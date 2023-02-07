Read full article on original website
This Florida City Made it Onto the Top 15 Rudest Cities in America ListTravel MavenJacksonville, FL
Children Brutally Murdered When Left Home AloneMCJacksonville, FL
Roberto Clemente Book Removed From Florida Schools: DeSantis Strikes Again (Opinion)Enigma In BlackFlorida State
In two Florida cities, half of all home buyers pay with cashEllen EastwoodFlorida State
Clay County school bus involved in accident on Blanding BoulevardDon JohnsonClay County, FL
Action News Jax
JSO seeks the public’s assistance in locating man with an active arrest warrant
The suspect with an active arrest warrant is 30-year-old Gerald Levar Morton.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Wawa preparing four more locations
JEA issued utility service availability letters Nov. 22 for Wawa to build gas stations and convenience stores - one in Wildlight in Nassau County and in two locations in St. Johns County. In Duval County, the city issued a permit Nov. 23 for construction of a Wawa along Baymeadows Road.
First Coast News
Broken elevator at Jacksonville apartment complex creates obstacle for disabled residents
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Several residents at Christine Cove Apartments on Jacksonville's Northside contacted the "Ask Anthony" team because of a broken elevator. One resident, who asked to remain anonymous, wrote in an email:. "Our elevator hasn't been operating in our senior citizens/handicap complex building for a month!!! We need...
Action News Jax
‘Playing with a active shooter:’ Man’s threats led to Sadie Tillis Elementary lockdown, police say
Action News Jax is learning new information about the social media threats that caused Sadie Tillis Elementary School to go on lockdown Thursday morning.
Red Cross logos to be removed from lifeguard station after donation to City of Jacksonville Beach
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The Jacksonville Beach Lifeguard station will be donated to Jacksonville Beach City, which means big changes for the face of the building. The agreement was approved during a City Council meeting Monday and comes after months of back and forth between the city and the Volunteer Life Savings Corps who used the building for lifeguard services.
Action News Jax
Woman rescued, duplex severely damaged after fire in Bartram Park
Jacksonville Fire and Rescue are currently working on a residential fire on Mondovi Lane.
Action News Jax
JSO: Person shot at hotel in Argyle Forest neighborhood
JSO reported that a person was shot at a hotel on Youngerman Circle East.
8 Jacksonville Apartments Under $800 a Month
Jacksonville, Fla. - Jacksonville is a large city known for having a lower cost of living than the national average. However, one aspect of the otherwise affordable city that can be pricey is renting an apartment.
Action News Jax
One of Jacksonville’s first Black bus drivers dies
The Jacksonville Transportation Authority announced the death of a man who made history by integrating the city’s bus system.
Action News Jax
JSO: Bodies of couple found inside Panama Park home
Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a couple was found decomposed in a home on East 61st Street.
Driver in Clay County Jail after attempting to run victim off roadway, deputies say
Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the area of U.S. 17 South and Sundargen Road in Green Cove Springs at approximately 9:56 p.m. Saturday in reference to a reckless driver entering the county.
Jacksonville's Overdose Squad is focused on getting dealers off the streets
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — “Somebody snuffed out Leigh's life in a heartbeat for a few dollars," Patricia Brantley said. "That's what I feel like." It's just shy of two years since Patricia Brantley came home from work and found her only child, Leigh Brantley, lifeless in her bed. “I...
Action News Jax
Middleburg High School student hurt after hit by a vehicle on County Road 218
Clay County Fire Rescue responded after child hit by bus on County Road 218 in Clay County.
FBI confirms involvement in Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare IT security issue
The FBI's office in Jacksonville confirmed Monday to WTXL ABC 27 that it is assisting Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare (TMH) in the information technology security issue that impacted TMH Thursday.
First Coast News
Orange Park police looking for a suspect in a robbery at Best Bet
ORANGE PARK, Fla. — The Orange Park Police Department is looking for a suspect they say ropped the Best Bet at 455 Park Avenue on Sunday. Police say the man seen in the picture below followed a victim out of the building and accosted the victim, stealing his money.
Action News Jax
Jacksonville police, fire-rescue find decomposing bodies in northside home
JSO and JFRD found the bodies of a Black man and Black woman in the late stages of decomposition inside a home on E. 61st Street.
Jacksonville woman who claimed self-defense in the shooting of boyfriend now convicted of murder
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville woman who claimed self-defense in the shooting death of her boyfriend has been convicted of murder. Tiara Hall admitted shooting boyfriend Raynaldo Wolkooski on Nov. 29, 2021, but said it followed an hours-long captivity, during which she was beaten and strangled. Prosecutors asked for...
News4Jax.com
14-year-old student hit, seriously injured on County Road 218, FHP says
MIDDLEBURG, Fla. – A 14-year-old boy was struck by a pickup truck and seriously injured Thursday morning in the area of a school bus stop, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The crash was reported around 7 a.m. on County Road 218 near Melanie Lane — southeast of Wilkinson Elementary School and Wilkinson Junior High School — in the Middleburg area. According to Clay Country District Schools, the teen was heading to Middleburg High School when it happened.
Action News Jax
Mark Degner, Bryan Hayes: 18 years since 2 Jacksonville boys disappeared
Bryan Hayes, who was just 13 years old at the time, and Mark Degner, who was 12 years old at the time, were last seen walking out of what was then known as Paxon Middle School.
News4Jax.com
Man found shot twice in home on Normandy Boulevard
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Sunday morning shooting that left a man with non-life-threatening injuries. According to JSO, a man in his early 30s was found with two gunshot wounds at a residence on Normandy Boulevard just before 10:30 a.m. JSO said it...
