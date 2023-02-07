Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Super Bowl game day recipes, historic happenings, local buzz and more stories about the big gameMike RomanoKansas City, MO
New Details In Arizona Missing Person CaseMCBuckeye, AZ
“MAGA Country!” Store Owners Tirade Against NativesMarcus RingoScottsdale, AZ
Fuel Pipeline Leak ShutdowncreteCalifornia State
15+ Date Ideas in Phoenix ArizonaSadie SmileyPhoenix, AZ
Related
AZFamily
NFL, Super Bowl Host Committee gift Scottsdale nonprofit $200K, Super Bowl tickets
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every year, the NFL partners with the host committee to leave a lasting legacy on the host city. This year, they chose to donate to the Be Kind People Project from Scottsdale while personally inviting two leaders to the Super Bowl on Sunday. The Be Kind...
AZFamily
Super Bowl fans touch down at Sky Harbor Airport ready to cheer on teams
J.J. Watt surprised the Pat Tillman Scholars with the news that they will be on the field for the coin toss as the four honorary captains of the Super Bowl. Homeowners scoring renters as thousands head to Arizona for Super Bowl. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Some west Valley homeowners...
AZFamily
City of Glendale hosting Super Bowl for third time
Two crew members of the "Be Kind People Project" were surprised with the tickets by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. Something Good is sponsored by Papa Murphy's. FanDuel hosting Super Bowl weekend party at Tempe Beach Park. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The FanDuel Super Bowl Party features live performance by...
AZFamily
Out-of-state Super Bowl fans flock to the WM Phoenix Open
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Tons of Eagles and Chiefs fans were in the crowd at the WM Phoenix Open on Friday. Many are in good spirits, thinking their team is the one to beat. Arizona’s Family spoke to some Eagles and Chiefs fans who say they’re here in town to watch the game, not even realizing they could hit the Open while they’re here.
AZFamily
How to find parking in downtown Phoenix for Super Bowl weekend
More people are interested in sports memorabilia and you can get your collectibles appraised for free this weekend at the NFL Experience in Phoenix. Scottsdale gallery owner faces charges after mocking Native Americans. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. A Scottsdale gallery owner is facing charges after a video showed him...
AZFamily
Glendale homeowners looking to get extra cash through rentals, parking for Super Bowl
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- With the Super Bowl just a few days away, some people living near State Farm Stadium are looking for unique ways to make some extra dough. Homeowners in one Glendale neighborhood told Arizona’s Family they’re gearing up to rent their homes, or even driveways, for Super Bowl fans.
AZFamily
Michael Irvin seeks $100 million from Marriott, accuser after allegations at Phoenix hotel
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona’s Family has obtained the lawsuit filed by NFL Network analyst Michael Irvin against Marriott International and his accuser after a behavior complaint pulled him off the air days before Super Bowl LVII. As the Associated Press reported earlier this week, the Hall of Fame...
AZFamily
Mesa native Troy Kotsur to perform national anthem in ASL at Super Bowl
Two crew members of the "Be Kind People Project" were surprised with the tickets by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. Something Good is sponsored by Papa Murphy's. FanDuel hosting Super Bowl weekend party at Tempe Beach Park. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. The FanDuel Super Bowl Party features live performance by...
AZFamily
Mobile carriers upgrading cell phone towers ahead of big sporting events
More people are interested in sports memorabilia and you can get your collectibles appraised for free this weekend at the NFL Experience in Phoenix. Ankle monitor leads police to missing Arizona teen found in Utah man's basement. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Officers used the data from the teen's ankle...
AZFamily
5 places for people who want to avoid Super Bowl events
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Super Bowl is a big event for the Valley and a big thing for many people. However, if you’re like me, where sports are not your thing, and big crowds give you anxiety, here are a few places on my list of places to (eventually) go to in Arizona. I haven’t been to most of these places, but I’ve always been interested, and I’ll tell you why.
AZFamily
Star-studded celebrations taking over Super Bowl weekend
How to find parking in downtown Phoenix for Super Bowl weekend. If you are looking for cheaper options for the Super Bowl and WM Phoenix Open, Valley Metro extended its hours and offers free rides on its light rail so long as you download the NFL one pass app. Sports...
AZFamily
Owner of Phoenix area hat company selling merchandise at WM Phoenix Open
Streaker hops on green at 17th hole at WM Phoenix Open. Scottsdale police say 27-year-old Sean Patrick McConnell jumped from the 16th hole bleachers and ran through the player access tunnels before making it to the green. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. The man spins and dances around with the...
AZFamily
Valley man visits all 30 NFL stadiums in one season
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — One Valley football fan loves the game so much, he traveled to every NFL stadium ... in just one season!. Jason Karniol started the cross-country football journey back in September in Las Vegas when he saw a game at Allegiant Stadium. In the weeks that followed, he went to multiple games, sometimes even two in the same day.
AZFamily
VIDEO: Streaker makes it onto the green at WM Phoenix Open's 16th Hole
Owner of Phoenix area hat company selling merchandise at WM Phoenix Open. Gabe Cooper, the owner of Noggin Boss, says they were dominating sales at day two of the WM Phoenix Open. Streaker hops on green at 17th hole at WM Phoenix Open. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Scottsdale police...
AZFamily
Arizona sisters surprised with Super Bowl tickets from NFL commissioner
How to find parking in downtown Phoenix for Super Bowl weekend. If you are looking for cheaper options for the Super Bowl and WM Phoenix Open, Valley Metro extended its hours and offers free rides on its light rail so long as you download the NFL one pass app. Sports...
AZFamily
Commemorative artist’s 22nd Super Bowl creating fantastic works
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Charles Fazzino has been working with the NFL for over 20 years, and this will be his 22nd year commemorating the Super Bowl, including his third for Arizona. We caught up with Fazzino to ask him about his work. “What we do every year...
AZFamily
Senators question Southwest Airlines executives about holiday meltdown
The sisters were awarded with the experience of a lifetime — Super Bowl tickets from NFL Comissioner Roger Goodell!. Star-studded celebrations taking over Super Bowl weekend. Many celebrities are in the Valley this weekend, and fans are gearing up for a weekend filled with fun!. Two Scottish at WM...
AZFamily
Scottsdale gallery owner faces charges after mocking Native Americans
How to find parking in downtown Phoenix for Super Bowl weekend. If you are looking for cheaper options for the Super Bowl and WM Phoenix Open, Valley Metro extended its hours and offers free rides on its light rail so long as you download the NFL one pass app. Sports...
AZFamily
Only this Arizona city will have biggest Mexican Pizza ever for the Super Bowl
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - After Taco Bell brought back its Mexican Pizza last year, the restaurant chain is giving it a big upgrade for the biggest game of the year. It’s called the Big A** Mexican Pizza, and it’ll be four times as big as the regular Mexican Pizza. The massive pie will have all the same ingredients as the regular one: beans, seasoned beef, tomato sauce and three kinds of cheese between tortilla shells. It’ll be a pizza that can’t be topped.
AZFamily
Events to check out in the Phoenix area before and after the Super Bowl
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Super Bowl LVII week is almost over in the Valley, so now that you’re all partied out...you might just be looking for the next thing to do. We got you covered!. PHOENIX. Feb. 9-12 — Super Bowl Experience at Hance Park, presented by LOWE’s...
Comments / 0