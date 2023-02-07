Read full article on original website
This City in Oregon Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Oregon was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
With Oregon schools’ deadline looming, pop-up clinics get kids immunized
Enrique Campos did not want a shot. The shaggy haired boy wailed in his mother’s arms while she calmly rubbed his shoulder and murmured into his hair. After the nurse at the free vaccination clinic in East Portland finished checking and double checking that he had the right shot and the right arm, the needle went in. Told it was over, Enrique, 7, stopped crying. His sisters clapped. The boy looked up sheepishly, his face streaked with tears. The anticipation had been worse than the pinch.
Oregon's Whiskey Ring Shows Perils of State Liquor Control
Over 150 years after the infamous "Whiskey Ring" scandal during the Ulysses S. Grant administration, Oregon is the latest state to have its own whiskey scandal. In today's world of ever-expanding whiskey obsession, it is increasingly clear state governments are violating public trust when it comes to managing alcohol supply.
The Marvelous 2.9-Mile Trail In Oregon Leads Adventurers To A Little-Known Waterfall
One of the most beautiful waterfall hikes in Oregon is Koosah and Sahalie Falls near McKenzie Bridge in the Willamette National Forest. A lot of people know about it already, but there are a lot of people who haven’t heard of it, too. If you’ve never been, you’re really missing out. The trail to it is rated moderate and only has 360 feet of elevation gain along the way. If you’re looking for the perfect waterfall hike in Oregon, then you’ll love this one.
The most romantic restaurant in Oregon, Washington, according to Yelp
Looking to treat your special someone to a romantic Valentine’s dinner, but none of the pizzerias in your area will deliver a pepperoni pie in the crude shape of a heart?
World’s Smallest Harbor Road Trip Is in Oregon and It’s Gorgeous
Have you ever heard of Depoe Bay, Oregon? My wife and I did a road trip there in 2020 and discovered some pretty amazing things about this quaint little Oregon coastal town. It’s an unassuming little town on the Oregon Coast with a big claim to fame – it's home to the world’s smallest harbor!
Oregon City’s Old Guard Restaurants
There are few independent restaurants that stand the test of time. Some are traditional, some are not. They have survived the pandemic, the financial crash of 2008, and the peculiarities that Oregon City diners exhibit. I’m going out of my way to highlight eateries that have been around a long time, but the important point about these businesses is that they each offer food cooked by few other kitchens in our area. It’s unnecessary to drive into Portland for an outrageously good meal, there are plenty of options just minutes from campus. If you like to support locally owned businesses, support these. They are the champions.
Celebrate Oregon’s Birthday With Free Admission to the Oregon Historical Society
This weekend, while most everyone will be focused on football, making a Valentine’s dinner reservation, or both, the Oregon Historical Society wants to remind everyone to make some time to show our state a little love. As any local trivia buff knows, Oregon became a state on Feb. 14—Valentine’s...
Hospital mask mandates may change soon, Oregon Health Authority says
In Oregon, health care settings like doctors’ offices and hospitals are the only places still under a mask mandate, but those mandates may change soon.
Oregon State Parks Saw Their Second Busiest Year in 2022
Turns out, Oregonians’ desire for the great outdoors has long outlasted the pandemic lockdowns. According to the Oregon State Parks and Recreation Department, 2022 was the second-busiest year in history for Oregon State Parks. Visitors logged 2.97 million camper nights, which is just a 1.8% drop from 2021, the...
OHS Free Admission For Oregon's Birthday
Join the Oregon Historical Society in commemorating the 164th anniversary of Oregon statehood by visiting the museum for free Saturday, February 11 through Oregon’s birthday on Tuesday, February 14. Enjoy birthday cupcakes, which will be available to visitors on Saturday at noon, and pick up an activity sheet at the front desk that will help young visitors navigate our cornerstone Experience Oregon exhibition.
Study: Oregon serves most expensive cheese pizzas in U.S.
According to MarketWatch Oregon has the highest average price for a large cheese pizza in the United States.
A Trail Of Tears And Blood: Hiking Amanda’s Trail On The Oregon Coast
Scenic, and dark. Beautiful, and haunting. Amanda’s trail on the Oregon coast is more than just a pretty spot to hike, it’s a place of reflection on Oregon’s dark history of forced relocation of native peoples. Visitors come here to hike in Oregon’s coastal rainforest, to see the brand new 142 foot suspension bridge, and to remember Amanda, a 50 year old Native American woman once forced to leave her home and march for 10 days barefoot over sharp basalt, leaving behind her a trail of blood and tears.
Oregon witness says sphere moved at 'unnatural speed'
An Oregon witness at Warrenton reported watching a sphere-shaped object moving at “unnatural speed” at 9:05 p.m. on March 7, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Heads may roll in Oregon agency due to love for rare bourbon
Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek on Wednesday asked the board of commissioners of the state's marijuana and alcohol regulating authority to remove its executive director and other leaders, alleging they “abused their position for personal gain.”
Study Says Idaho Wouldn't Have to Subsidize Oregon Counties if They Join Idaho
BOISE - An analysis of the economics of the Greater Idaho movement proposal, which seeks to make select Oregon counties part of Idaho, has been released by conservative think tank Claremont Institute. The study finds that although Oregon’s spending per resident in northwestern Oregon is comparable to its spending per...
Portland’s next earthquake will hurt the unready
An earthquake like the one on Feb. 6 in Southern Turkey and Syria would bring devastation and death to the Portland region. The Cascadia Subduction Zone earthquake is set to be much more violent than anything the San Andreas fault in California can deliver. Oregonians should be prepared, especially those living in cities.
How gun commerce has changed in Oregon since 2010
Stacker investigated how gun commerce has changed in Oregon since 2010 using data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
What are these Creatures on the Oregon Coast?
Hold onto your hats, folks! The Oregon coast is buzzing with excitement over some mysterious creatures that have been washing up on the shore. Have you ever heard of such a thing?
Water year, snowpack check and how our upcoming pattern could favor more precipitation
We are about halfway through the rainy season for our area and we're doing okay on rain and snow totals, but it could be much better. That being said, we have about three more months of the rainy season to go before the dry and hot month of July returns and the pattern this February may be in our favor.
