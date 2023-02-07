Read full article on original website
Yahoo to lay off more than 20% of staff
Feb 9 (Reuters) - Yahoo said on Thursday it plans to lay off more than 20% of its total workforce as part of a major restructuring of its ad tech division. The cuts will impact nearly 50% of Yahoo's ad tech employees by the end of this year, including nearly 1,000 employees this week, the company said.
eBay latest tech company to announce layoffs
The layoffs will cut eBay's workforce by about 4%.
CNBC
JPMorgan lays off hundreds of mortgage employees, source says
"We regularly review our business and customer needs and adjust our staffing accordingly – creating new roles where we see the need or reducing positions when appropriate," a Chase spokesperson told Reuters. Earlier in the day, JPM said it plans to hire more than 500 bankers catering to small...
I sued Walmart over self-checkout cameras – it records ‘info that is nothing to do with security & makes us vulnerable’
A WALMART shopper sued the retailer in 2018 claiming self-checkout security cameras breached California privacy laws. The customer made a shocking claim that the cameras could see the biometric information of shoppers and leave them vulnerable to identity theft. Joseph Carlos Velasquez sued Walmart claiming the self-checkout mechanisms force a...
Google emails some Canadian employees to tell them they're being laid off as part of its plan to cut 12,000 jobs globally: 'Feels as harsh as being fired'
The Google layoffs in Canada form part of the roughly 12,000 job cuts CEO Sundar Pichai announced on Jan 20.
torquenews.com
Tesla Model Y Inventory Falls To Only 7 Vehicles In The Entire US, Down 99.5% Since Price Cuts
Last month, Tesla cut the prices of all its vehicles in the US. This has spurred incredible demand for Tesla vehicles, especially the Model Y which saw its prices cut by 20%. Today, we see the full effect of the price adjustments as inventory numbers for the Model Y has fallen to 7 vehicles in the entire US. This number is down by 99.5% since January 12.
Cathie Wood Speculates Tesla Could Soon Offer a Game-Changing Service
The money manager sees great promise in Tesla's ability to come up with an autonomous taxi platform in the next few years.
torquenews.com
Tesla Quietly Made a Game-Changing Shift in Production and Delivery
With Tesla vehicles' current price cuts and slight price increases I think something very important is happening, which is very important to note. What's happening behind Tesla's price cuts and price increases is big and not many people talk about it. I didn't see it either, until one of our viewers on our Torque News Youtube channel mentioned in a comment. Tesla is making a big normalization of its production and delivery process using the price elasticity concept.
The economist who predicted that A.I. would replace half of all U.S. jobs now says ChatGPT is the equivalent of Uber disrupting the taxi industry—and it could lead to lower wages
If ChatGPT is successful in creating competition like Uber did, it could drive wages down, according to Oxford economist Carl Frey.
BBC
Hundreds face job cuts at Nationwide building society
Hundreds of staff at a building society are facing job cuts, a spokesman said. Nationwide Building Society, which has its headquarters in Swindon, employs around 18,000 people across the country. A company spokesperson said the cuts are part of a move in "streamlining" some non-member facing roles. They said they...
Coinbase CEO points to rumors that the SEC could ban this popular crypto income-generating technique for US retail investors
Coinbase's Brian Armstrong flagged rumors that the SEC may want to ban crypto staking for retail investors. Staking is a popular way for customers to earn yield in exchange for locking up their crypto assets. The SEC has repeatedly stated that most digital tokens could be regulated as securities. Coinbase...
Binance will suspend US dollar transfers from Wednesday, and that's reportedly causing millions to flow to rival exchanges
Binance will suspend the transfer of US dollars on its exchanges from Wednesday, reports say. The exchange didn't give a reason for the suspension, which won't affect US-based customers. The announcement may have caused millions of dollar-pegged stablecoins to flow out of the exchange, per CNBC. Binance, the world's largest...
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum-Based Altcoin Shatters $1,000,000,000 Market Cap With 175% Rally in Less Than a Week
An Ethereum-based (ETH) altcoin has seen its price skyrocket by 175% in less than a week to shatter the $1 billion market cap level. Blockchain indexing protocol The Graph (GRT) has seen its price tag dramatically shoot up since the first of February. The token surged from the $0.08 mark...
Tesla's stock is getting trounced by EV challenger Lucid, which is leading techs' 2023 rally thanks to Saudi takeover rumors
Shares in electric-vehicle manufacturer Lucid Motors have jumped 69% in 2023. It's even outperforming rival Tesla, which is up a still-stellar 60% year-to-date. Speculation of a takeover by Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund has fueled Lucid's recent rally. Electric-vehicle maker Lucid Group has started 2023 with a breakneck rally that's...
Apple co-founder Wozniak takes aim at ‘dishonest’ Elon Musk for misleading Tesla buyers: ‘They robbed my family of so much money’
'Woz' bought into Musk's claims of a self-driving vehicle years ago, only to be bitterly disappointed by how little turned out to be true.
Tesla Adjust Prices Again Following Federal Rule Change
For the second time this month, Tesla is adjusting its prices in a bid to maximize consumer demand amid an increasingly competitive electric vehicle market.
Debt Default by US Treasury Could Cause Stock Crashes; Give China Leverage Over US; Cause Global Financial Collapse
Economists say we're facing severe national and global consequences if we use the debt ceiling and the potential of US Treasury debt default as a negotiating tool for our political differences. Many of us think it will mean higher interest rates, higher grocery bills (please, no more!), or job losses where we finally have the lowest unemployment rate in decades (1969), now down to 3.4%. Believe it or not, increased interest rates, more expensive groceries, and massive job losses would actually be a good outcome in comparison to the cascade of financial woes we might face if we default on our loans.
coinchapter.com
ChatGPT Cousin Warns China Will Crash Stock Market After Valentine’s Day
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — If you are a stock trader, your Valentine’s Day this year may turn scary instead of romantic. According to the artificial intelligence bot Dan-GPT, the jailbreak version of ChatGPT, the stock market will crash on Feb 15, just hours after you finish your romantic dinner with your significant other. The bot warns that “investors should be cautious and prepared for the possibility of a market crash on this date.”
investing.com
US Fed is in a Massive Crypto De-bank Operation, Panics Community
US Fed is in a Massive Crypto De-bank Operation, Panics Community. A Web3 leader said there is a draconian operation to de-bank crypto. Some people think it is an overblown FUD. Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) CEO stands against the SEC’s supposed intention to ban crypto staking. The crypto community speculates that...
