MARYVILLE, Tenn. — A legal battle over a potential property sale has ensnared Blount County and the only hospital within its lines. In 1946, the Blount County Commission created Blount Memorial Hospital, Inc., a non-profit to run Blount Memorial Hospital. In 1996, BMH, Inc. bought some property in Alcoa to set up its Springbrook Clinic. In 2022, the non-profit tried to sell the property for $22 million, the lawsuit said.

BLOUNT COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO