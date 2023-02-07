ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knox County, TN

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Anderson County Water Authority crews are working on the water outage around the frost bottom area, according to their Facebook post. The first leak happened Wednesday but the company is not sure what caused it. According to Jeremiah Sweet, a compliance officer with Anderson County Water Authority, about 100 people at high elevations are affected.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
6 East Tennessee school districts close for illnesses

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Six school districts in East Tennessee closed because students and staff were sick on Friday. Anderson, Blount, Campbell, Cocke, Union County and Rogersville City schools closed. Anderson, Blount, Campbell and Cocke County schools announced they would close on Monday, too. The Anderson County Schools director of...
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
Blount County, Blount Memorial Hospital trapped in legal battle over property

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — A legal battle over a potential property sale has ensnared Blount County and the only hospital within its lines. In 1946, the Blount County Commission created Blount Memorial Hospital, Inc., a non-profit to run Blount Memorial Hospital. In 1996, BMH, Inc. bought some property in Alcoa to set up its Springbrook Clinic. In 2022, the non-profit tried to sell the property for $22 million, the lawsuit said.
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
10Explores: Tharp Trace at Mead's Quarry

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — With over 50 miles of trails, Knoxville's Urban Wilderness has a little something for any kind of outdoor adventurer. Tucked into this system of interconnected parks and cultural sites is the Ijams Nature Center and its 12 miles of treks for all ability levels. Though it...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Several East TN schools closed Friday due to illness and absences

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Several East Tennessee schools announced Thursday they will be closed Friday because several teachers and students were absent due to illness. As of 4 p.m., the following schools announced closures on Friday, Feb. 10 due to illness and absences. Several are also closed Monday:. Anderson County...
KNOXVILLE, TN
East TN nonprofit named a state 'HIV/AIDS Center of Excellence'

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — An East Tennessee nonprofit that was started to help care for people living with HIV or AIDS earned statewide recognition on Thursday. The Positively Living and Choice Health Network was named an HIV/AIDS Center of Excellence by the Tennessee Department of Health. According to a release from the nonprofit, more than 90% of their clients have HIV and are virally suppressed.
KNOXVILLE, TN
