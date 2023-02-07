ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

opb.org

With Oregon schools’ deadline looming, pop-up clinics get kids immunized

Enrique Campos did not want a shot. The shaggy haired boy wailed in his mother’s arms while she calmly rubbed his shoulder and murmured into his hair. After the nurse at the free vaccination clinic in East Portland finished checking and double checking that he had the right shot and the right arm, the needle went in. Told it was over, Enrique, 7, stopped crying. His sisters clapped. The boy looked up sheepishly, his face streaked with tears. The anticipation had been worse than the pinch.
PORTLAND, OR
Reason.com

Oregon's Whiskey Ring Shows Perils of State Liquor Control

Over 150 years after the infamous "Whiskey Ring" scandal during the Ulysses S. Grant administration, Oregon is the latest state to have its own whiskey scandal. In today's world of ever-expanding whiskey obsession, it is increasingly clear state governments are violating public trust when it comes to managing alcohol supply.
OREGON STATE
OnlyInYourState

The Marvelous 2.9-Mile Trail In Oregon Leads Adventurers To A Little-Known Waterfall

One of the most beautiful waterfall hikes in Oregon is Koosah and Sahalie Falls near McKenzie Bridge in the Willamette National Forest. A lot of people know about it already, but there are a lot of people who haven’t heard of it, too. If you’ve never been, you’re really missing out. The trail to it is rated moderate and only has 360 feet of elevation gain along the way. If you’re looking for the perfect waterfall hike in Oregon, then you’ll love this one.
OREGON STATE
theclackamasprint.net

Oregon City’s Old Guard Restaurants

There are few independent restaurants that stand the test of time. Some are traditional, some are not. They have survived the pandemic, the financial crash of 2008, and the peculiarities that Oregon City diners exhibit. I’m going out of my way to highlight eateries that have been around a long time, but the important point about these businesses is that they each offer food cooked by few other kitchens in our area. It’s unnecessary to drive into Portland for an outrageously good meal, there are plenty of options just minutes from campus. If you like to support locally owned businesses, support these. They are the champions.
OREGON CITY, OR
WWEEK

Oregon State Parks Saw Their Second Busiest Year in 2022

Turns out, Oregonians’ desire for the great outdoors has long outlasted the pandemic lockdowns. According to the Oregon State Parks and Recreation Department, 2022 was the second-busiest year in history for Oregon State Parks. Visitors logged 2.97 million camper nights, which is just a 1.8% drop from 2021, the...
OREGON STATE
iheart.com

OHS Free Admission For Oregon's Birthday

Join the Oregon Historical Society in commemorating the 164th anniversary of Oregon statehood by visiting the museum for free Saturday, February 11 through Oregon’s birthday on Tuesday, February 14. Enjoy birthday cupcakes, which will be available to visitors on Saturday at noon, and pick up an activity sheet at the front desk that will help young visitors navigate our cornerstone Experience Oregon exhibition.
OREGON STATE
thatoregonlife.com

A Trail Of Tears And Blood: Hiking Amanda’s Trail On The Oregon Coast

Scenic, and dark. Beautiful, and haunting. Amanda’s trail on the Oregon coast is more than just a pretty spot to hike, it’s a place of reflection on Oregon’s dark history of forced relocation of native peoples. Visitors come here to hike in Oregon’s coastal rainforest, to see the brand new 142 foot suspension bridge, and to remember Amanda, a 50 year old Native American woman once forced to leave her home and march for 10 days barefoot over sharp basalt, leaving behind her a trail of blood and tears.
OREGON STATE
oregoncapitalinsider.com

Portland’s next earthquake will hurt the unready

An earthquake like the one on Feb. 6 in Southern Turkey and Syria would bring devastation and death to the Portland region. The Cascadia Subduction Zone earthquake is set to be much more violent than anything the San Andreas fault in California can deliver. Oregonians should be prepared, especially those living in cities.
PORTLAND, OR
columbiagorgenews.com

How gun commerce has changed in Oregon since 2010

Stacker investigated how gun commerce has changed in Oregon since 2010 using data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
OREGON STATE

