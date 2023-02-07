Read full article on original website
D Jackson
3d ago
This is NOT it!!!! The food is horrible especially now that "This is it" is a big brand now!!! I wouldn't waste another red nickel with them due to the Camo Creek location...my Wife and I stood in the line for over an hour just to receive a small portion of bad tasting food!!! 😐🤦
"Say 'I Do' for Free on Valentine's Day: A Group Wedding in Marietta for Hopeless Romantics and Cheapskates Alike!"DeanLandMarietta, GA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Man High On Acid Attacked His Girlfriend And His Mother Then Vanished Into The Woods. Where Is DeCorrius Jones?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLawrenceville, GA
K. Kawaii release his single pretty little spider from his debut album "Love Letters and Smoke Signals"averyhensley
This Pizza has Been Named the Best in GeorgiaTravel MavenAtlanta, GA
OnlyInYourState
This Cafeteria-Style Restaurant Has Some Of The Best Home-Cooked Food In Georgia
Cafeteria-style restaurants in Georgia are not as common as they once were. There’s something charmingly old-fashioned about the timeless experience of a cafeteria serving line where employees dip out your portions right before your very eyes. One of our favorite cafeteria restaurants in Georgia is Airport View Restaurant in Hapeville. The Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is the world’s busiest airport, but surprisingly enough, there aren’t too many places to dine with runway views. One of the few places where you can do just that (outside of the restaurants within the airport itself) is Airport View Restaurant. One side of the restaurant features views of planes as they taxi in from landing and takeoff at the Delta hangar.
Popular Georgia restaurant opens new Atlanta spot
A popular Georgia-based restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Atlanta, with a grand opening event scheduled for later this month. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, February 18, 2023, the popular local Georgia-based restaurant chain Urban Wings will be holding a grand opening event for its newest restaurant location in Atlanta, according to local sources.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Third Annual ‘Tucker Restaurant Week’ set for Feb. 21-26
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The third annual Tucker Restaurant Week will be held Feb. 21 to 26. Over 20 local establishments, including Bite of Korea, Pontoon Brewing and Tucker Meat Market, will offer special prices and menu items during the event. You can find Prime Rib Bocata with Roasted Garlic-Horseradish Aioli at the Blue Ribbon Grill, wraps at Grecian Gyro and more!
7 highly-rated places to live that are located inside the Perimeter in Atlanta
Atlanta is home to dozens of neighborhoods and is surrounded by just as many suburbs, all unique and worth visiting. The city is often discussed in terms of areas “inside the perimeter” (ITP) and “outside the perimeter” (OTP), referring to the highway that loops around the city. In this article, we’ve focused on some of […] The post 7 highly-rated places to live that are located inside the Perimeter in Atlanta appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Restaurant Report Card: Mambo Italiano fails with 57; Louisiana Bistreaux earns 100
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta News First uncovered health concerns at a popular Italian restaurant on Powers Ferry Road in Cobb County this week. Mambo Italiano failed with 57 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says alfredo sauce was stored at an unsafe temperature. Plus, marinara sauce was stored in a container previously used to store soap. And an employee walked outside, then returned to the kitchen and handled clean equipment without washing hands.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta gives nonprofit $50K to fund home repairs for seniors
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The City of Atlanta released $50,000 in funds to help Atlanta’s oldest residents. City leaders say the life-changing money is one answer to the metro’s affordable housing crisis. The funds will benefit Atlanta nonprofit HouseProud, which helps Atlanta seniors and veterans with...
Black-owned Dope Coffee to open first brick-and-mortar location in south DeKalb
Another Black-owned coffee shop is headed to metro Atlanta. Locally-owned Dope Coffee is opening its first physical location later this month, a 6,000-square-foot facility including a cafe, community space and distribution center in Decatur. The company’s founders, Michael and Michelle Loyd, will host a grand opening celebration on Feb. 18, featuring live music, coffee roasting […] The post Black-owned Dope Coffee to open first brick-and-mortar location in south DeKalb appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
This Pizza has Been Named the Best in Georgia
From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there's a pizzeria on every corner in Georgia. And when it comes to pizza, most people have their go-to place. But, I think we can all agree that some pizzerias simply shine brighter than others.
OnlyInYourState
This Rustic Barn Restaurant In Georgia Serves Up Heaping Helpings Of Country Cooking
We have plenty of barns in the Peach State, but you probably wouldn’t want to eat at most of them. One that most definitely does not fit into that mold is Little Barn in Lawrenceville. This barn restaurant in Georgia serves up some of the most delicious country cooking you’ve ever had. This place is simple and straightforward – it’s a small red barn that doesn’t look like much, inside or out. But this humble structure is delicious breakfast and lunch food served up Southern-style. What Little Barn lacks in frills, it more than makes up for in flavor!
atlantanewsfirst.com
Whataburger to break ground in Newton County
COVINGTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - More jobs and more spicy ketchup are coming to metro Atlanta. Whataburger continues to expand in the metro area. The food chain plans to open its newest store in Covington, which is about 35 minutes east of Atlanta. The future site of the restaurant...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Hopdoddy Burger Bar offering free burgers on Valentine’s Day
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A new Hopdody Burger Bar location is opening in Cumming Feb. 14 and the chain is celebrating by giving away free burgers. The first 100 people in line at 11 a.m. at each Atlanta area location will receive a free burger. There are locations on Briarcliff Road and Cobb Parkway SE in Atlanta, Hammond Drive NE in Sandy Springs and Peachtree Parkway in Cumming.
atlantatribune.com
HBCU Grads Celebrate Grand Opening of New Location at Prestigious Atlanta College
As featured on the New York Times, Good Morning America, USA Today and Forbes, the famed Black-owned gourmet pizza chain, Slim & Husky’s are celebrating their newest opening in Atlanta at the prestigious Morehouse College, which ranks #4 among HBCU’s in the U.S., this Monday, February 13th. Clint, Derrick, and EJ will also be hosting a Lunch & Learn Experience on campus with students from the School of Business this Friday, February 10th before their grand opening next week. We would love to arrange an interview with you and the remarkable friends/partners that dish out innovative pizza creations to underserved communities. The three best friends share the mission to empower communities while using pizza as their vehicle to engage, offering quality food, employment opportunities, and community events as the company expands across the nation. Slim & Husky’s was ranked #5 out of 101 in The Daily Meal’s 101 Best Pizzas in America.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Bleu seven-month-old Australian Shepard from Atlanta is headed to the Puppy Bowl
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Bleu once roamed the streets of Atlanta and thanks to the founder of Furever I Love Atlanta animal rescue, Beunca Gainor, he is headed to the Puppy Bowl. The Puppy Bowl XVII will air on Animal Planet and discovery+ on Feb. 11 at 2...
All-clear given at Colony Square after threatening calls to Chick-fil-A
ATLANTA — UPDATE: Atlanta Police report the all-clear has been given in the area. Several evacuations around Colony Square in Midtown Atlanta were initiated on Friday after threatening calls were made to the Chick-fil-A in the area. Atlanta Police confirmed to 11Alive that units were investigating suspicious and threatening...
Nine Georgia Locations on Nation’s Worst Bottlenecks List for Truckers
The Gist: The American Transportation Research Institute has released its 12th annual list of the most congested bottlenecks for trucks in America. Nine locations in Georgia are included in the top 100, with two of them being in the top 10. The Bottlenecks: The nine Georgia bottlenecks are:. No. 4...
WXIA 11 Alive
Here's who could see snow this weekend in Atlanta, north Georgia
ATLANTA — A wintry mix is possible late Saturday into early Sunday in parts of north Georgia. Even if it does snow, getting that snow to stick will be a challenge around the metro. Our temperatures will be marginal and the ground will be very warm -- limiting any snow from sticking.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta man arrested while walking dog
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An Atlanta man was arrested while walking his dog, dragging the dog during a brief foot chase. Michael Hardeman was walking his dog on Victoria Place Feb. 3 when he was met by Atlanta police officers. The officers questioned him before he fled, dragging his dog behind him. The officers tased Hardeman after Hardeman took a firearm out of his pocket and threw it into the street.
Atlanta loses major music festival, partially due to security concerns and fights over gun control
Georgia law says guns cannot be banned on public property.
Comments / 2