wichitabyeb.com
LITO’S to open in the former west-side Angry Elephant space in March
A new restaurant is set to take over the Angry Elephant space at 756 N Tyler Road. While no official announcement was given on the closure, the new restaurant all but solidifies it. LITO’S plans to open in mid-March. The new concept is being started by Angel Ponce who...
wichitabyeb.com
Celebrating National Pizza Day at Pig In Pig Out
With it being National Pizza Day, I wanted to do something different from the norm. While there are plenty of pizza restaurants to choose from, I wanted a pizza I’ve never had before. On Thursdays only at Pig In Pig Out, they have a special BBQ pizza that’s only available once a week.
wichitabyeb.com
Check out Soul Food Sundays at Georgio’s II BBQ
For years, you could find Georgio’s II BBQ on the weekend doing BBQ pop-ups off 13th street by a gas station. In the past month, they’ve moved into a brick & mortar. Georgio’s BBQ has taken over the former T.O.P.S. and Wichita Subs & More space. We’ve...
Popular Wichita sushi restaurant plans move to new location by the end of February
The business isn’t moving very far.
KWCH.com
‘Who is left to run the city?’: Questions continue following shakeup at Goddard City Hall
Testing the Handy Heater for Does It Work Wednesday. Split team loyalties not dividing Wichita couple on Super Bowl Sunday. Bernard Knowles and Rhea Rogers-Knowles will have split loyalty Sunday when their favorite teams take the field for Super Bowl LVII. The State of Aviation in Wichita. Updated: 10 hours...
wichitabyeb.com
Bed, Bath & Beyond to close their northwest Wichita location
I was in the New Market Square area today and decided to drop in to Bed, Bath & Beyond at 2441 N. Maize Road. News was going out that they were going to be closing, and an employee confirmed the news. The store looked like a ghost town inside, and...
foxkansas.com
Warning to dog owners after freak accident
A Wichita man has an urgent warning to dog owners after a freak accident. While Alexander Holiday was on a walk with his dog, Daisy, the dog found and ate some methamphetamine that was lying in the grass. After rushing Daisy to the pet emergency room, Holiday says he was surprised by the doctor's reaction to how she was acting.
Here’s a list of Wichita restaurants offering dining specials for Valentine’s Day 2023
You’ve got a week to figure out your plans. Here’s help.
KWCH.com
Wichita bakery busy ahead of Super Bowl, Valentine’s Day
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita bakery, packed with goodies and sweets, is dealing with an influx of orders for the Super Bowl and Valentine’s Day. Ashley Brimmerman and Daevey Houser co-own Wichita Cake Creations, and they’re sisters. From online orders to drive-through orders, and even walk-ins, the...
KAKE TV
Popular 'bin shopping' type retail store opens in Towne West Square, draws big crowds
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - If you've been to the Towne West Square lately, a brand new store just inside the north entrance might have caught your eye. "We pass by, and we're like, oh my gosh! Is that one of those bin stores that we've been seeing online? So she said, we have to stop. We have to," said Holli Rogers.
A glimpse into the lives of some of the 35 people killed in Wichita in 2022
They were sons and daughters, moms and dads, sisters, brothers and friends.
KAKE TV
Warning from Wichita pet owner after dog finds, eats meth in park
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Alexander Holiday's family dog, Daisy, is clinging to life after a freak accident no one could have predicted. "I have a three-year-old daughter, and that's her best friend," said Holiday. It all started Monday night. "I was just taking her for some laps, for a run,...
Restaurant inspections: Dusty mouse feces, no hot water, old beef, dirty saw in Wichita KS
Inspectors found problems significant enough to push these businesses out of compliance with state food safety and lodging rules.
wichitabyeb.com
Tutors Pizza closes their original location permanently
After roughly six months, Tutors Pizza has announced they have closed their original flagship location at 524 S. Seneca. This was a little over a month after they closed their Tutors Pizza Express store at 3817 W. 13th St. The owner made the news public via their Facebook. It confirmed...
One of NewMarket Square’s original anchor tenants is going to close
One of the original anchor tenants that opened in the first phase of NewMarket Square in 2001 is now closing.
Changes ahead for some downtown Wichita streets
Between now and 2027, the city plans to convert Main, Market, Topeka, Emporia and English from one-way streets to two-way. The project will also optimize traffic signals on those streets.
Starlite Drive-In Wichita announces 2023 opening season weekend
The Starlite Drive-In Wichita has announced its 2023 opening season weekend will be on Friday, Feb. 17 and Saturday, Feb. 18.
KAKE TV
Water main breaks as crews battle early morning house fire
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - An early morning fire destroys an east Wichita home undergoing renovations. The fire broke out around 4:15 Wednesday morning in the 600 block of N. Pinecrest near Central and Oliver. Firefighters found fire coming out of the home and in the basement. Battalion Chief Terry Greshman says they found a hole in the floor and broken stairs leading to the basement.
KAKE TV
South Wichita church forced to move after fire destroys building
Black soot, burnt chairs, and a few songbooks and bibles are all that's left inside Nu heart-Nu start ministries in south Wichita. It was not the scene church pastor Larcena Gilmore-Williams, was expecting when she first got the message something was wrong. "I got a text from Cox communication, which is my alarm carrier here, security, and that it was breaking in the west door basement door."
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Kansas
From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there is a pizzeria on every corner in Kansas. Picking just one pizza restaurant and deeming it the best is no easy feat, but that is precisely what the editors over at Reader's Digest have done.
