ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AZFamily

City of Glendale hosting Super Bowl for third time

Two crew members of the "Be Kind People Project" were surprised with the tickets by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. Something Good is sponsored by Papa Murphy's. FanDuel hosting Super Bowl weekend party at Tempe Beach Park. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The FanDuel Super Bowl Party features live performance by...
GLENDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Out-of-state Super Bowl fans flock to the WM Phoenix Open

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Tons of Eagles and Chiefs fans were in the crowd at the WM Phoenix Open on Friday. Many are in good spirits, thinking their team is the one to beat. Arizona’s Family spoke to some Eagles and Chiefs fans who say they’re here in town to watch the game, not even realizing they could hit the Open while they’re here.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

How to find parking in downtown Phoenix for Super Bowl weekend

More people are interested in sports memorabilia and you can get your collectibles appraised for free this weekend at the NFL Experience in Phoenix. Scottsdale gallery owner faces charges after mocking Native Americans. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. A Scottsdale gallery owner is facing charges after a video showed him...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Mesa native Troy Kotsur to perform national anthem in ASL at Super Bowl

Two crew members of the "Be Kind People Project" were surprised with the tickets by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. Something Good is sponsored by Papa Murphy's. FanDuel hosting Super Bowl weekend party at Tempe Beach Park. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. The FanDuel Super Bowl Party features live performance by...
AZFamily

Mobile carriers upgrading cell phone towers ahead of big sporting events

More people are interested in sports memorabilia and you can get your collectibles appraised for free this weekend at the NFL Experience in Phoenix. Ankle monitor leads police to missing Arizona teen found in Utah man's basement. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Officers used the data from the teen's ankle...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

5 places for people who want to avoid Super Bowl events

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Super Bowl is a big event for the Valley and a big thing for many people. However, if you’re like me, where sports are not your thing, and big crowds give you anxiety, here are a few places on my list of places to (eventually) go to in Arizona. I haven’t been to most of these places, but I’ve always been interested, and I’ll tell you why.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Star-studded celebrations taking over Super Bowl weekend

How to find parking in downtown Phoenix for Super Bowl weekend. If you are looking for cheaper options for the Super Bowl and WM Phoenix Open, Valley Metro extended its hours and offers free rides on its light rail so long as you download the NFL one pass app. Sports...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Valley man visits all 30 NFL stadiums in one season

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — One Valley football fan loves the game so much, he traveled to every NFL stadium ... in just one season!. Jason Karniol started the cross-country football journey back in September in Las Vegas when he saw a game at Allegiant Stadium. In the weeks that followed, he went to multiple games, sometimes even two in the same day.
LAS VEGAS, NV
AZFamily

Commemorative artist’s 22nd Super Bowl creating fantastic works

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Charles Fazzino has been working with the NFL for over 20 years, and this will be his 22nd year commemorating the Super Bowl, including his third for Arizona. We caught up with Fazzino to ask him about his work. “What we do every year...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Senators question Southwest Airlines executives about holiday meltdown

The sisters were awarded with the experience of a lifetime — Super Bowl tickets from NFL Comissioner Roger Goodell!. Star-studded celebrations taking over Super Bowl weekend. Many celebrities are in the Valley this weekend, and fans are gearing up for a weekend filled with fun!. Two Scottish at WM...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Only this Arizona city will have biggest Mexican Pizza ever for the Super Bowl

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - After Taco Bell brought back its Mexican Pizza last year, the restaurant chain is giving it a big upgrade for the biggest game of the year. It’s called the Big A** Mexican Pizza, and it’ll be four times as big as the regular Mexican Pizza. The massive pie will have all the same ingredients as the regular one: beans, seasoned beef, tomato sauce and three kinds of cheese between tortilla shells. It’ll be a pizza that can’t be topped.
GLENDALE, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy