Franklin's Washington named 3A's offensive POY; several other BV players earn all-state honors

Helicopter Company in Bryan, TX Charges Hunters About $3,000 for Two Hours to Shoot Feral Hogs with Assault RiflesZack LoveBryan, TX
Is A&M the best university in Texas? According to this report it is.Ash JurbergCollege Station, TX
Texas A&M University will offer courses on Bitcoin protocolsINSIDE NewsCollege Station, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle
College Station's Martinez-Brown leads large contingent of BV all-staters in Class 5A
College Station’s football season suffered a crunching blow when all-stater and future Duke signee Marquis Collins suffered a season-ending injury in a scrimmage, but sophomore Aydan Martinez-Brown become the starting running back and the Cougars didn’t miss a beat, advancing to the Class 5A Division I state title game.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M pledge, 2 signees make 6A all-state team
Here’s the final Class 6A all-state team; sorry for the delay; too many names spelled wrong. If Sarah finds more, I’ll send them out. I’ll then send the first three teams to AP at 5:40ish. THANKS TO ALL. Remember to call it the Blue Bell/TSWA A-State Team.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan boys basketball team falls to Temple
TEMPLE — The Bryan boys basketball team lost to Temple 64-49 on Friday night in District 12-6A play. TJ Johnson had 18 points and 10 rebounds for Bryan (17-15, 3-8), while Chris Maxey had 10 points and 10 boards. Jaylon Hall and Byron Collins each scored 15 points to...
Bryan College Station Eagle
The Woodlands Christian, Spring Branch Memorial earn top two seeds at AggieLand Match Play
The Woodlands Christian boys golf team won the stroke-play title, and Spring Branch Memorial White placed second Friday at the AggieLand Match Play at The Golf Club at Texas A&M. TWC shot 309-298–607 to earn the No. 1 seed by 11 shots over Memorial White (308-310–618). San Antonio Johnson placed...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Pair of Aggies take second place in 400 meters at Clemson meet
CLEMSON, S.C. — Texas A&M’s Jermaisha Arnold finished second in the women’s 400 meters, and Auhmad Robinson took second in the men’s 400 at the Tiger Paw Invitational on Friday at the Clemson Indoor Track & Field Complex. Arnold finished in 51.89 seconds, while Robinson finished...
fox44news.com
Four University Trojans sign to play at Texas College
WACO, TX (FOX 44) — On Wednesday afternoon, four members of the University High Football team all signed with Texas College, as they take the next step in their athletic careers. The four Trojans to sign with the Steers are:. JohnZay Fulbright. Jordan Whitaker. Naje Drakes. Paul Monrial.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M softball team wins two more at season-opening tournament
Newcomers took center stage on the first day of the Texas A&M Invitational, but the Aggie veterans showed up in a big way in a doubleheader sweep Friday night at Davis Diamond. Returning pitchers Shaylee Ackerman and Emiley Kennedy combined on a three-hitter, striking out 13 in a 6-1 victory...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Aggieland Match Play boys golf tournament set for Friday, Saturday
The A&M Consolidated boys golf team will host the AggieLand Match Play Championship on Friday and Saturday at The Golf Club at Texas A&M. Teams will play 36 holes of stroke play Friday then be seeded for 18-hole matches Saturday. The field will include The Woodlands Christian Academy, College Park,...
beltontigerathletics.com
Eric Regier resigns his post as Head Girls Basketball Coach
At the end of this school year, my family and I will be moving to Kansas City to be closer to our families. Therefore, I am resigning from my position as head basketball coach and teacher at Belton High School effective at the end of the current school year. Please know this was a tough decision because of the many great relationships we have made in the Belton community. It has been an honor and a privilege to teach and coach here at Belton High School. I am excited to see these girls succeed, and confident the next head coach will build on the strong foundation already established within the girls basketball program.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Ford era for Texas A&M softball program starts Thursday
There’s a newness surrounding the Texas A&M softball program that’s invigorating. A new coaching staff has brought fresh ideas and a different approach. Eleven newcomers have added more hope and optimism, but for the team to be successful, the returning players have to lead the way. A&M returns...
Bryan College Station Eagle
No. 3 Aggie women's tennis team advances at ITA National Indoors
SEATTLE — The third-ranked Texas A&M women’s tennis team won a quick doubles point and fought off No. 17 San Diego in singles for a 4-0 victory in the first round of the ITA National Team Indoor Championships on Friday at the Seattle Tennis Club. A&M’s Mary Stoiana...
Bryan College Station Eagle
College Station and Bryan city leaders debate potential sewer trunk line
“Two cities, one community,” is the echoed sentiment from both mayors of Bryan and College Station. However, the two cities are at odds due to a potential mile-long sewage trunk line that would be located in Bryan, but would only service College Station residents. Since 2016, the city of...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bike MS: Texas MS 150 to end in College Station again in April
Linda Bates got goosebumps standing inside Kyle Field last year. Bates, the south central president of the National MS Society, came from La Grange to College Station during last year’s Bike MS: Texas MS 150 event. She watched cyclists bike down the highway and look upon Kyle Field in the distance off F.M. 60.
Bryan College Station Eagle
The Aggie Baseball Hour: Episode 1
The season premiere of The Aggie Baseball Hour, featuring Texas A&M head coach Jim Schlossnagle. Guests include Jeremy McMillan and Chris Cortez. (air date February 9, 2023) The Aggie Baseball Hour originates from Rudy's Country Store & BBQ on Harvey Road in College Station.
KBTX.com
Wellborn Rd. blocked in both directions near Barron Rd. following College Station crash
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A vehicle crash is affecting traffic along Wellborn Road between Capstone and Barron Roads Friday morning. College Station police are asking drivers to avoid the area while it’s being cleared.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for February 11
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle. (13) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
KBTX.com
College Station proposes sewage line crossing in Bryan historic neighborhood
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A heated meeting between the City of College Station and residents from Bryan previewed just what’s to come as a neighborhood fights a sewage line project. College Station is looking to finish a four-phase sewer line project, in order to connect the growing Northgate...
KBTX.com
Greens Prairie home search warrant leaves College Station residents uneasy
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police executed a trio of early morning search warrants on Wednesday and the first location was in the 1700 block of Greens Prairie Road. Carson Hohensee started Wednesday as a typical work day, arriving an hour before opening time. “I normally get here...
KBTX.com
Robertson County awaiting disaster declaration from state
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Gov. Greg Abbott issued a Disaster Declaration Saturday for seven counties after damaging winter weather, but it did not include Robertson County. Thousands of people in Robertson County were impacted by last week’s ice storms. Issues included damaged infrastructure, fallen trees and power outages. County...
kwhi.com
FOUR SENTENCED IN 21ST DISTRICT COURT
Four people pleaded guilty and were sentenced on Thursday in 21st District Court before Judge Carson Campbell. 24-year-old Tredarien Daion Shepard of Brenham was sentenced to four years in prison on each of three counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. 35-year-old Alfredo Pena of Brenham received 5 years’...
