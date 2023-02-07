ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville Daily Record

Wawa preparing four more locations

JEA issued utility service availability letters Nov. 22 for Wawa to build gas stations and convenience stores - one in Wildlight in Nassau County and in two locations in St. Johns County. In Duval County, the city issued a permit Nov. 23 for construction of a Wawa along Baymeadows Road.
First Coast News

Red Cross logos to be removed from lifeguard station after donation to City of Jacksonville Beach

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The Jacksonville Beach Lifeguard station will be donated to Jacksonville Beach City, which means big changes for the face of the building. The agreement was approved during a City Council meeting Monday and comes after months of back and forth between the city and the Volunteer Life Savings Corps who used the building for lifeguard services.
News4Jax.com

14-year-old student hit, seriously injured on County Road 218, FHP says

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. – A 14-year-old boy was struck by a pickup truck and seriously injured Thursday morning in the area of a school bus stop, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The crash was reported around 7 a.m. on County Road 218 near Melanie Lane — southeast of Wilkinson Elementary School and Wilkinson Junior High School — in the Middleburg area. According to Clay Country District Schools, the teen was heading to Middleburg High School when it happened.
News4Jax.com

Man found shot twice in home on Normandy Boulevard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Sunday morning shooting that left a man with non-life-threatening injuries. According to JSO, a man in his early 30s was found with two gunshot wounds at a residence on Normandy Boulevard just before 10:30 a.m. JSO said it...
