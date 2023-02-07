ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grayslake, IL

Daily Northwestern

In Focus: Physical accessibility limits students on Northwestern’s Evanston campus

After his wheelchair flipped over on one of Northwestern’s uneven sidewalks last spring, Alec Cabacungan broke his hip. The Medill junior has osteogenesis imperfecta, also known as brittle bone disease. The condition causes Cabacungan’s bones to break easily, making getting around difficult. NU’s bumpy, uneven terrain is unforgiving for those with physical disabilities — and the problems with the sidewalks are only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to accessibility concerns on campus.
EVANSTON, IL
1070 KHMO-AM

What’s the Oldest Business in Illinois? Hint – It’s 186 Years Old

For a business to celebrate 186 years is such an accomplishment, but to also be named the oldest in all of Illinois is also a huge achievement. From a salon in Montana, a funeral home in Nebraska, and a paint shop in South Dakota these are just some of the oldest stores/shops in America. In Illinois, that honor belongs to a jewelry who's been selling diamond, jewelry, gifts, and watch for 186 years. C.D. Peacock Jeweler has had its doors open since 1837, and they've been through a lot. The market crashed, the global pandemic and even the Great Chicago Fire of 1871 survived it all. Which destroyed everything except for the jeweler's vault, it remain untouched and in tack which help the owners rebuild quickly to get the store open again.
ILLINOIS STATE
ncclinked.com

Racist incident reported in residence hall

An on-campus student has been the target of a racist incident inside one of NCC’s residence halls, according to NCC interim, President Donna Carroll. In an email sent out on Thursday, Carroll said a Black student received a note slid underneath their door inside Rall Residence Hall on Monday Night. The note contained an expletive and racial slur.
classicchicagomagazine.com

An Irish American Staple of the Northwest Side

Nestled in an old Chicago Public School building on the Northwest Side stands the Irish American Heritage Center, a lively site for year round Irish happenings. The center is a non-profit, and a member organization of the Chicago Cultural Alliance, that functions to maintain and enhance Irish culture. Locals can participate in classes centering around Irish dancing, music, literature and even genealogy opportunities in which one can trace back their Irish heritage. The center hosts year round events, as well as Trinity Academy of Irish Dance, Irish Heritage Singers (who regularly perform at various venues), and the Nimble Thimbles– a quilting, sewing and crafting sector of the center which offers its raised funds towards the organization.
CHICAGO, IL
onekindesign.com

This beyond stunning Illinois house tour has dramatic living spaces

This transitional style house was beautifully designed by Box Studios together with Amy Storm & Company, located in Arlington Heights, a suburb of Chicago, Illinois. The exterior facade presents a gorgeous combination of materials and custom details. A unique metal screen provides privacy to an entry courtyard while also creating visual interest.
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Retirement advice for the 60% of us who haven’t saved up

Editor’s note: Mark Miller serves as vice president on the board of directors of Evanston RoundTable Media NFP. Evanston journalist Mark Miller has spent the last 15 years reporting and writing about retirement and aging – and now he’s packed what he has learned into a new book, Retirement Reboot: Commonsense Financial Strategies for Getting Back on Track (Agate, 2023).
EVANSTON, IL
elginobserver.com

Ghoulish Mortals: The scary small business in downtown St. Charles

At the end of June 2018, the town of St. Charles gained a new small business, a shop featuring toothy monsters and an abundance of frightening paraphernalia. On a busy corner on Main St. and North 3rd St. lurks Ghoulish Mortals, a retail horror store unique in both its decor and its merchandise. The store advertises itself as “creepy, cool and fun,” although its concept seems scary, the atmosphere is friendly for all ages.
SAINT CHARLES, IL
chicagopublicsquare.com

Where’s his home? / ‘F--- off honky’ / Riddle us this

Chicago Public Square will take Monday off. As always, though, catch updates around the clock on the Square Facebook page. And now the news:. Where’s his home? WTTW reports that, since 2009, Chicago mayoral candidate Paul Vallas has claimed as his legal permanent residence a home in Palos Heights (where he attended Carl Sandburg High School, a couple of years ahead of your Square columnist).
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

At mayoral forum, candidates take shots at each other; Mayor Lightfoot slams moderator

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The nine candidates for Chicago mayor again exchanged cutting words at a mayoral forum Thursday evening – with Mayor Lori Lightfoot going after a moderator for the second time at a forum this week.With about two and a half weeks until the election, various polls are showing candidates closing in.All nine candidates – Kam Buckner, Jesus "Chuy" Garcia, Ja'Mal Green, Brandon Johnson, Sophia King, Mayor Lightfoot, Roderick Sawyer, Paul Vallas, and Willie Wilson – took part in Fox 32's Thursday evening forum, which was also sponsored by the Lincoln Forum and the Chicago Bar Association and held...
CHICAGO, IL

