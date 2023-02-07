Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
GATX Breaks Above 2% Yield Territory
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Friday, shares of GATX Corp (Symbol: GATX) were yielding above the 2% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.2), with the stock changing hands as low as $109.39 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 2% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. GATX Corp (Symbol: GATX) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
NASDAQ
What's in Store for Choice Hotels (CHH) in Q4 Earnings?
Choice Hotels International, Inc. CHH is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 15, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings miss of 10.9%. Q4 Estimates. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the fourth-quarter bottom line is pegged at $1.08 per share, indicating...
NASDAQ
Woodline Partners Updates Holdings in First Light Acquisition Group Inc - (FLAG)
Fintel reports that Woodline Partners has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.40MM shares of First Light Acquisition Group Inc - Class A (FLAG). This represents 9.7% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 1.98MM shares and 8.60% of the...
NASDAQ
J&J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF) Passes Through 2% Yield Mark
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Friday, shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (Symbol: JJSF) were yielding above the 2% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.8), with the stock changing hands as low as $139.96 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 2% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. J&J Snack Foods Corp. (Symbol: JJSF) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
NASDAQ
M3 Partners Increases Position in BankFinancial (BFIN)
Fintel reports that M3 Partners has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.26MM shares of BankFinancial Corporation (BFIN). This represents 9.75% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 0.88MM shares and 6.60% of the company, an increase in shares of...
NASDAQ
Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS) Shares Cross Below Book Value
In trading on Friday, shares of Virtus Investment Partners Inc (Symbol: VRTS) crossed below their last reported book value — defined as common shareholder equity per share — of $210.00, changing hands as low as $209.95 per share. Virtus Investment Partners Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VRTS shares, versus its 50 and 200 day moving averages:
NASDAQ
The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Experiences Big Outflow
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (Symbol: XLP) where we have detected an approximate $430.2 million dollar outflow -- that's a 2.6% decrease week over week (from 231,870,000 to 225,920,000). Among the largest underlying components of XLP, in trading today Colgate-Palmolive Co. (Symbol: CL) is up about 0.6%, Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (Symbol: EL) is down about 1.4%, and Archer Daniels Midland Co. (Symbol: ADM) is higher by about 1.4%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the XLP Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of XLP, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Public Storage's 6.35% Cumulative Preferred Share of Beneficial Interest, Series R Shares Cross 5.5% Yield Mark
In trading on Friday, shares of Public Storage's 6.35% Cumulative Preferred Share of Beneficial Interest, Series R (Symbol: PSA.PRR) were yielding above the 5.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.00), with shares changing hands as low as $18.01 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.27% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, PSA.PRR was trading at a 26.92% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 10.65% in the "Real Estate" category.
NASDAQ
Woodline Partners Cuts Stake in Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp III - (ACDI)
Fintel reports that Woodline Partners has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.29MM shares of Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp III - Class A (ACDI). This represents 4.3% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 1.91MM shares and 6.40% of the...
NASDAQ
Prince Matthew Cuts Stake in Cloudflare, Inc. , par value $0.001 per share (NET)
Fintel reports that Prince Matthew has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 32.33MM shares of Cloudflare, Inc. Class A common stock, par value $0.001 per share (NET). This represents 10.2% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 34.24MM shares and...
NASDAQ
M3 Partners Increases Position in California First National Bancorp (CFNB)
Fintel reports that M3 Partners has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.78MM shares of California First National Bancorp (CFNB). This represents 8.02% of the company. In their previous filing dated May 26, 2022 they reported 0.77MM shares and 7.48% of the company, an increase in...
NASDAQ
Senvest Management Increases Position in Radware (RDWR)
Fintel reports that Senvest Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.04MM shares of Radware Ltd. (RDWR). This represents 9.02% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 3.18MM shares and 6.91% of the company, an increase in shares of 27.17% and an increase in total ownership of 2.11% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
1 Under-the-Radar Growth Stock to Buy in February
Williams-Sonoma (NYSE: WSM) might not fit the conventional definition of an under-the-radar stock. The company dates back to 1956 and is one of the best-known names in home furnishings retail. It also owns West Elm and Pottery Barn. But as a stock, it doesn't get much attention from Wall Street...
NASDAQ
Validea John Neff Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 2/11/2023
The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Low PE Investor model based on the published strategy of John Neff. This strategy looks for firms with persistent earnings growth that trade at a discount relative to their earnings growth and dividend yield. MKS INSTRUMENTS INC (MKSI) is a mid-cap value stock...
NASDAQ
3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love Clearwater Paper (CLW)
Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and...
NASDAQ
Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR) Declares $1.00 Dividend
Monolithic Power Systems said on February 8, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.00 per share ($4.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 30, 2023 will receive the payment on April 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.75 per share. At the current...
NASDAQ
Dimensional Fund Advisors Increases Position in Enova International (ENVA)
Fintel reports that Dimensional Fund Advisors has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.22MM shares of Enova International Inc (ENVA). This represents 7.1% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 8, 2022 they reported 1.78MM shares and 4.90% of the company, an increase in...
NASDAQ
BlackRock Increases Position in EQT (EQT)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 48.93MM shares of EQT Corporation (EQT). This represents 13.3% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 26, 2023 they reported 46.84MM shares and 12.80% of the company, an increase in shares of 4.47% and an increase in total ownership of 0.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
Raymond James Initiates Coverage of Brighthouse Financial (BHF) with Market Perform Recommendation
On February 8, 2023, Raymond James initiated coverage of Brighthouse Financial with a Market Perform recommendation. As of February 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Brighthouse Financial is $57.02. The forecasts range from a low of $49.49 to a high of $68.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.42% from its latest reported closing price of $57.84.
NASDAQ
Weiss Asset Management Increases Position in Theravance Biopharma (TBPH)
Fintel reports that Weiss Asset Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 7.46MM shares of Theravance Biopharma Inc (TBPH). This represents 11.09% of the company. In the last filing dated February 10, 2023 they reported owning 11.09% of the company, indicating no change in their...
