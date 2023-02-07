ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amherst, MA

amherstindy.org

Town Plans Historically Large Tax Hike For New School. Tapping Reserves May Reduce It

Average Home Would See $478 Added To Regular Tax Bill Through Mid-century. Town Manager Paul Bockelman and Finance Director Sean Mangano introduced a plan to finance the Fort River Elementary School Building Project in a presentation before the Town Council on Monday night. Their recommendation is to fund the town’s share of $55.5 million for the school project by borrowing the money and repaying the debt through a property tax increase to be in effect for 30 years.
AMHERST, MA
WNYT

Lee, Mass. residents raise stink about cannabis facility odor

People on Pleasant Street in Lee, Massachusetts say the air on their street smells like pot. The Green Theory Cannabis Cultivation facility has been operating since last October. The situation is creating a less-than-pleasant existence for people in that area. Lee Town Administrator Chris Brittain says he wished the situation...
LEE, MA
amherstindy.org

UMass Research Institute’s Web-based Tool Tracks Air Pollution At Every U.S. School

Researchers with the Corporate Toxics Information Project at UMass Amherst’s Political Economy Research Institute (PERI) have updated their interactive web-based tool tracking industrial toxic air pollution at every public and private school in the United States. The tool, Air Toxics at School, reports toxicity-weighted concentrations of pollutants to show...
AMHERST, MA
amherstindy.org

ZBA Hears Appeal Of Citation For Too Many Occupants At 25 Nutting Avenue

Report On The Meeting Of The Zoning Board of Appeals, February 9,2023. This Meeting was held over Zoom and was recorded. It can be viewed here. Steve Judge (Chair), Tammy Parks, John Gilbert, Craig Meadows. Associate members Vincent O’Connor and Sarah Marshall. Staff: Rob Morra (Building Commissioner), Chris Brestrup...
AMHERST, MA
Eyewitness News

Do wood and pellet stoves really save people money on energy bills?

(WFSB) – The state just got through the first real cold snap of the season. Some people might be afraid to look at their home heating bills for the month. Channel 3 investigated whether wood and pellet stoves actually help people save money on those bills or burn holes in their wallets.
AVON, CT
MassLive.com

Curtains for Hadley Bed Bath & Beyond, last location in Pioneer Valley to close

HADLEY — Beleaguered retailer Bed Bath & Beyond plans to close its location in the Mountain Farms plaza in Hadley, probably sometime in March, according to store employees. The store’s Mountain Farms location at 337 Russell St. was included this week on a list of 149 additional stores the chain plans to close. This list followed a smattering of other announcements over the past few weeks as Bed Bath & Beyond struggles under a debt load.
HADLEY, MA
McKnight's

4 nursing homes close, citing state’s 2-beds-per-room limit

Four more nursing homes in Massachusetts announced they will close, chased out of the state by a “reconfiguring” reform meant to improve the quality of care but possibly doing the opposite. The Northeast Health Group Inc. said it will shutter four facilities in the western part of the...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Joe Mertens

This Massive Flea Market in Massachusetts is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a fun way to spend a part of your day. There are so many deals you can and not to mention all of the cool, antique items you can see, there's always something there for everyone.
GRAFTON, MA
theberkshireedge.com

Berkshire region real estate sales

39-41 Apremont Street: Howland Avenue Rt and Sharon L. Girard of Adams to Mass Rental Prop LLC, $280,000 on 01/24/2023. 29 Westview Road: Ouellette Ft and David Wilson of Lanesboro to Logan J. Wilson and Caitlin R. Galea, $200,000 on 01/25/2023. Lee. 135 Church Street: Pouliot Brian J Est and...
PITTSFIELD, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Traffic to be detoured from Mass. Pike exit in Auburn

AUBURN — Overnight construction operations have been scheduled Monday night for the Massachusetts Turnpike's Route 12 ramp to Interstate 290 eastbound in Auburn, the state Department of Transportation (MassDOT) said in a release. A detour will be in place between 9 p.m. Monday and 5 a.m. Tuesday. Traffic will be detoured to Interstate 395 southbound to Route 20 eastbound. ...
AUBURN, MA
WSBS

Is it Legal to Throw Trash in Someone Else’s Dumpster in Massachusetts?

I have been working in radio in Western Massachusetts for almost 20 years. I have been with WSBS Radio in Great Barrington since late December, 2005. In addition to on-air, programming, and digital duties one of my other tasks at the station is disposing of trash. Like many businesses we have a dumpster located in our parking lot which is where I dispose of all of the station's garbage.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
amherstindy.org

Letter: Support Amherst-Pelham Educators

The following letter also appeared in the Daily Hampshire Gazette. As an Amherst resident and Amherst Regional Public Schools parent, I attended the Amherst-Pelham Education Association forum on Febuary 2. I wish everyone in town could have been there. I heard the stories of many educators. They are hurting. They...
AMHERST, MA

