP, 4.42 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 3.92 SO/W, 91 ERA+

BULLPEN

Camilo Doval: 6-6, 2.53 ERA, 68 appearances, 27 saves, 67.2 IP

Taylor Rogers: 4-8, 4.76 ERA, 66 appearances, 31 saves, 64.1 IP

Tyler Rogers: 3-4, 3.57 ERA, 68 appearances, 0 saves, 75.2 IP

John Brebbia: 6-2, 3.18 ERA, 76 appearances, 0 saves, 68 IP

Scott Alexander: 0-0, 1.04 ERA, 17 appearances, 2 saves, 17.1 IP

Sam Long: 1-3, 3.61 ERA, 28 appearances, 1 save, 42.1 IP

Miguel Yajure: 1-1, 8.88 ERA, 12 appearances, 1 save, 24.1 IP

Sam Delaplane (Rookie)

Cole Waites: 0-0, 3.18 ERA, 7 appearances, 0 saves, 5.2 IP

Thomas Szapucki: 0-0, 1.98 ERA, 10 appearances, 0 saves, 13.2 IP

Luke Jackson: 2-2, 1.98 ERA, 71 appearances, 0 saves, 63.2 IP

Sean Hjelle: 1-2, 5.76 ERA, 8 appearances, 0 saves, 25 IP

Here's a look at the San Francisco Giants' schedule for the 2023 season.

