Economists say we're facing severe national and global consequences if we use the debt ceiling and the potential of US Treasury debt default as a negotiating tool for our political differences. Many of us think it will mean higher interest rates, higher grocery bills (please, no more!), or job losses where we finally have the lowest unemployment rate in decades (1969), now down to 3.4%. Believe it or not, increased interest rates, more expensive groceries, and massive job losses would actually be a good outcome in comparison to the cascade of financial woes we might face if we default on our loans.

2 DAYS AGO