Related
Anderson Co. Water crews working to fix leak
ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Anderson County Water Authority crews are working on the water outage around the frost bottom area, according to their Facebook post. The first leak happened Wednesday but the company is not sure what caused it. According to Jeremiah Sweet, a compliance officer with Anderson County Water Authority, about 100 people at high elevations are affected.
Brush fire out after spreading to ‘several structures:’ Rural Metro
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire responded to a brush fire that spread to “several structures” in North Knox County, according to department officials. The fire is located on the 8600 block of Foust Hollow Road, and officials are asking people to avoid the area. WVLT News...
Lenoir City man’s dream to build restaurant continues despite suspected arson
A Lenoir City man isn't giving up his dream to build a restaurant that he can pass down to his granddaughter despite a suspected arson destroying the building he planned to house it in.
Rural Metro crews extinguish brush fire in North Knox Co. that spread to 'several structures'
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn — UPDATE (5 p.m.): Rural Metro said that the fire had been extinguished by 5 p.m. Friday. Knox County Rural Metro responded to a brush fire Friday north of Halls that had spread to several structures. According to Rural Metro, crews responded to the fire around...
6 East Tennessee school districts close for illnesses
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Six school districts in East Tennessee closed because students and staff were sick on Friday. Anderson, Blount, Campbell, Cocke, Union County and Rogersville City schools closed. Anderson, Blount, Campbell and Cocke County schools announced they would close on Monday, too. The Anderson County Schools director of...
GSMNP closes Cherokee Orchard Road at Twin Creeks due to downed trees
Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — The Great Smoky Mountains National Park said Cherokee Orchard Road is temporarily closed at Twin Creeks due to downed trees. It said Gatlinburg is working on a downed tree near the boundary that may cause a temporary closure. Cherokee Orchard Road is connected...
Winds topped 70 mph in East TN, cause damage, power outages
Strong winds moving through East Tennessee may be causing damage, with downed trees and power outages affecting some areas.
Tennessee's first Safe Haven Baby Box coming to Knoxville fire station
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Fire Department's Western Avenue station will be home to the first Safe Haven Baby Box (SHBB) in the state, the department announced on Friday, Feb 10. The SHBB allows women to safely surrender a baby without face-to-face interaction. Surrendering a baby in Tennessee is...
Firefighters extinguish 10-acre brush fire in Halls
Firefighters are battling a 10-acre brush fire in Halls Friday afternoon according to Rural Metro Fire.
Blount County, Blount Memorial Hospital trapped in legal battle over property
MARYVILLE, Tenn. — A legal battle over a potential property sale has ensnared Blount County and the only hospital within its lines. In 1946, the Blount County Commission created Blount Memorial Hospital, Inc., a non-profit to run Blount Memorial Hospital. In 1996, BMH, Inc. bought some property in Alcoa to set up its Springbrook Clinic. In 2022, the non-profit tried to sell the property for $22 million, the lawsuit said.
10Explores: Tharp Trace at Mead's Quarry
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — With over 50 miles of trails, Knoxville's Urban Wilderness has a little something for any kind of outdoor adventurer. Tucked into this system of interconnected parks and cultural sites is the Ijams Nature Center and its 12 miles of treks for all ability levels. Though it...
Winds temporarily close roads in the Smokies
Highway 441 between Gatlinburg and Cherokee is closed due to high wind warnings. Other roads across the Smokies were closed due to downed trees.
Popular Knoxville restaurant reopens doors after water damage from cold weather
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In December 2022, a popular restaurant in downtown Knoxville had to close its doors following a blast of extremely cold weather. The weather froze pipes in the building above the restaurant, leading to leaks and water damage. On Friday, Chivo Taqueria said they were back open...
Bed, Bath and Beyond to close some TN stores including one in Knoxville
Bed, Bath and Beyond to close some TN stores including …. WATE 6 On Your Side News at Midday on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at...
TN Attorney General: Process of protecting assets, helping Solar Titan customers can now begin
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — With a federal restraining order in place, Solar Titan's assets can now be locked down and a receiver can proceed with trying to help customers who say they've lost money while doing business with the solar panel sales and installation company, Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti told WBIR on Thursday.
Crossville man sentenced for 2020 Knoxville bank robberies
A Crossville man pled guilty and was sentenced for robbing three banks on consecutive days in 2020 according to the Knox County District Attorney's Office.
‘Very disoriented’ man leads police on slow-speed chase from Exit 407 into Knox County
At one point, the suspect was traveling 35 mph on the interstate with three flat tires, reports say.
Several East TN schools closed Friday due to illness and absences
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Several East Tennessee schools announced Thursday they will be closed Friday because several teachers and students were absent due to illness. As of 4 p.m., the following schools announced closures on Friday, Feb. 10 due to illness and absences. Several are also closed Monday:. Anderson County...
East TN nonprofit named a state 'HIV/AIDS Center of Excellence'
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — An East Tennessee nonprofit that was started to help care for people living with HIV or AIDS earned statewide recognition on Thursday. The Positively Living and Choice Health Network was named an HIV/AIDS Center of Excellence by the Tennessee Department of Health. According to a release from the nonprofit, more than 90% of their clients have HIV and are virally suppressed.
Inspector finds lack of handwashing at Hardin Valley pizza place
The pizza place with the low inspection score is in West Knoxville. Overall, half a dozen critical violations were checked off in the report.
