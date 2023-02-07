ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Montana FWP Investigating Three Deer Shot and Left to Waste

We know how stories like these rankle Montana hunters, the vast majority of which do things the right way. This is not "deer hunting in Montana." And while Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks will do what they can to try to identify those responsible for this waste of Montana wildlife and total disregard for hunting ethics, they will also rely heavily on the public to come forward with any valuable information that could lead to a conviction.
Thank You to the Working Dogs of Montana

We were saddened to learn yesterday from the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office that their K9 deputy, Loki, had passed. This got me thinking about other dogs in Montana who have jobs. It’s easy to forget about the ways professional canines keep us safe, or assist with the functions of everyday life. And if you’re new to Montana, or you don’t think about these kinds of things, you might not know about some of the interesting working dogs in Montana. It’s not much, but as a gesture of thanks by way of education, here’s a reminder about the kinds of working dogs we have in Montana.
10 Possibly Blush-Worthy Sounding Places in Montana

With over 147,000 square miles, Montana is a big state dotted with mostly small towns. Many of the smaller towns aren't even technically towns, but are unincorporated communities consisting of a few houses and maybe a post office and/or bar. We scoured Google maps and found ten places around the...
Celebrating Montana Born Professional Athletes

A good portion of the United States will be focusing on one of sports biggest events this weekend. The Super Bowl. Whether you tune in for the game, the commercials, or the half time performance, people will be watching. We don't have any professional sports teams in Montana, but we do have some amazing athletes born in Montana that have competed at the highest level in their sport of choice.
This Unique Dome Airbnb in Montana Gives You All The Views

Want to get away from people and connect with nature? If this sounds like you, we have the perfect place in mind. Montana has many rentals that have gorgeous views, but what if you want to escape? Well, you are in luck, because Montana has several rentals that take you away from cities, people, and screens to enjoy what many Montanans love daily.
STD Rates in Montana Rise a Whopping 237% Since 2000

When I read the statistics on a recent report that arrived in my inbox today, I was shocked to learn that Montana saw the 3rd highest increase in STDs in the nation (according to data collected between 2000 and 2020). Wow. I mean... we ALL know how to prevent the spread of sexually transmitted diseases. It's not like it's an impossible concept to understand or some kind of mysterious secret.
Montana Highway Patrol Seeking Reinforcements Amid Surge

The Montana Highway Patrol is looking for backup- not just from the Montana Legislature, but from you as well. MHP is now accepting applications for more trooper candidates as the state faces a fentanyl-fueled drug and crime epidemic. I asked Sgt. Jay Nelson, Public Information Officer for MHP, just how...
10 Ways You Can Tell Someone is Down-Low Rich in Montana

Despite the hubbub about so many rich people moving to Montana, the fact remains that the majority of Montanans are not rich. In fact, our beloved state frequently ranks near the bottom for salaries in many industries. According to the Montana Department of Labor's 2021 Informational Wage Rates by Occupation Report (lengthy pdf HERE), the median income in Montana is a measly $38,050. Click that link if you want to see wages for your specific industry.
Community Policy