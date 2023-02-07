Read full article on original website
A man stumbled across an abandoned mansion and was shocked to discover what its previous owner left behind in the closet
An abandoned $10.5 million mansion that was once owned by a medical doctor is revealed to have been left behind with a treasure trove of luxury goods. A vlogger, Jeremy Abbott, who is also an urban explorer vlogs his discovery of an abandoned mansion somewhere in the northeastern US.
45-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall is Closing; Tenants Receive Letters to Vacate Property
A substantial redevelopment, from the ground-up, appears to be the intention moving forward. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Google.com and NorthCentralPA.com.
On Valentine's Day 2000, a 9-year-old girl packed her bag and snuck out. Then, a bizarre discovery was made.
Harold and Iquilla Degree got married on Valentine's Day, 1988. They had their son, O'Bryant, in 1989 and their daughter, Asha, in 1990. Since the siblings were only 11 months apart, they were very close and even shared a bedroom in their apartment on Oakcrest Drive in Shelby, North Carolina.
