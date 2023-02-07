ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Derby, KS

wichitabyeb.com

Celebrating National Pizza Day at Pig In Pig Out

With it being National Pizza Day, I wanted to do something different from the norm. While there are plenty of pizza restaurants to choose from, I wanted a pizza I’ve never had before. On Thursdays only at Pig In Pig Out, they have a special BBQ pizza that’s only available once a week.
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Check out Soul Food Sundays at Georgio’s II BBQ

For years, you could find Georgio’s II BBQ on the weekend doing BBQ pop-ups off 13th street by a gas station. In the past month, they’ve moved into a brick & mortar. Georgio’s BBQ has taken over the former T.O.P.S. and Wichita Subs & More space. We’ve...
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Bed, Bath & Beyond to close their northwest Wichita location

I was in the New Market Square area today and decided to drop in to Bed, Bath & Beyond at 2441 N. Maize Road. News was going out that they were going to be closing, and an employee confirmed the news. The store looked like a ghost town inside, and...
WICHITA, KS
foxkansas.com

Warning to dog owners after freak accident

A Wichita man has an urgent warning to dog owners after a freak accident. While Alexander Holiday was on a walk with his dog, Daisy, the dog found and ate some methamphetamine that was lying in the grass. After rushing Daisy to the pet emergency room, Holiday says he was surprised by the doctor's reaction to how she was acting.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita bakery busy ahead of Super Bowl, Valentine’s Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita bakery, packed with goodies and sweets, is dealing with an influx of orders for the Super Bowl and Valentine’s Day. Ashley Brimmerman and Daevey Houser co-own Wichita Cake Creations, and they’re sisters. From online orders to drive-through orders, and even walk-ins, the...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Warning from Wichita pet owner after dog finds, eats meth in park

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Alexander Holiday's family dog, Daisy, is clinging to life after a freak accident no one could have predicted. "I have a three-year-old daughter, and that's her best friend," said Holiday. It all started Monday night. "I was just taking her for some laps, for a run,...
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Tutors Pizza closes their original location permanently

After roughly six months, Tutors Pizza has announced they have closed their original flagship location at 524 S. Seneca. This was a little over a month after they closed their Tutors Pizza Express store at 3817 W. 13th St. The owner made the news public via their Facebook. It confirmed...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Water main breaks as crews battle early morning house fire

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - An early morning fire destroys an east Wichita home undergoing renovations. The fire broke out around 4:15 Wednesday morning in the 600 block of N. Pinecrest near Central and Oliver. Firefighters found fire coming out of the home and in the basement. Battalion Chief Terry Greshman says they found a hole in the floor and broken stairs leading to the basement.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

South Wichita church forced to move after fire destroys building

Black soot, burnt chairs, and a few songbooks and bibles are all that's left inside Nu heart-Nu start ministries in south Wichita. It was not the scene church pastor Larcena Gilmore-Williams, was expecting when she first got the message something was wrong. "I got a text from Cox communication, which is my alarm carrier here, security, and that it was breaking in the west door basement door."
WICHITA, KS
Travel Maven

This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Kansas

From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there is a pizzeria on every corner in Kansas. Picking just one pizza restaurant and deeming it the best is no easy feat, but that is precisely what the editors over at Reader's Digest have done.
WICHITA, KS

