Mudbugs Split on Extra Time Weekend in OdessaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Perseverance To DefendUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Continue Slide With Fourth Consecutive LossUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Warriors End Mudbugs StreakUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Celebrities Born or Raised in Shreveport, LouisianaTed RiversShreveport, LA
bossierpress.com
High school wrestling: Nine parish wrestlers advance to semifinals in state tournament
Nine parish wrestlers advanced to the semifinals in their respective weight classes on the first day of them Ochsner LHSAA Wrestling State Tournament Friday at Brookshire Grocery Arena. Airline has four semifinalists in Division I — Michael Finders (106 pounds), Logan Olsen (113), Ernie Perry III (126) and Danon Walker...
bossierpress.com
High school boys basketball: Bossier claims 1-4A title with triple-OT victory over rival Huntington
Never say die is a well-worn sports cliche. But it certainly applied to the Bossier Bearkats Friday night before a packed house at Huntington with the District 1-4A championship on the line. Trailing almost entire way in regulation, the Bearkats scratched and clawed and scratched and clawed some more to...
bossierpress.com
High school softball: Parish Jamboree set for Saturday
The Bossier Parish Jamboree is set for Saturday at Bossier’s field at Rusheon Middle School. Plain Deaing and Bossier face off in the first “game” at 11 a.m. followed by Haughton vs. Benton at noon, Benton vs. Airline (JV) at 1 p.m. and Parkway vs. Airline at 2.
bossierpress.com
High school wrestling: Three parish wrestlers garner top seeds in state tournament
Three parish wrestlers are the top seeds in their respective weight classes in the Ochsner LHSAA Wrestling State Tournament, which begins Friday at Brookshire Grocery Arena. Airline senior Ernie Perry III, who is going for his fourth straight state championship, is No. 1 in the Division I 126-pound class. Airline...
bossierpress.com
High school girls basketball: Parkway completes another perfect run through District 1-5A; Airline wins as regular season ends
The Parkway Lady Panthers and the Airline Lady Vikings closed the regular season with victories Friday night. Parkway completed its second straight 14-0 run through District 1-5A with a 70-29 rout of Haughton at Parkway. The Lady Panthers (25-5) will be the No. 2 seed in the non-select Division I playoffs when pairings are announced Sunday.
bossierpress.com
All-District 1, Division I boys soccer team
OVERALL MVP — Andrew Bradford, Captain Shreve. Airline — Matthew Posey, Jefferson Garcia, Tanner Walton. Captain Shreve — Liam Fouts, Michiah Windham, Connor Hoss, Kyle Reeves, Captain Shreve. C.E. Byrd — Ryland Russell, Mason McComick.
bossierpress.com
High school soccer: Bossier boys, Parkway girls seek quarterfinal berths Thursday
The Bossier Bearkats and the Parkway Lady Panthers will try to advance to the quarterfinals of their respective divisions Thursday. In a Division III boys second-round match, No. 2 seed Bossier (20-2-2) hosts No. 15 Tara (14-3-2) at 6 p.m. at Memorial Stadium. In Division II girls, No, 8 Parkway...
bossierpress.com
John Stanley Palmer
Stan was born November 17, 1924 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to Mr. and Mrs. Fred A. Palmer, Sr.. He graduated from Baton Rouge High School in 1941 at the age of sixteen. Stan attended LSU one year before enlisting with the ARMY/Air Force Aviation Cadet program in December of 1942. He was a B-52 Pilot in Europe during WWII. Stan was a Triple rated Pilot, Navigator, Bombardier Aircraft Commander of B-47, and a B-52 Squadron Commander.
bossierpress.com
UNITED WAY ANNOUNCES 2023 VITA SITES
An average of 55 percent of households across Northwest Louisiana are struggling to make ends meet. In response, United Way of Northwest Louisiana (UWNWLA), in partnership with the Internal Revenue Service, promotes the annual free tax preparation options available to the public. These programs, sponsored in part by Capital One, help relieve the financial burden of tax preparation fees for thousands of local households.
bossierpress.com
LSUS Students Win Advertising Awards for Work in Digital Arts
Seven students from LSU Shreveport received awards for their digital art submissions during the 2023 American Advertising Awards Gala on Feb. 4. The Shreveport-Bossier chapter of the American Advertising Federation hosted a local competition where entrants submitted the works they created for advertising projects that occurred in 2022. Professionals and students participated in the competition, and recipients of Gold and Silver Addy awards are eligible to advance to the district competition.
bossierpress.com
Ribbon cutting held for long awaited I-20/I-220 Barksdale Air Force Base Interchange
The ribbon has been cut for the long awaited Interstate 20 and Interstate 220 Barksdale Air Force Base Interchange in Bossier City. Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LADOTD), Barksdale Air Force Base (BAFB) and local government officials celebrated the completion of the I-20/I-220 BAFB Interchange project with a ribbon cutting ceremony at Bossier Parish Community College on Wednesday, February 8, 2023.
bossierpress.com
Brookshire Grocery Company hosts grand opening ceremony for new store in Bossier City
Representatives from Brookshire Grocery Company and the City of Bossier City gathered for a grand opening ceremony for the new Brookshire’s Food Store in Bossier City on Friday, February 10, 2023. “We look forward to serving the good folks of Bossier City and the community for years to come....
bossierpress.com
Two deputies promoted to the rank of Corporal
Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington promoted two deputies in a ceremony in the Sheriff’s. Conference room Monday morning at the Bossier Parish Courthouse. Detective Shawn Morris and Deputy Cody Smith were both promoted to the rank of. Corporal. Corporal Morris is a ten-year veteran of the Bossier Sheriff’s Office with...
bossierpress.com
The Junior League of Shreveport-Bossier Designer Bag Bingo returns March 30, 2023
The Junior League of Shreveport-Bossier (JLSB) is thrilled to announce the return of. Designer Bag Bingo presented by Community Bank of Louisiana on March 30, 2023. Doors will. open at 5:45 p.m. at which time guests can browse the table of prizes and raffle items, grab a. drink at the...
bossierpress.com
BCPD looking for teens who ran away from youth shelter
The Bossier City Police Department is looking for two teenagers who ran away from the Johnny Gray Jones Youth Shelter located at 4815 Shed Road in Bossier City. 15-year-old Tayeleeyonna White is a black female, 5’1″, weighs 140 lbs, has black hair and brown eyes. 16-year-old Terra Black...
bossierpress.com
Suspects Wanted for a String of Car Burglaries
Detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s assistance with. identifying two men wanted for a string of car burglaries in Bossier Parish. Detectives say the suspects captured in these surveillance photos are wanted for. burglarizing several vehicles in Benton near Parks and Butler Hill Roads...
