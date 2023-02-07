DispatchHealth Visits Patients At Home, Eases Demand Of Urgent Cares & Emergency Rooms

A new mobile health provider in Tulsa is making house calls.

DispatchHealth is a mobile health service that will visit patients at their houses.

"What we know now is that lots of patients do better in a familiar environment, in the comfort of their home," said Rubi Litteral with DispatchHealth.

DispatchHealth started covering Green Country in December. Litteral says it's a way for people to see a health provider without having to go to the emergency room or to an urgent care.

"We see a lot of patients with respiratory complaints, pneumonia, exasperations of congestive heart failure, COPD, so those are a lot of the things that we treat patients for in their homes," she said.

Litteral says DispatchHealth has had one of the most successful openings in Tulsa, with more than 200 visits in December and January. She says being able to keep patients in their homes makes a difference, and they can bring different types of equipment with them. DispatchHealth partners with Saint Francis, and Dr. Lance King says one benefit is reconnecting patients with their primary care doctor.

"They were able to help him get medicine for that, he wasn't terribly ill so he didn't need to go to the hospital, but then they also sent me a report on what they did and we were able to contact him and get him back into the office," he said.

King says it also helps with the demand for emergency rooms and urgent cares, while still caring for patients.

"Ultimately to utilize urgent care, the emergency department and dispatch health, rounds things out in a way that's patient-friendly and serves the needs of the patients," he said.

If you'd like to request a visit from DispatchHealth, call 918-383-9471 or click here: