One of NewMarket Square’s original anchor tenants is going to close
One of the original anchor tenants that opened in the first phase of NewMarket Square in 2001 is now closing.
White Castle steps in with an offer to help save a castle-shaped Kansas diner
White Castle, which was founded in Wichita, is offering to help save a castle-shaped diner that never even held a White Castle restaurant.
Popular Wichita sushi restaurant plans move to new location by the end of February
The business isn’t moving very far.
Wichita nonprofit cafe needs help before serving customers
Carpe Diem Cafe, a new nonprofit, will employ people struggling to find and keep a job.
Check out Soul Food Sundays at Georgio’s II BBQ
For years, you could find Georgio’s II BBQ on the weekend doing BBQ pop-ups off 13th street by a gas station. In the past month, they’ve moved into a brick & mortar. Georgio’s BBQ has taken over the former T.O.P.S. and Wichita Subs & More space. We’ve...
LITO’S to open in the former west-side Angry Elephant space in March
A new restaurant is set to take over the Angry Elephant space at 756 N Tyler Road. While no official announcement was given on the closure, the new restaurant all but solidifies it. LITO’S plans to open in mid-March. The new concept is being started by Angel Ponce who...
Popular 'bin shopping' type retail store opens in Towne West Square, draws big crowds
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - If you've been to the Towne West Square lately, a brand new store just inside the north entrance might have caught your eye. "We pass by, and we're like, oh my gosh! Is that one of those bin stores that we've been seeing online? So she said, we have to stop. We have to," said Holli Rogers.
A glimpse into the lives of some of the 35 people killed in Wichita in 2022
They were sons and daughters, moms and dads, sisters, brothers and friends.
Chicken ordinance to be part of spring update
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The new chicken ordinance has not yet come home to roost in the Salt City. After questions from the public, Hutchinson City Manager Kendal Francis said this week that any changes will come as part of the larger update of all the city's planning and zoning regulations in April.
Warning from Wichita pet owner after dog finds, eats meth in park
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Alexander Holiday's family dog, Daisy, is clinging to life after a freak accident no one could have predicted. "I have a three-year-old daughter, and that's her best friend," said Holiday. It all started Monday night. "I was just taking her for some laps, for a run,...
Restaurant inspections: Dusty mouse feces, no hot water, old beef, dirty saw in Wichita KS
Inspectors found problems significant enough to push these businesses out of compliance with state food safety and lodging rules.
Derby to finally get their highly requested restaurant with the arrival of Morgan’s Steakhouse
Huge news for the city of Derby this afternoon following a news release from the city. What do the people of Derby want? A steakhouse. And what will they be getting? Morgan’s Steakhouse. In the news release, it was mentioned that in connection with the proposed Derby, Kansas Final...
Crashes slowed down traffic on Kellogg downtown
Westbound Kellogg at Interstate 135 is down to two lanes due to a crash.
Wichita police to step up traffic enforcement on Kellogg Thursday
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - If your daily travels take you to Kellogg in Wichita on Thursday, you've been warned. Wichita police will be stepping up traffic enforcement. The department said on Facebook that the Patrol East Community Police team will conduct a traffic enforcement project on Thursday, the times of which were not shared.
Starlite Drive-In Wichita announces 2023 opening season weekend
The Starlite Drive-In Wichita has announced its 2023 opening season weekend will be on Friday, Feb. 17 and Saturday, Feb. 18.
Kellogg traffic enforcement leads to many tickets, one arrest
Officers from Patrol East ran LIDAR on Kellogg near Rock Road.
South Wichita church forced to move after fire destroys building
Black soot, burnt chairs, and a few songbooks and bibles are all that's left inside Nu heart-Nu start ministries in south Wichita. It was not the scene church pastor Larcena Gilmore-Williams, was expecting when she first got the message something was wrong. "I got a text from Cox communication, which is my alarm carrier here, security, and that it was breaking in the west door basement door."
Wichita dad guilty in toddler’s 2020 drowning death in fenced, locked swimming pool
Wichita police have said William Kabutu was intoxicated when he let his boys, 2 and 4, squeeze through the fence of a locked swimming pool at a south Wichita mobile home park on July 7, 2020.
Three witches in Wichita are brewing up a cure
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Three Wichita sisters who call themselves, The Three Witches of MacBeth are saying blood cancer is wicked and they're brewing a cure. These three sisters were selected for The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society's (LLS) Student Visionaries of the Year campaign. As a part of the campaign,...
