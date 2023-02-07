ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Check out Soul Food Sundays at Georgio’s II BBQ

For years, you could find Georgio’s II BBQ on the weekend doing BBQ pop-ups off 13th street by a gas station. In the past month, they’ve moved into a brick & mortar. Georgio’s BBQ has taken over the former T.O.P.S. and Wichita Subs & More space. We’ve...
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Chicken ordinance to be part of spring update

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The new chicken ordinance has not yet come home to roost in the Salt City. After questions from the public, Hutchinson City Manager Kendal Francis said this week that any changes will come as part of the larger update of all the city's planning and zoning regulations in April.
HUTCHINSON, KS
KAKE TV

Warning from Wichita pet owner after dog finds, eats meth in park

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Alexander Holiday's family dog, Daisy, is clinging to life after a freak accident no one could have predicted. "I have a three-year-old daughter, and that's her best friend," said Holiday. It all started Monday night. "I was just taking her for some laps, for a run,...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Wichita police to step up traffic enforcement on Kellogg Thursday

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - If your daily travels take you to Kellogg in Wichita on Thursday, you've been warned. Wichita police will be stepping up traffic enforcement. The department said on Facebook that the Patrol East Community Police team will conduct a traffic enforcement project on Thursday, the times of which were not shared.
WICHITA, KS
foxkansas.com

Warning to dog owners after freak accident

A Wichita man has an urgent warning to dog owners after a freak accident. While Alexander Holiday was on a walk with his dog, Daisy, the dog found and ate some methamphetamine that was lying in the grass. After rushing Daisy to the pet emergency room, Holiday says he was surprised by the doctor's reaction to how she was acting.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

South Wichita church forced to move after fire destroys building

Black soot, burnt chairs, and a few songbooks and bibles are all that's left inside Nu heart-Nu start ministries in south Wichita. It was not the scene church pastor Larcena Gilmore-Williams, was expecting when she first got the message something was wrong. "I got a text from Cox communication, which is my alarm carrier here, security, and that it was breaking in the west door basement door."
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Three witches in Wichita are brewing up a cure

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Three Wichita sisters who call themselves, The Three Witches of MacBeth are saying blood cancer is wicked and they're brewing a cure. These three sisters were selected for The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society's (LLS) Student Visionaries of the Year campaign. As a part of the campaign,...
WICHITA, KS

