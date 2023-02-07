Read full article on original website
news4sanantonio.com
With more wells abandoned, Texas gets federal help to pay for cleanup
SAN ANTONIO – Texas has received millions of dollars from the federal government to plug abandoned oil and gas wells that are at risk of polluting air, water and vegetation. The Trouble Shooters show you the progress made so far and why some worry it’s just a drop in the bucket.
KSAT 12
Attorney General Ken Paxton agrees to apologize and pay $3.3 million to whistleblowers in settlement
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Attorney General Ken Paxton and four of his former top deputies who said he improperly fired them after they accused him of crimes have reached a tentative agreement to end a whistleblower lawsuit that would pay those employees $3.3 million.
thekatynews.com
Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar’s Statement on Harris County Budget: “They are Defunding the Police”
(AUSTIN) — There is no greater responsibility for an elected official than ensuring the safety of our fellow citizens. Our duty to those who have elected us begins and ends with ensuring that families and businesses who call Texas home remain safe and secure. Texas law enforcement forms the...
KVUE
easttexasradio.com
Texas Comptroller Distributes $1.3 Billion
(AUSTIN) — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced today he would send cities, counties, transit systems, and special purpose districts $1.3 billion in local sales tax allocations for February, 9.3 percent more than in February 2022. They base the allocations on sales made in December by businesses that report monthly...
ValueWalk
Texas Tech Crumbles After DEI Hiring Is Exposed
WASHINGTON, D.C. (February 10, 2023) – The formal written hiring polices of Texas Tech University [TTU] – at least in its biology department – of requiring professors to pledge fealty to DEI ideology, to both understand and express new “woke” terminology and concepts, and to even penalize a professorial candidate for suggesting that teaching should be race neutral, has been scuttled after egregious examples were just widely publicized.
Two years after its historic deep freeze, Texas is increasingly vulnerable to cold snaps – and there are more solutions than just building power plants
Texas wasn’t prepared to keep the lights on during Winter Storm Uri, and it won’t be ready for future cold weather unless it starts thinking about energy demand as well as supply.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Watch: West Texas community comes together for solar project
Texas is the nation’s leader in energy production, though its profile is rapidly switching from one dominated by oil and gas to one characterized by solar and wind. As the energy transition takes place, new jobs and revenues are being brought to West Texas, where drier climates and wide-open spaces make it an ideal fit for solar.
KSAT 12
New family and child welfare commissioner foreshadows change as agency plans to outsource case management
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The new leader of Texas’ protective services agency hinted at changes Friday that the agency will have to make as it continues transitioning toward a new way of managing foster children’s cases.
Gilmer Mirror
Biden rule reclassifying some pistols as short-barreled rifles draws Texas lawsuit
“Biden rule reclassifying some pistols as short-barreled rifles draws Texas lawsuit” was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Sign up for The Brief, The Texas...
Gilmer Mirror
Texas Lt. Gov. Patrick to Speak at Texas Policy Summit
AUSTIN — Today, the Texas Public Policy Foundation announced that Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick will serve as the keynote speaker during the Thursday, March 2nd lunch session of the Texas Policy Summit. As the 88th legislative session begins, Lt. Gov. Patrick will share his vision for potentially historic legislation, including some of his highest priorities in property tax relief and parental empowerment.
fox26houston.com
Texas Comptroller says Harris County Judge, Harris Co. Commissioners 'defunded the police'
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced on Friday afternoon in a statement that Harris County Commissioners did, in fact, defund the police. According to a statement, Hegar's office received a request from Gov. Greg Abbott's Criminal Justice Division to investigate a complaint from Constable Ted Heap of Harris County Constable Office Precinct 5.
orangeandbluepress.com
$2,400 Will Be Sent To Residents In Texas From Texas Utility Help
American homeowners and renters are getting help with utility bills as they crank up their heaters to combat freezing-cold temperatures. The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (TDHCA) is offering homeowners and renters assistance to pay their energy bills. The Texas Utility Help (TUH) is a program that provides financial aid to qualified low-income Texas households who need help to pay their utility bills. Eligible expenses for electricity, natural gas, propane, water, and wastewater.
‘Tremendous conflict of interest’ | Texas lawmaker seeks to outlaw caretakers getting clients’ death benefits
ARLINGTON, Texas — In life, Leroy Anderson needed others to care for him. Anderson had the intellect of a 10-year-old. He was also diabetic, schizophrenic and bipolar. He lived in what’s called a group home, here in Dallas. His caretaker was paid by the state. In 2018, the...
Fredericksburg Standard
Hay supply near 50-year low, as prices spike
Hay supplies remain short and prices continue to rise as Texas cattle ranchers try to feed herds through winter, according to Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service experts. The 2022 drought and subsequent poor hay production resulted in stressed hay supplies going into winter, according to AgriLife Extension specialists. Those short hay supplies and demand have now pushed hay bale prices toward record high prices.
Dallas Observer
DeSantis v. Abbott: Texas Republicans Warmly Embrace Florida's Governor
When Dallas County Republicans head to the swanky Omni Hotel for a fundraiser in early March, they’ll be gathering to hear a prominent conservative governor speak, but not the one you might think. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to take the stage as the special guest of the...
PV Tech
Longroad starts construction on 202MWdc Texas solar project
US renewables developer Longroad Energy has reached financial close and begun construction on the 202MWdc Umbriel Solar project in Polk County, Texas. The project began development in 2017 and commercial operation is expected before the end of the year. Umbriel Solar will deploy First Solar’s Series 6/6+ thin-film PV modules and trackers from Nextracker. Power generated at the plant will be purchased by Entergy Texas in a pre-agreed power purchase agreement (PPA).
