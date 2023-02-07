ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Reuters

Yahoo to lay off more than 20% of staff

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Yahoo said on Thursday it plans to lay off more than 20% of its total workforce as part of a major restructuring of its ad tech division. The cuts will impact nearly 50% of Yahoo's ad tech employees by the end of this year, including nearly 1,000 employees this week, the company said.
CNBC

JPMorgan lays off hundreds of mortgage employees, source says

"We regularly review our business and customer needs and adjust our staffing accordingly – creating new roles where we see the need or reducing positions when appropriate," a Chase spokesperson told Reuters. Earlier in the day, JPM said it plans to hire more than 500 bankers catering to small...
The US Sun

I sued Walmart over self-checkout cameras – it records ‘info that is nothing to do with security & makes us vulnerable’

A WALMART shopper sued the retailer in 2018 claiming self-checkout security cameras breached California privacy laws. The customer made a shocking claim that the cameras could see the biometric information of shoppers and leave them vulnerable to identity theft. Joseph Carlos Velasquez sued Walmart claiming the self-checkout mechanisms force a...
CALIFORNIA STATE
torquenews.com

Tesla Model Y Inventory Falls To Only 7 Vehicles In The Entire US, Down 99.5% Since Price Cuts

Last month, Tesla cut the prices of all its vehicles in the US. This has spurred incredible demand for Tesla vehicles, especially the Model Y which saw its prices cut by 20%. Today, we see the full effect of the price adjustments as inventory numbers for the Model Y has fallen to 7 vehicles in the entire US. This number is down by 99.5% since January 12.
torquenews.com

Tesla Quietly Made a Game-Changing Shift in Production and Delivery

With Tesla vehicles' current price cuts and slight price increases I think something very important is happening, which is very important to note. What's happening behind Tesla's price cuts and price increases is big and not many people talk about it. I didn't see it either, until one of our viewers on our Torque News Youtube channel mentioned in a comment. Tesla is making a big normalization of its production and delivery process using the price elasticity concept.
BBC

Hundreds face job cuts at Nationwide building society

Hundreds of staff at a building society are facing job cuts, a spokesman said. Nationwide Building Society, which has its headquarters in Swindon, employs around 18,000 people across the country. A company spokesperson said the cuts are part of a move in "streamlining" some non-member facing roles. They said they...
BR Rogers

Debt Default by US Treasury Could Cause Stock Crashes; Give China Leverage Over US; Cause Global Financial Collapse

Economists say we're facing severe national and global consequences if we use the debt ceiling and the potential of US Treasury debt default as a negotiating tool for our political differences. Many of us think it will mean higher interest rates, higher grocery bills (please, no more!), or job losses where we finally have the lowest unemployment rate in decades (1969), now down to 3.4%. Believe it or not, increased interest rates, more expensive groceries, and massive job losses would actually be a good outcome in comparison to the cascade of financial woes we might face if we default on our loans.
coinchapter.com

ChatGPT Cousin Warns China Will Crash Stock Market After Valentine’s Day

YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — If you are a stock trader, your Valentine’s Day this year may turn scary instead of romantic. According to the artificial intelligence bot Dan-GPT, the jailbreak version of ChatGPT, the stock market will crash on Feb 15, just hours after you finish your romantic dinner with your significant other. The bot warns that “investors should be cautious and prepared for the possibility of a market crash on this date.”
investing.com

US Fed is in a Massive Crypto De-bank Operation, Panics Community

US Fed is in a Massive Crypto De-bank Operation, Panics Community. A Web3 leader said there is a draconian operation to de-bank crypto. Some people think it is an overblown FUD. Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) CEO stands against the SEC’s supposed intention to ban crypto staking. The crypto community speculates that...

