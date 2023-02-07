ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geneva, IL

Explosion prompts hazardous materials response in Geneva

By CBS Chicago Team
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=444ICW_0kfhMVOE00

Crews trying to contain factory fire in Geneva 00:24

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Firefighters are responding to an explosion at a countertop manufacturing factory in west suburban Geneva.

The Geneva Fire Department said the explosion happened at Olon Industries, 411 Union St., prompting a hazardous materials response.

Nearby Wheeler Park and a neighboring senior center have been evacuated as a precaution.

The cause of the explosion is unknown, and fire department officials said they do not yet know if there have been any injuries.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Extra-alarm fire breaks out in Lakeview apartment house

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An extra-alarm fire broke out Friday afternoon in an old frame apartment house in Lakeview.Smoke was seen billowing from the house at 1539 W. Roscoe St., a short distance east of Ashland Avenue, just before 2:30 p.m. Early reports indicated the fire started in the basement.The fire was raised to a 2-11 alarm for additional equipment and manpower.Video showed firefighters ripping out the walls in the entryway leading to the upstairs apartment. Water that had been used to fight the fire was seen cascading down the stairs.The Fire Department said there were two people in the two-story...
CHICAGO, IL
napervillelocal.com

Structure Fire 1800 Block of N Naperville Road

NAPERVILLE, Ill. — At 1:40 a.m. on Wednesday February 8th, Naperville’s Public Safety Answering Point (PSAP) received an alarm on their board for an activated fire alarm in the 1800 block of North Naperville Road. Naperville 911(PSAP) dispatched a general alarm assignment consisting of 10 pieces of fire apparatus and 24 personnel including an Incident Commander and Incident Safety Officer to the reported address.
NAPERVILLE, IL
WGNtv.com

1 dead following residential fire in Lemont

LEMONT, Ill. — One person died following a residential fire Wednesday night in Lemont. Just after 9 p.m., authorities responded to a house fire in the 1000 block of Blacksmith Lane. One person exited the home as crews arrived and let them know someone else was still in the...
LEMONT, IL
CBS Chicago

Boy, 16, charged with robbing and battering woman in downtown parking garage

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 16-year-old boy was charged Thursday with robbing and beating a woman in a downtown parking garage last weekend.Police said the boy was taken into custody at 4:28 p.m. Thursday at Area One Police Headquarters.The boy is accused of robbing and battering a 25-year-old woman in a parking garage at Washington and Wells streets at 3:16 p.m. Saturday, police said.He is charged with one count each of armed robbery and aggravated battery, and two counts each of aggravated robbery and identity theft.Police said the boy is also the suspect in two other incidents.Earlier this week, police said there was also a robbery in a parking garage on Randolph Street between State Street and Wabash Avenue on Jan. 26. Police did not specify whether this was one of the robberies in which the teen is suspected. But they did earlier say in that robbery and the one in the Washington and Wells garage, someone walked up to the victim, implied he had a gun, and ordered them to give them their valuables before taking off on foot. 
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

Fire in Lemont Takes Life Of Woman

The office of Will County Coroner Laurie H. Summers is reporting the death of Wendy G. Carnahan, a 53 year old resident of Lemont, Illinois, who was pronounced deceased on Wednesday February 8, 2023 at 10:06 PM at Silver Cross Hospital Emergency Room in New Lenox. Ms. Carnahan was involved in a residential structure fire in the 1000 block of Blacksmith Lane Lemont, Illinois. Lemont Police Department is investigating the incident. An autopsy was performed today, Thursday February 9, 2023. The final cause and manner of death will be determined at a later date pending police, autopsy, and toxicology reports.
LEMONT, IL
WGN TV

15 people displaced after multi-unit apartment building fire in Aurora

AURORA, Ill. — Fifteen people were forced from their homes last Saturday after a three-alarm multi-unit apartment building fire, the Aurora Fire Department said Tuesday. Fire crews were called to the 2800 block of Village Green Drive for a three-story building fire. Arriving units encountered heavy smoke from the roof.
AURORA, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

15 people hospitalized after exposure to hazardous materials at Rockford airport

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Fifteen people were hospitalized after coming in contact with hazardous chemicals at the Chicago Rockford International Airport on Tuesday. According to the Rockford Fire Department, around 11:44 a.m., a forklift operator at the RFD cargo center, located at 6020 Cessna Drive, caused the breach of a barrel containing toxic dry powder […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WGN TV

What’s next as Walmart closes in 3 Chicago suburbs?

PLAINFIELD, Ill. — The village mayors in Plainfield, Homewood and Lincolnwood said they are looking for commercial redevelopment opportunities as Walmart plans to close stores by mid-March. Walmart announced earlier this week it would close its Plainfield, Homewood and Lincolnwood locations due to several factors. The Lincolnwood location, a...
PLAINFIELD, IL
CBS Chicago

Chatham woman complains for years about 'super dangerous ' pothole

CHICAGO (CBS) – A hole in front of a Chatham house has been widening for years. The homeowner tried calling the city, her alderman, but the problem only got deeper.Now she's turned to CBS 2's Sara Machi to get her case moved to the top of the list and city crews finally showed up late Friday to fix the hole."It has gotten bigger and bigger over time and it is super dangerous," said Lavelle Hardy, the homeowner.Hardy has lived on this block since 1964 and with the hole for the past five years."People can't believe it's still here," she said.She...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

3 people rescued from Antioch Lake

ANTIOCH, Ill. - Three people were rescued from Antioch Lake Tuesday afternoon. At about 4:30 p.m., the Antioch Fire Department responded to a person who fell through the ice on Antioch Lake. That person was assisted out of the water by a bystander, fire officials said. When rescue crews arrived,...
ANTIOCH, IL
CBS Chicago

Shooting leaves man wounded at Illinois Medical District Blue Line stop

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was shot Friday evening during a quarrel on the CTA Blue Line.At 5:42 p.m., the 38-year-old man and the person who shot him were leaving a train car at the Illinois Medical District stop – along the Eisenhower Expressway at Damen Avenue – when they got into a quarrel, police said.The shooter then took out a gun and shot the man, police said.He was struck in the foot and was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in good condition.The man was shot at the Illinois Medical District station. However, the Chicago Transit Authority said trains were bypassing the UIC-Halsted station – two stops to the east along the Eisenhower Expressway – due to the resulting police activity.It was not immediately clear why.No one was in custody late Friday. Area Three detectives are investigating.CHECK: CTA updates
CHICAGO, IL
spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin’s Ice Castles closed for the season after 3 days

LAKE GENEVA, Wis. — If you didn’t hit Ice Castles in Lake Geneva, Wis. yet this season, your plans to do so have melted away — literally. The Ice Castles team took to Facebook on Thursday to announce that after a short, three-day run, Wisconsin’s Ice Castles is closed for the season.
LAKE GENEVA, WI
CBS Chicago

Flash Towing continues to illegally operate in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Flash Towing & Recovery is still illegally operating in Chicago, bringing cars, we believe, to DuPage County.Since CBS 2 told you about their move on Wednesday, there's been a growing push to shut them down for good. Though different agencies seem to be doing a lot of finger pointing.CBS 2's Sabrina Franza went to the company's new tow lot in Lemont.Since Wednesday, there have been growing calls to get Flash Towing out of its new location. The landlord wants them out. Sources said they filed a complaint with the county. Other tenants nearby also want them gone....
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Getting Hosed: City apologizes, fixes water bill that wrongly amounted to $30,000

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The city just apologized to an Irving Park East homeowner whose water bill had a $29,861 mistake on it – and they fixed the mistake.But that did not happen until the CBS 2 Investigators got involved.We have been uncovering the problem for years as part of our "Getting Hosed" series on bad water bills. As CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reported, this family is understandably relieved and thankful.Reinaldo Santiago, Ray for short, reached out to us as a last resort after months of fighting and being sent to collections twice by the city. But less than three...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

2 teens charged with smoking, possessing firearms on CTA train in the Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two boys, 15 and 16, are arrested and charged after officers discovered guns on them on a CTA train Thursday morning.Chicago police said around 1:08 a.m., officers were conducting a platform check, at the Madison station on the Red Line, when they saw the teens together and one was smoking on a train car. After speaking with the teens, they found them to be in possession of firearms including a rifle and a ghost gun. Both were taken into custody. The 16-year-old was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and was also issued a citation for smoking on CTA property. The 15-year-old was charged with unlawful use of a weapon for possessing the rifle. The weapons were recovered.No further information was immediately available. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
144K+
Followers
32K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy