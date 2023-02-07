Read full article on original website
amherstindy.org
Town Plans Historically Large Tax Hike For New School. Tapping Reserves May Reduce It
Average Home Would See $478 Added To Regular Tax Bill Through Mid-century. Town Manager Paul Bockelman and Finance Director Sean Mangano introduced a plan to finance the Fort River Elementary School Building Project in a presentation before the Town Council on Monday night. Their recommendation is to fund the town’s share of $55.5 million for the school project by borrowing the money and repaying the debt through a property tax increase to be in effect for 30 years.
WNYT
Lee, Mass. residents raise stink about cannabis facility odor
People on Pleasant Street in Lee, Massachusetts say the air on their street smells like pot. The Green Theory Cannabis Cultivation facility has been operating since last October. The situation is creating a less-than-pleasant existence for people in that area. Lee Town Administrator Chris Brittain says he wished the situation...
amherstindy.org
UMass Research Institute’s Web-based Tool Tracks Air Pollution At Every U.S. School
Researchers with the Corporate Toxics Information Project at UMass Amherst’s Political Economy Research Institute (PERI) have updated their interactive web-based tool tracking industrial toxic air pollution at every public and private school in the United States. The tool, Air Toxics at School, reports toxicity-weighted concentrations of pollutants to show...
amherstindy.org
ZBA Hears Appeal Of Citation For Too Many Occupants At 25 Nutting Avenue
Report On The Meeting Of The Zoning Board of Appeals, February 9,2023. This Meeting was held over Zoom and was recorded. It can be viewed here. Steve Judge (Chair), Tammy Parks, John Gilbert, Craig Meadows. Associate members Vincent O’Connor and Sarah Marshall. Staff: Rob Morra (Building Commissioner), Chris Brestrup...
Eyewitness News
Do wood and pellet stoves really save people money on energy bills?
(WFSB) – The state just got through the first real cold snap of the season. Some people might be afraid to look at their home heating bills for the month. Channel 3 investigated whether wood and pellet stoves actually help people save money on those bills or burn holes in their wallets.
westernmassnews.com
Northampton business still dealing with burst pipe issues following cold weather
NORTHAMPTON, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Thursday, a local business in Northampton is dealing with the aftermath of an arctic blast that hit New England last week. One local business in Northampton expressed they are still working on cleanup from the freezing temperatures. Karen Foster is the executive director of the...
Developers withdraw zone change petition for upscale apartments in West Springfield
WEST SPRINGFIELD — The Pyramid Company of Holyoke Inc. and Sterling Developers withdrew their zone change application for a 17.6-acre parcel they considered for an apartment complex before the Town Council was set to vote on the matter on Monday evening. The effort to rezone 711 Whitney Ave. has...
amherstindy.org
Council And Finance Committee Move Forward On New Elementary School And Water Plant
Report On The Meetings Of The Amherst Town Council February 6, 2023 And The Amherst Finance Committee February 7, 2023. This article summarizes the discussions at both the Town Council meeting and the Finance Committee meeting. Both meetings were recorded. The council meeting can be viewed here. Financial Implications Of...
I-Team: Concerning number of flood-damaged cars reported in western Massachusetts
Consumer advocates are warning that an increase in water-damaged used cars are being sold in Massachusetts after flooding disasters in other parts of the country.
‘Ugh! The electric bill!’ Local residents dealing with high energy bills
High energy bills this winter continue to put a strain on households across the country and right here in western Massachusetts.
MassLive.com
Curtains for Hadley Bed Bath & Beyond, last location in Pioneer Valley to close
HADLEY — Beleaguered retailer Bed Bath & Beyond plans to close its location in the Mountain Farms plaza in Hadley, probably sometime in March, according to store employees. The store’s Mountain Farms location at 337 Russell St. was included this week on a list of 149 additional stores the chain plans to close. This list followed a smattering of other announcements over the past few weeks as Bed Bath & Beyond struggles under a debt load.
breakingtravelnews.com
New Owner of the Historic Vanderbilt Berkshires Estate is in Conversation with Hotel Operators
Linda Law of Law & Associates, a real estate developer and investor who formerly owned the gilded-age Blantyre Estate in Lenox, has purchased the Vanderbilt Berkshires Estate (VBE), formerly Elm Court, the largest shingled residence in the United States and one of the few remaining historically significant gilded-age mansions in the Northeast.
McKnight's
4 nursing homes close, citing state’s 2-beds-per-room limit
Four more nursing homes in Massachusetts announced they will close, chased out of the state by a “reconfiguring” reform meant to improve the quality of care but possibly doing the opposite. The Northeast Health Group Inc. said it will shutter four facilities in the western part of the...
This Massive Flea Market in Massachusetts is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a fun way to spend a part of your day. There are so many deals you can and not to mention all of the cool, antique items you can see, there's always something there for everyone.
Bed Bath & Beyond in Hadley added to list of closures
An additional 150 locations of Bed Bath & Beyond have been added to stores set to close, including one location in Hadley.
theberkshireedge.com
Berkshire region real estate sales
39-41 Apremont Street: Howland Avenue Rt and Sharon L. Girard of Adams to Mass Rental Prop LLC, $280,000 on 01/24/2023. 29 Westview Road: Ouellette Ft and David Wilson of Lanesboro to Logan J. Wilson and Caitlin R. Galea, $200,000 on 01/25/2023. Lee. 135 Church Street: Pouliot Brian J Est and...
Traffic to be detoured from Mass. Pike exit in Auburn
AUBURN — Overnight construction operations have been scheduled Monday night for the Massachusetts Turnpike's Route 12 ramp to Interstate 290 eastbound in Auburn, the state Department of Transportation (MassDOT) said in a release. A detour will be in place between 9 p.m. Monday and 5 a.m. Tuesday. Traffic will be detoured to Interstate 395 southbound to Route 20 eastbound. ...
Is it Legal to Throw Trash in Someone Else’s Dumpster in Massachusetts?
I have been working in radio in Western Massachusetts for almost 20 years. I have been with WSBS Radio in Great Barrington since late December, 2005. In addition to on-air, programming, and digital duties one of my other tasks at the station is disposing of trash. Like many businesses we have a dumpster located in our parking lot which is where I dispose of all of the station's garbage.
amherstindy.org
Letter: Support Amherst-Pelham Educators
The following letter also appeared in the Daily Hampshire Gazette. As an Amherst resident and Amherst Regional Public Schools parent, I attended the Amherst-Pelham Education Association forum on Febuary 2. I wish everyone in town could have been there. I heard the stories of many educators. They are hurting. They...
