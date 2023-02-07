ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatham County, GA

wtoc.com

10 years later, Rebecca Foley’s murder case on hold in courts

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s been 10 years since Rebecca Foley was killed outside her apartment in Savannah. Yet, the murder case continues to linger in the Chatham County court system. Rebecca’s mother said the family is exhausted by how long it’s taken. They’re continuing to heal....
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

Murdaugh murder trial: Day 14

The trial of disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh continued into the fourteenth day Thursday. Murdaugh is accused of killing his wife and son, Maggie and Paul, at their hunting property in June of 2021. Murdaugh murder trial: Day 14. The trial of disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh continued into the fourteenth day...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

3 men found not guilty in 2019 murder trial

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Three men have been acquitted of charges including malice and felony murder in a 2019 homicide. Kelvin Hamilton, Kenneth Scott, and Alajuakee Solomon were found not guilty of all charges in the case. 25-year-old Tori Sterling was shot and killed on December 22, 2019. Police say...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah police search for double hit-and-run driver

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah Police Department’s Traffic Investigation Unit(TIU) is seeking to gather information on a vehicle that fled the scene after striking two elderly pedestrians in downtown Savannah. On Feb. 6, officers responded to the intersection of Liberty and Montgomery streets around 8:30 p.m. and discovered Barbara Curry, 75, and Thomas Curry, 76, […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Two arrested after home explosion in Richmond Hill

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - Two people have been arrested after a home explosion in Richmond Hill in January. According to the Office of Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner, 33-year-old Caleb Kinsey and 36-year-old Stephen Glosser have been arrested in connection with the explosion on Dremeries Lake Court in Richmond Hill.
RICHMOND HILL, GA
wtoc.com

Suspect charged with murder after deadly shooting on Skidaway Road

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A suspect has been charged for a deadly shooting in July 2022 on Skidaway Road. According to the Chatham County Police Department, 31-year-old Quinten Jenkins is charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, and theft by taking – motor vehicle. Jenkins is accused of shooting...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

3 charged in Savannah double shooting that killed 1

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Three people are now in custody in connection to a 2022 double shooting that killed one man. On the afternoon of Nov. 22, 2022, the Savannah Police Department (SPD) responded to the 500 block of Winwood Place where they found Mykel Price, 31, and Xavier Johnson, 27, injured. Price died as […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

3 inmates injured at Smith State Prison

GLENNVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - A fight inside a state prison in Tattnall County leaves three inmates hospitalized. Three inmates were injured at Smith State Prison in Glennville on Wednesday night. Emergency teams flew two inmates to Savannah for treatment with a third taken by ambulance to Evans Memorial Hospital. It...
GLENNVILLE, GA
Grice Connect

Statesboro Dollar General Robbed at Gunpoint

The Statesboro Dollar General located at 19170 US-80 West, which is at the intersection of Akins Pond Road and US-80 West, was robbed Tuesday evening February 7, 2023 around 9:48 PM. According to Bill Black, Bulloch County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy two males entered the store and both of them had...
STATESBORO, GA
WSAV News 3

UPDATE: New investigation in Bulloch Co. School District

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Tonight, we have learned there is yet another investigation happening in the Bulloch County School District. Earlier this week we showed you this video. In the video is seventh-grade social studies teacher Marc Rountree shoving a seventh-grade student into a set of lockers. Rountree has since been suspended for 60 […]
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Wayne Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests suspect in deadly shooting

WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A deadly shooting suspect wanted for several days and considered armed and dangerous in Wayne County has been taken into custody. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office says 29-year-old Lanis Brown ran away from the crime scene after a shooting that killed one person on Friday.
WAYNE COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Police: Missing teenager found safe

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A missing teenager has been found safe, according to the Savannah Police Department (SPD). Destiny Donley, 15, was reported missing on Tuesday. A day later, SPD announced she had been located and is safe.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

Honoring Black History: Leaders of Today

Three weeks of the Alex Murdaugh murder trial are now in the books as the prosecution attempts to connect Murdaugh to the killings of his wife and son. New documents accuse retired Port Wentworth police …. The city's administrator accused the now-retired chief of spending money he had no right...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Police: Suspect identified after overnight shooting in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above: Video from the scene. Update 3:15 p.m.: Police have shared additional information regarding the incident. "SPD arrested a suspect in a Feb. 5 shooting on N. Parkwood Drive that resulted in non-life threatening injuries to a 28-year-old man. Around 11:45 p.m. officers responded to a...
SAVANNAH, GA

