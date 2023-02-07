Read full article on original website
Related
Syrian man mourns 25 family members lost in catastrophic earthquake
Ahmed Idris, who sought refuge from Syria's civil war in the city of Saraqib, lost 25 family members in the earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria.Feb. 8, 2023.
Father Holds the Hand of His Daughter Who Died Under Rubble Near Earthquake's Epicenter in Turkey
More than 11,000 people have been confirmed dead as a result of the devastating earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria on Monday Heartbreaking images continue to emerge from Turkey and Syria as the death toll from Monday's 7.8-magnitude earthquake rises. On Tuesday, AFP's Adem Atlan photographed father Mesut Hancer holding the hand of his daughter Irmak, 15, after she died beneath rubble in Kahramanmaras, near the earthquake's epicenter. The girl's hand can be seen stretched out from underneath concrete slabs that collapsed on top of her during the fatal...
Heartbreaking photos show father clutching hand of dead daughter trapped in Turkey earthquake rubble
A heartbreaking photo from a city in Turkey decimated by two devastating earthquakes shows a father holding the hand of his dead 15-year-old daughter trapped beneath the rubble.The striking image depicts the sorrow that will be felt by thousands of families who lost loved ones in Monday’s quake, with fears up to 20,000 may have been killed in Turkey and Syria.Hunched amidst the rubble in Kahramanmaras, Mesut Hancer is pictured holding the hand of his daughter 15-year-old Irmak – her pale fingers visible through the slabs of concrete and broken bricks that once formed the apartment block where the...
Turkey: Moment journalist abandons live broadcast to carry girl to safety after earthquake
A journalist abandoned a live broadcast in Turkey to help a young girl to safety following a deadly earthquake.Yuksel Akalan, a reporter from A News, was live from the streets of Malatya when a shockwave struck.In broadcast footage, the sound of buildings collapsing can be heard in the background.Akalan then rushes to the aid of a woman and young girl who can be seen walking over rubble.Across Turkey and Syria, at least 5,100 people have died after an earthquake hit on Monday, 6 February.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Second earthquake that hits Turkey reduces buildings to rubbleMoment father comforts girl pulled from rubble of building in SyriaThousands of rescue workers leave Istanbul Airport for earthquake-affected regions
Faces of hope among the heartbreak: The children saved from earthquake rubble in Turkey and Syria
Hope and heartbreak dominate the stories of the millions of children caught in the catastrophic earthquake which has killed more than 11,700 in Turkey and Syria.Search teams from more than two dozen countries have joined tens of thousands of local emergency personnel in the hunt for survivors. But the scale of destruction from the earthquake and its powerful aftershocks was so immense and spread over such a wide area that many people are still awaiting help.With thousands of buildings toppled, it was not clear how many people might still be caught in the rubble. While overwhelmed emergency teams worked...
A mother started screaming in the hospital when the doctor said "if you try to touch the baby, the baby will die."
A mother started screaming in the hospital when the doctor said "if you try to touch the baby, the baby will die."Photo byMetro. A mother start screaming in the hospital when the doctor said "if you try to touch the baby, the baby will die."
Video shows child rescued from ruins of Syrian home destroyed by earthquake
Rescuers in Syria used a pickax, a jackhammer and a torch to rescue a young boy lodged in the ruins of his collapsed home after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck the region Monday. The stunning video of the rescue shows Syria Civil Defense members, known as White Helmets, working to save the boy named Ahmed, who was pulled out the rubble and covered in debris from his fallen home in the village of Qatma, just north of Aleppo. Ahmed, who had blood on his clothes and scrapes on his body, can be heard crying as a rescuer takes him in his arms. White Helmets...
msn.com
Children plucked from ruins days after earthquake, but death tolls tops 21,000
ANTAKYA, Turkey/JANDARIS, Syria, (Reuters) -Rescue crews on Friday pulled a 10-day-old boy and his mother from the ruins of a collapsed building in Turkey and dug out several people in other sites four days after a huge earthquake wrought death and destruction across southern Turkey and northwest Syria. The confirmed...
Drone video reveals destruction, mortuary shows human cost of Turkish earthquake
Drone footage captured people searching through debris, looking for any life signs as rescue operations entered their third day in Kahramanmaras, Turkey. A city sports hall has been turned into a temporary morgue.Feb. 8, 2023.
New York City Student Loses His Little Nieces to Earthquake in Syria
Hussein Akoush, a 28-year-old college student in New York City, was sent into a “panic” when a friend in Syria texted him on Monday and told him that an earthquake had caused “massive destruction” to his hometown of Al-Atarib in northwestern Aleppo.“I saw the magnitude of the earthquake was 7.8. At this point, I realized it was huge,” Akoush, who grew up in Syria and moved to Turkey in 2016, told The Daily Beast. Immediately, he said, “I had to check in on my family in Syria. So I sent messages to all my sisters and my brother, but none...
Earthquake pulverizes chunks of nearly 2,000-year-old Turkish castle in Gaziantep
The historic Gaziantep Castle in Turkey was built nearly 2,000 years ago. After Monday's earthquake, images showed parts of Gaziantep Castle in ruin.
Moment building collapses as 7.8-magnitude earthquake hits Turkey and Syria
A building was reduced to rubble as a powerful earthquake struck Turkey and Syria, killing hundreds, shocking video shows. At least 1,300 people have died after the initial 7.8 magnitude earthquake near Gaziantep early on Monday, 6 February. This video which circulated on social media that morning purports to show the building tumbling down in Haliliye, Sanliurfa province.It is unknown if anyone was injured in the collapse shown in this footage. A second earthquake has since been confirmed near Ekinozu, around 100 miles north of the first epicentre.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Turkey earthquake: Rescue crews search rubble in northwest SyriaTurkey earthquake: Crowds rush to falling rubble during search for survivorsMoment child rescued from rubble in Syria after 7.8 magnitude earthquake
Turkey earthquake drone footage shows fissures slicing through land
TEVEKKELI/TEPEHAN, Turkey, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Drone footage in southern Turkey showed fissures slicing and cracking across fields, roads, streams and hillsides, caused by a massive earthquake that struck the region at the start of the week.
Moment teenager who was trapped for 94 hours pulled from earthquake rubble
Search and rescue workers cried out in joy after pulling a 17-year-old, who had been trapped for 94 hours, out from under the rubble in Turkish city of Gaziantep on Friday.Adnan Muhammed Korkut was freed after becoming stuck under debris following Monday’s devastating 7.8 magnitude quake and powerful aftershocks.One rescue worker, Yasemin, said she had spent the past four days trying to help the teenager and had not slept.Speaking to reporters, Korkut said he had survived over the past four days by “drinking his own urine” as he waited for help.Donate to our Turkey and Syria earthquake appeal here. Read More Clever dog sniffs out peanuts for teenager with life-threatening allergyVan driver who skipped red light tells police: ‘I hope I killed someone’‘I told them not to do it’: Glitch interrupts Sky News translation of Erdogan speech
EXPLAINER - Why was the Turkey-Syria earthquake so bad?
LONDON, Feb 6 (Reuters) - The magnitude 7.8 earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria on Monday is likely to be one of the deadliest this decade, seismologists said, with a more than 100 km (62 miles) rupture between the Anatolian and Arabian plates.
ancientpages.com
Ancient Gaziantep Castle Destroyed In Turkey Earthquake
Conny Waters - AncientPages.com - Saving lives is more important than archaeological and historical sites. However, regretfully, we must inform you that the ancient Gaziantep Castle has been badly damaged after a magnitude 7.8 earthquake hit Turkey in the early hours of February 6. “Some of the bastions in the...
Miracle baby born in Turkey earthquake rubble as mother trapped during labour dies
A newborn girl has been rescued from under a collapsed building in Syria, with its mother having given birth while buried under the rubble in the wake of the devastating earthquakes that struck the country and Turkey. The baby was found buried under the debris with her umbilical cord still connected to her mother, who was found dead.Footage shared online shows rescuers lifting the dust-choked newborn to safety as they scale the mounting debris of buildings crumbled by a devastating earthquake.The baby was the only member of her family to survive the building collapse on Monday in the small...
We all screamed, but that’s not going to stop an earthquake, reveals mum-of-four hit by Turkey quakes
TRAUMATISED and hungry, a family of earthquake victims prepare for another freezing night sheltering under a plastic sheet — close to the ruins of what was their home. Trying to brew warming chai tea on a wood-burning stove, mum-of-four Muazzez Gezer recalled how she dragged her pyjama-clad children to the street.
Six rescued from rubble in Turkey 101 hours after deadly earthquake
Six people have been rescued from a collapsed building in Turkey after spending 101 hours beneath the rubble following a deadly earthquake.The six, who are all relatives, survived by huddling together in a small pocket left within the collapsed structure, Murat Baygul, a search and rescue worker said.A devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit the border region between Turkey and Syria, an area with a population of 13.5 million, killing more than 20,000 people.Donate to our Turkey and Syria earthquake appeal here.
BBC
Turkey earthquake: 'They buried my brother without us'
BBC World Service reporter Selin Girit travels with families trying to reach loved ones caught up in one of Monday's earthquakes in Turkey. They're on a bus headed to Maras, a city of more than one million people in south-eastern Turkey, which was at the epicentre of the second earthquake.
Comments / 0