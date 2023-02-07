ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

news4sanantonio.com

With more wells abandoned, Texas gets federal help to pay for cleanup

SAN ANTONIO – Texas has received millions of dollars from the federal government to plug abandoned oil and gas wells that are at risk of polluting air, water and vegetation. The Trouble Shooters show you the progress made so far and why some worry it’s just a drop in the bucket.
TEXAS STATE
KSAT 12

Attorney General Ken Paxton agrees to apologize and pay $3.3 million to whistleblowers in settlement

Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Attorney General Ken Paxton and four of his former top deputies who said he improperly fired them after they accused him of crimes have reached a tentative agreement to end a whistleblower lawsuit that would pay those employees $3.3 million.
TEXAS STATE
easttexasradio.com

Texas Comptroller Distributes $1.3 Billion

(AUSTIN) — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced today he would send cities, counties, transit systems, and special purpose districts $1.3 billion in local sales tax allocations for February, 9.3 percent more than in February 2022. They base the allocations on sales made in December by businesses that report monthly...
TEXAS STATE
ValueWalk

Texas Tech Crumbles After DEI Hiring Is Exposed

WASHINGTON, D.C. (February 10, 2023) – The formal written hiring polices of Texas Tech University [TTU] – at least in its biology department – of requiring professors to pledge fealty to DEI ideology, to both understand and express new “woke” terminology and concepts, and to even penalize a professorial candidate for suggesting that teaching should be race neutral, has been scuttled after egregious examples were just widely publicized.
TEXAS STATE
pv-magazine-usa.com

Watch: West Texas community comes together for solar project

Texas is the nation’s leader in energy production, though its profile is rapidly switching from one dominated by oil and gas to one characterized by solar and wind. As the energy transition takes place, new jobs and revenues are being brought to West Texas, where drier climates and wide-open spaces make it an ideal fit for solar.
CONCHO COUNTY, TX
KXAN

Texas AG settles with former aides who reported him to FBI

DALLAS (AP) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has agreed to apologize and pay $3.3 million in taxpayer money to four former staffers who accused him of corruption in 2020, igniting an ongoing FBI investigation of the three-term Republican. Under terms of a preliminary lawsuit settlement filed Friday, Paxton made no admission of wrongdoing to accusations of […]
TEXAS STATE
Gilmer Mirror

Texas Lt. Gov. Patrick to Speak at Texas Policy Summit

AUSTIN — Today, the Texas Public Policy Foundation announced that Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick will serve as the keynote speaker during the Thursday, March 2nd lunch session of the Texas Policy Summit. As the 88th legislative session begins, Lt. Gov. Patrick will share his vision for potentially historic legislation, including some of his highest priorities in property tax relief and parental empowerment.
TEXAS STATE
fox26houston.com

Texas Comptroller says Harris County Judge, Harris Co. Commissioners 'defunded the police'

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced on Friday afternoon in a statement that Harris County Commissioners did, in fact, defund the police. According to a statement, Hegar's office received a request from Gov. Greg Abbott's Criminal Justice Division to investigate a complaint from Constable Ted Heap of Harris County Constable Office Precinct 5.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
orangeandbluepress.com

$2,400 Will Be Sent To Residents In Texas From Texas Utility Help

American homeowners and renters are getting help with utility bills as they crank up their heaters to combat freezing-cold temperatures. The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (TDHCA) is offering homeowners and renters assistance to pay their energy bills. The Texas Utility Help (TUH) is a program that provides financial aid to qualified low-income Texas households who need help to pay their utility bills. Eligible expenses for electricity, natural gas, propane, water, and wastewater.
TEXAS STATE
Fredericksburg Standard

Hay supply near 50-year low, as prices spike

Hay supplies remain short and prices continue to rise as Texas cattle ranchers try to feed herds through winter, according to Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service experts. The 2022 drought and subsequent poor hay production resulted in stressed hay supplies going into winter, according to AgriLife Extension specialists. Those short hay supplies and demand have now pushed hay bale prices toward record high prices.
TEXAS STATE
PV Tech

Longroad starts construction on 202MWdc Texas solar project

US renewables developer Longroad Energy has reached financial close and begun construction on the 202MWdc Umbriel Solar project in Polk County, Texas. The project began development in 2017 and commercial operation is expected before the end of the year. Umbriel Solar will deploy First Solar’s Series 6/6+ thin-film PV modules and trackers from Nextracker. Power generated at the plant will be purchased by Entergy Texas in a pre-agreed power purchase agreement (PPA).
POLK COUNTY, TX

