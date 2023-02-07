ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

High school softball: Parish Jamboree set for Saturday

The Bossier Parish Jamboree is set for Saturday at Bossier’s field at Rusheon Middle School. Plain Deaing and Bossier face off in the first “game” at 11 a.m. followed by Haughton vs. Benton at noon, Benton vs. Airline (JV) at 1 p.m. and Parkway vs. Airline at 2.
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
High school girls basketball: Parkway completes another perfect run through District 1-5A; Airline wins as regular season ends

The Parkway Lady Panthers and the Airline Lady Vikings closed the regular season with victories Friday night. Parkway completed its second straight 14-0 run through District 1-5A with a 70-29 rout of Haughton at Parkway. The Lady Panthers (25-5) will be the No. 2 seed in the non-select Division I playoffs when pairings are announced Sunday.
HAUGHTON, LA
All-District 1, Division I boys soccer team

OVERALL MVP — Andrew Bradford, Captain Shreve. Airline — Matthew Posey, Jefferson Garcia, Tanner Walton. Captain Shreve — Liam Fouts, Michiah Windham, Connor Hoss, Kyle Reeves, Captain Shreve. C.E. Byrd — Ryland Russell, Mason McComick.
SHREVEPORT, LA
John Stanley Palmer

Stan was born November 17, 1924 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to Mr. and Mrs. Fred A. Palmer, Sr.. He graduated from Baton Rouge High School in 1941 at the age of sixteen. Stan attended LSU one year before enlisting with the ARMY/Air Force Aviation Cadet program in December of 1942. He was a B-52 Pilot in Europe during WWII. Stan was a Triple rated Pilot, Navigator, Bombardier Aircraft Commander of B-47, and a B-52 Squadron Commander.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
UNITED WAY ANNOUNCES 2023 VITA SITES

An average of 55 percent of households across Northwest Louisiana are struggling to make ends meet. In response, United Way of Northwest Louisiana (UWNWLA), in partnership with the Internal Revenue Service, promotes the annual free tax preparation options available to the public. These programs, sponsored in part by Capital One, help relieve the financial burden of tax preparation fees for thousands of local households.
SHREVEPORT, LA
LSUS Students Win Advertising Awards for Work in Digital Arts

Seven students from LSU Shreveport received awards for their digital art submissions during the 2023 American Advertising Awards Gala on Feb. 4. The Shreveport-Bossier chapter of the American Advertising Federation hosted a local competition where entrants submitted the works they created for advertising projects that occurred in 2022. Professionals and students participated in the competition, and recipients of Gold and Silver Addy awards are eligible to advance to the district competition.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Ribbon cutting held for long awaited I-20/I-220 Barksdale Air Force Base Interchange

The ribbon has been cut for the long awaited Interstate 20 and Interstate 220 Barksdale Air Force Base Interchange in Bossier City. Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LADOTD), Barksdale Air Force Base (BAFB) and local government officials celebrated the completion of the I-20/I-220 BAFB Interchange project with a ribbon cutting ceremony at Bossier Parish Community College on Wednesday, February 8, 2023.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
Two deputies promoted to the rank of Corporal

Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington promoted two deputies in a ceremony in the Sheriff’s. Conference room Monday morning at the Bossier Parish Courthouse. Detective Shawn Morris and Deputy Cody Smith were both promoted to the rank of. Corporal. Corporal Morris is a ten-year veteran of the Bossier Sheriff’s Office with...
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
The Junior League of Shreveport-Bossier Designer Bag Bingo returns March 30, 2023

The Junior League of Shreveport-Bossier (JLSB) is thrilled to announce the return of. Designer Bag Bingo presented by Community Bank of Louisiana on March 30, 2023. Doors will. open at 5:45 p.m. at which time guests can browse the table of prizes and raffle items, grab a. drink at the...
BCPD looking for teens who ran away from youth shelter

The Bossier City Police Department is looking for two teenagers who ran away from the Johnny Gray Jones Youth Shelter located at 4815 Shed Road in Bossier City. 15-year-old Tayeleeyonna White is a black female, 5’1″, weighs 140 lbs, has black hair and brown eyes. 16-year-old Terra Black...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
Suspects Wanted for a String of Car Burglaries

Detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s assistance with. identifying two men wanted for a string of car burglaries in Bossier Parish. Detectives say the suspects captured in these surveillance photos are wanted for. burglarizing several vehicles in Benton near Parks and Butler Hill Roads...
BOSSIER PARISH, LA

