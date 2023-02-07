Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fast-growing food chain opens new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersKenosha, WI
4 Amazing Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Walmart Closing 3 More Stores in Chicago, Local Shoppers Are UpsetBryan DijkhuizenChicago, IL
Lake Geneva Ice Castles melt 'beyond repair'JM McBrideLake Geneva, WI
Say Goodbye to Walmart's Convenient Pickup-Only Stores: Closures To Affect Pickup and Delivery Services NationwideMinha D.Chicago, IL
Related
Daily Northwestern
In Focus: Physical accessibility limits students on Northwestern’s Evanston campus
After his wheelchair flipped over on one of Northwestern’s uneven sidewalks last spring, Alec Cabacungan broke his hip. The Medill junior has osteogenesis imperfecta, also known as brittle bone disease. The condition causes Cabacungan’s bones to break easily, making getting around difficult. NU’s bumpy, uneven terrain is unforgiving for those with physical disabilities — and the problems with the sidewalks are only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to accessibility concerns on campus.
What’s the Oldest Business in Illinois? Hint – It’s 186 Years Old
For a business to celebrate 186 years is such an accomplishment, but to also be named the oldest in all of Illinois is also a huge achievement. From a salon in Montana, a funeral home in Nebraska, and a paint shop in South Dakota these are just some of the oldest stores/shops in America. In Illinois, that honor belongs to a jewelry who's been selling diamond, jewelry, gifts, and watch for 186 years. C.D. Peacock Jeweler has had its doors open since 1837, and they've been through a lot. The market crashed, the global pandemic and even the Great Chicago Fire of 1871 survived it all. Which destroyed everything except for the jeweler's vault, it remain untouched and in tack which help the owners rebuild quickly to get the store open again.
ncclinked.com
Racist incident reported in residence hall
An on-campus student has been the target of a racist incident inside one of NCC’s residence halls, according to NCC interim, President Donna Carroll. In an email sent out on Thursday, Carroll said a Black student received a note slid underneath their door inside Rall Residence Hall on Monday Night. The note contained an expletive and racial slur.
classicchicagomagazine.com
An Irish American Staple of the Northwest Side
Nestled in an old Chicago Public School building on the Northwest Side stands the Irish American Heritage Center, a lively site for year round Irish happenings. The center is a non-profit, and a member organization of the Chicago Cultural Alliance, that functions to maintain and enhance Irish culture. Locals can participate in classes centering around Irish dancing, music, literature and even genealogy opportunities in which one can trace back their Irish heritage. The center hosts year round events, as well as Trinity Academy of Irish Dance, Irish Heritage Singers (who regularly perform at various venues), and the Nimble Thimbles– a quilting, sewing and crafting sector of the center which offers its raised funds towards the organization.
Mr. Stacks Opening a Fifth Location in Park Ridge
The restaurant will replace Eggsperience late next month
Former Illinois governor backs a mayoral candidate
Former Illinois Gov. Pat Quinn on Thursday endorsed U.S. Rep. Jesus “Chuy” Garcia in the crowded race for mayor of Chicago over Mayor Lori Lightfoot, whom he supported four years ago.
onekindesign.com
This beyond stunning Illinois house tour has dramatic living spaces
This transitional style house was beautifully designed by Box Studios together with Amy Storm & Company, located in Arlington Heights, a suburb of Chicago, Illinois. The exterior facade presents a gorgeous combination of materials and custom details. A unique metal screen provides privacy to an entry courtyard while also creating visual interest.
Local nonprofit gifts boy paralyzed in Highland Park shooting new adaptive bike
The family also has an ongoing GoFundMe page which has raised more than $2 million.
Another gigantic retail superstore closing in Illinois
A major retail superstore and food chain recently announced they would be closing another store location in Illinois early next month, according to local sources. Read on to learn more.
evanstonroundtable.com
Retirement advice for the 60% of us who haven’t saved up
Editor’s note: Mark Miller serves as vice president on the board of directors of Evanston RoundTable Media NFP. Evanston journalist Mark Miller has spent the last 15 years reporting and writing about retirement and aging – and now he’s packed what he has learned into a new book, Retirement Reboot: Commonsense Financial Strategies for Getting Back on Track (Agate, 2023).
elginobserver.com
Ghoulish Mortals: The scary small business in downtown St. Charles
At the end of June 2018, the town of St. Charles gained a new small business, a shop featuring toothy monsters and an abundance of frightening paraphernalia. On a busy corner on Main St. and North 3rd St. lurks Ghoulish Mortals, a retail horror store unique in both its decor and its merchandise. The store advertises itself as “creepy, cool and fun,” although its concept seems scary, the atmosphere is friendly for all ages.
akronjewishnews.com
Illinois taxpayers footing $1 million bill for group inspired by antisemitic Nation of Islam
Throughout its nearly 95-year history, the Nation of Islam has been “notorious for its antisemitism, homophobia and anti-white bigotry,” the Southern Poverty Law Center notes. The Chicago-headquartered religious group has “a consistent record of antisemitism and bigotry,” and its leader Louis Farrakhan has said contemporary Jews are “not...
This Is Illinois' Most Luxurious Spa Getaway
For anniversaries, Valentine's Day, or just because.
The Janes: The Story of UChicago’s Clandestine Abortion Ring
Content warning: This article includes mentions of sexual assault and suicide. During UChicago’s 1968 first-year orientation, Ellen Diamond wasn’t getting to know her classmates, exploring campus, or getting acclimated to college life. Instead, she spent her first week on campus scouring Hyde Park for a pregnancy test. Clutching...
Chicago Public Radio
Right after landing a big deal with the CTA, businessman helps Lightfoot’s reelection effort
Less than a month ago, the Chicago Transit Authority — whose leaders are appointed by the mayor — announced a lucrative new contract with a company founded by prominent real-estate magnate Elzie Higginbottom. Just a few weeks later, another company tied to Higginbottom gave a $50,000 contribution to...
State Planning to Move 658 Migrants to Vacant Kmart on Chicago’s Southwest Side
The Illinois Department of Human Services is preparing to move 658 recent migrant arrivals into a former Kmart in Chicago for temporary shelter, WTTW News has learned. The 100,000-square-foot store has sat vacant at the corner of 71st Street and Pulaski Road on the city’s Southwest Side since 2016.
chicagopublicsquare.com
Where’s his home? / ‘F--- off honky’ / Riddle us this
Chicago Public Square will take Monday off. As always, though, catch updates around the clock on the Square Facebook page. And now the news:. Where’s his home? WTTW reports that, since 2009, Chicago mayoral candidate Paul Vallas has claimed as his legal permanent residence a home in Palos Heights (where he attended Carl Sandburg High School, a couple of years ahead of your Square columnist).
947wls.com
One Chicago West Suburb was named the Safest City in the United States
Where’s the safest city in the U.S.? A study by Money Geek looked into the cost of crime per capita to determine what the safest and most dangerous cities in the United States are. The study found that Chicago’s west suburb, Naperville, only spent $156 per capita when it...
KFVS12
Here’s what flights to Chicago could look like out of Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Now that the Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois submitted their proposal to the U.S. Department of Transportation, what could things look like for passengers if this gets approved?. Thursday night on February 9, the Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois’s board chose Contour Airlines as their bid...
At mayoral forum, candidates take shots at each other; Mayor Lightfoot slams moderator
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The nine candidates for Chicago mayor again exchanged cutting words at a mayoral forum Thursday evening – with Mayor Lori Lightfoot going after a moderator for the second time at a forum this week.With about two and a half weeks until the election, various polls are showing candidates closing in.All nine candidates – Kam Buckner, Jesus "Chuy" Garcia, Ja'Mal Green, Brandon Johnson, Sophia King, Mayor Lightfoot, Roderick Sawyer, Paul Vallas, and Willie Wilson – took part in Fox 32's Thursday evening forum, which was also sponsored by the Lincoln Forum and the Chicago Bar Association and held...
Comments / 0