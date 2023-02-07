Read full article on original website
New documents accuse retired Port Wentworth police chief of $66K in unauthorized purchases
The city's administrator accused the now-retired chief of spending money he had no right to use, while Chief Libby tried to get his daughter hired as a police department assistant. New documents accuse retired Port Wentworth police …. The city's administrator accused the now-retired chief of spending money he had...
10 years later, Rebecca Foley’s murder case on hold in courts
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s been 10 years since Rebecca Foley was killed outside her apartment in Savannah. Yet, the murder case continues to linger in the Chatham County court system. Rebecca’s mother said the family is exhausted by how long it’s taken. They’re continuing to heal....
Murdaugh murder trial: Day 14
The trial of disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh continued into the fourteenth day Thursday. Murdaugh is accused of killing his wife and son, Maggie and Paul, at their hunting property in June of 2021. Murdaugh murder trial: Day 14. The trial of disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh continued into the fourteenth day...
3 men found not guilty in 2019 murder trial
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Three men have been acquitted of charges including malice and felony murder in a 2019 homicide. Kelvin Hamilton, Kenneth Scott, and Alajuakee Solomon were found not guilty of all charges in the case. 25-year-old Tori Sterling was shot and killed on December 22, 2019. Police say...
Savannah police search for double hit-and-run driver
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah Police Department’s Traffic Investigation Unit(TIU) is seeking to gather information on a vehicle that fled the scene after striking two elderly pedestrians in downtown Savannah. On Feb. 6, officers responded to the intersection of Liberty and Montgomery streets around 8:30 p.m. and discovered Barbara Curry, 75, and Thomas Curry, 76, […]
Two arrested after home explosion in Richmond Hill
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - Two people have been arrested after a home explosion in Richmond Hill in January. According to the Office of Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner, 33-year-old Caleb Kinsey and 36-year-old Stephen Glosser have been arrested in connection with the explosion on Dremeries Lake Court in Richmond Hill.
Missing in Chatham County: Police searching for 14-year-old boy last seen at school
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. — Police in Port Wentworth need your help finding a missing teenage boy. Kymonie Corde Matthews, 14, was last seen Monday at Groves High School, in Garden City. Police say he might be at an apartment on Coldbrook Station Circle. He was last seen wearing a...
Man, woman accused of blocking, pointing gun at school bus full of kids, Glynn County deputies say
A man and woman were arrested Monday, accused of blocking a school bus full of children and pointing a gun at it.
Suspect charged with murder after deadly shooting on Skidaway Road
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A suspect has been charged for a deadly shooting in July 2022 on Skidaway Road. According to the Chatham County Police Department, 31-year-old Quinten Jenkins is charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, and theft by taking – motor vehicle. Jenkins is accused of shooting...
GBI: Georgia state prison warden smuggled contraband for inmates; arrested on multiple charges
TATTNALL COUNTY, Ga. — A now-fired Georgia Department of Correction warden is behind bars. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Brian Dennis Adams of Waycross, has been charged with conspiracy to violate the RICO (racketeer influenced and corrupt organization) act, bribery, false statements and violation of oath by public officer.
3 charged in Savannah double shooting that killed 1
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Three people are now in custody in connection to a 2022 double shooting that killed one man. On the afternoon of Nov. 22, 2022, the Savannah Police Department (SPD) responded to the 500 block of Winwood Place where they found Mykel Price, 31, and Xavier Johnson, 27, injured. Price died as […]
3 inmates injured at Smith State Prison
GLENNVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - A fight inside a state prison in Tattnall County leaves three inmates hospitalized. Three inmates were injured at Smith State Prison in Glennville on Wednesday night. Emergency teams flew two inmates to Savannah for treatment with a third taken by ambulance to Evans Memorial Hospital. It...
Statesboro Dollar General Robbed at Gunpoint
The Statesboro Dollar General located at 19170 US-80 West, which is at the intersection of Akins Pond Road and US-80 West, was robbed Tuesday evening February 7, 2023 around 9:48 PM. According to Bill Black, Bulloch County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy two males entered the store and both of them had...
Deadly sugar refinery explosion remembered 15 years later
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WSAV) — The investigation at this sugar refinery in the day, weeks, and months following that deadly night in 2008 found that management at this plant, at that time knew the dangers of the sugar dust. They had talked about it since the 50s but didn’t do enough to stop the explosion. […]
UPDATE: New investigation in Bulloch Co. School District
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Tonight, we have learned there is yet another investigation happening in the Bulloch County School District. Earlier this week we showed you this video. In the video is seventh-grade social studies teacher Marc Rountree shoving a seventh-grade student into a set of lockers. Rountree has since been suspended for 60 […]
Wayne Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests suspect in deadly shooting
WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A deadly shooting suspect wanted for several days and considered armed and dangerous in Wayne County has been taken into custody. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office says 29-year-old Lanis Brown ran away from the crime scene after a shooting that killed one person on Friday.
Police: Missing teenager found safe
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A missing teenager has been found safe, according to the Savannah Police Department (SPD). Destiny Donley, 15, was reported missing on Tuesday. A day later, SPD announced she had been located and is safe.
Liberty Co. School System, Sheriff’s Office expanding school resource officer program
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Liberty County School System is taking extra steps to ensure their students are safe during the school day. They’re partnering with the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office to expand their School Resource Officer program. Deputy Blair works as a resource officer at Liberty...
Honoring Black History: Leaders of Today
Three weeks of the Alex Murdaugh murder trial are now in the books as the prosecution attempts to connect Murdaugh to the killings of his wife and son. New documents accuse retired Port Wentworth police …. The city's administrator accused the now-retired chief of spending money he had no right...
Police: Suspect identified after overnight shooting in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above: Video from the scene. Update 3:15 p.m.: Police have shared additional information regarding the incident. "SPD arrested a suspect in a Feb. 5 shooting on N. Parkwood Drive that resulted in non-life threatening injuries to a 28-year-old man. Around 11:45 p.m. officers responded to a...
