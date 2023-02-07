Explosion prompts hazardous materials response in Geneva
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Firefighters are responding to an explosion at a countertop manufacturing factory in west suburban Geneva.
The Geneva Fire Department said the explosion happened at Olon Industries, 411 Union St., prompting a hazardous materials response.
Nearby Wheeler Park and a neighboring senior center have been evacuated as a precaution.
The cause of the explosion is unknown, and fire department officials said they do not yet know if there have been any injuries.
