Montana FWP Investigating Three Deer Shot and Left to Waste
We know how stories like these rankle Montana hunters, the vast majority of which do things the right way. This is not "deer hunting in Montana." And while Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks will do what they can to try to identify those responsible for this waste of Montana wildlife and total disregard for hunting ethics, they will also rely heavily on the public to come forward with any valuable information that could lead to a conviction.
Thank You to the Working Dogs of Montana
We were saddened to learn yesterday from the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office that their K9 deputy, Loki, had passed. This got me thinking about other dogs in Montana who have jobs. It’s easy to forget about the ways professional canines keep us safe, or assist with the functions of everyday life. And if you’re new to Montana, or you don’t think about these kinds of things, you might not know about some of the interesting working dogs in Montana. It’s not much, but as a gesture of thanks by way of education, here’s a reminder about the kinds of working dogs we have in Montana.
10 Possibly Blush-Worthy Sounding Places in Montana
With over 147,000 square miles, Montana is a big state dotted with mostly small towns. Many of the smaller towns aren't even technically towns, but are unincorporated communities consisting of a few houses and maybe a post office and/or bar. We scoured Google maps and found ten places around the...
Celebrating Montana Born Professional Athletes
A good portion of the United States will be focusing on one of sports biggest events this weekend. The Super Bowl. Whether you tune in for the game, the commercials, or the half time performance, people will be watching. We don't have any professional sports teams in Montana, but we do have some amazing athletes born in Montana that have competed at the highest level in their sport of choice.
The Most Popular Stolen Car In Montana Might Surprise You
If you've been a victim of theft you know how much it sucks. It sucks even worse when your vehicle is stolen, because now you are stuck without transportation. The weirdest thing about stolen vehicles in Montana is the one that gets stolen the most often. One of the strangest...
Negative Tests! Some Good (Finally) Montana Brucellosis News
With a sampling this size, here's hoping it is a very good sign for a popular Montana wildlife species. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks has been involved in a multi-year "Targeted Elk Brucellosis Surveillance Project." The elk just tested were captured last month in the Pioneer Mountains northwest of Dillon.
Montana Grizzly Bear Delisting Subject to ‘the Goldilocks Zone’
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Montanans of all ages and economic levels love Grizzly bears, that one thing is certain, says a new survey released by the University of Montana’s Franke College of Forestry and Conservation. That being said, the majority of those surveyed were able to hold two...
Montana’s Next “Rich People” SUV Is Coming – And It’s Bulletproof
I'm betting that Bozeman will be the first town where we see someone driving this new, crazy tough, bulletproof, six-figure, V8 truck. That day will punch yet another hole in my soul and make me question if this place is still for me. Montana has seen it's fair share of...
This Unique Dome Airbnb in Montana Gives You All The Views
Want to get away from people and connect with nature? If this sounds like you, we have the perfect place in mind. Montana has many rentals that have gorgeous views, but what if you want to escape? Well, you are in luck, because Montana has several rentals that take you away from cities, people, and screens to enjoy what many Montanans love daily.
Brutal Video Explains Why Tourists Shouldn’t Come to Montana
I've spent most of my life living in states that begin with the letter "M." I grew up in Montana, did my undergrad in Minnesota, and attended grad school in Maine. What do these states have in common besides being "M" states? Bitter cold winters. I remember getting stuck on...
Dirty Montana Towns Revisited: Many Have Great Things to Offer
A few days ago, I published an article about the dirtiest towns in Montana. Since then, I've received a lot of feedback from residents across the state and learned that the small towns that I apparently "bashed" have a lot to offer. One of the main pieces of negative feedback...
Tester: ‘I Don’t Want a Damn Balloon Going Across U.S.’
Senator Jon Tester says that the spy balloon that was first spotted over Montana last week is another example of what he calls Chinese "aggression." But he's among the lawmakers demanding more explanation from the Biden Administration on whether our country knew about the course of the balloon, and when.
What The Chinese Spy Balloon Saw Over Billings, Hypothetically of Course
Montana rarely seems to make national headlines, except when weird stuff happens or when the MSM is talking about the TV series Yellowstone. Remember the Unabomber? Freemen? Church Universal Triumphant? All of those were fairly bonkers news stories that became headlines on networks and newspapers around the nation. We made...
STD Rates in Montana Rise a Whopping 237% Since 2000
When I read the statistics on a recent report that arrived in my inbox today, I was shocked to learn that Montana saw the 3rd highest increase in STDs in the nation (according to data collected between 2000 and 2020). Wow. I mean... we ALL know how to prevent the spread of sexually transmitted diseases. It's not like it's an impossible concept to understand or some kind of mysterious secret.
Montana Highway Patrol Seeking Reinforcements Amid Surge
The Montana Highway Patrol is looking for backup- not just from the Montana Legislature, but from you as well. MHP is now accepting applications for more trooper candidates as the state faces a fentanyl-fueled drug and crime epidemic. I asked Sgt. Jay Nelson, Public Information Officer for MHP, just how...
10 Ways You Can Tell Someone is Down-Low Rich in Montana
Despite the hubbub about so many rich people moving to Montana, the fact remains that the majority of Montanans are not rich. In fact, our beloved state frequently ranks near the bottom for salaries in many industries. According to the Montana Department of Labor's 2021 Informational Wage Rates by Occupation Report (lengthy pdf HERE), the median income in Montana is a measly $38,050. Click that link if you want to see wages for your specific industry.
20 Young Montanans Have Gone Missing So Far In 2023. Where Are These Kids?
We're barely a month into 2023 and the Montana Missing Persons database has 20 more names in it - many of them are teenage girls. Only two of the recently reported missing are over the age of 21. Most people know about the Missing Persons Database, but how long has...
What Elon Musk told Montana’s Steve Daines in Phone Call
Montana Senator Steve Daines (R-MT) is fresh out of Twitter jail after his account was suspended from Twitter over a hunting photo of him and his wife and the beautiful antelope she shot in Eastern Montana. Senator Daines' account was eventually reinstated by Twitter owner Elon Musk earlier this week,...
McConaughey in Montana? New ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel ‘1944’
We have been hearing rumors of the possible departure of Kevin Costner from the hit television drama "Yellowstone." The modern day western has taken the world by storm, and has really put Montana on the map. But, as we gear up for the second part of season 5 to air this summer, know that it might be the last.
Would You Rather? Montana Women Shred Valentine’s Day Traditions
Montana women might be the most practical and witty on the planet. Want to know how to impress a woman from Montana on Valentine's Day? Here's a list of the best gifts that they actually want, from their lips to our ears. And it's hilarious. Valentine's Day is tricky. It's...
