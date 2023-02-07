Statement of United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown in Connection with Shooting in Shreveport on February 3, 2023 Resulting in Death of Alonzo Sentell Bagley

Read full article on original website
Attorney: This is was not Alonzo Bagley’s first violent encounter with Shreveport police
Haley said the family demands justice and accountability after Bagley's fatal shooting after Louisiana State Police confirmed that Bagley was not armed at the time officer Tyler shot him.
KTBS
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport woman who systematically stole more than $83,000 from her employer was found guilty Thursday of felony theft by a Caddo Parish jury. Micquela Bell, 37, was convicted by the seven-man, five-woman jury in District Judge Donald Hathaway Jr.'s court. Jurors deliberated just over 30 minutes before returning their verdict of guilty as charged of felony theft of $25,000 or more.
caddoda.com
wbrz.com
Official: Black man killed by Shreveport police was unarmed
SHREVEPORT (AP) — A Black man was unarmed when a Shreveport police officer fatally shot him in the chest last week after he ran away from a domestic disturbance call, authorities said. The federal prosecutor in Shreveport, U.S. Attorney Brandon Brown, said Tuesday he’s keeping in contact with state...
ktalnews.com
SPD: Domestic violence suspect wanted for violating protective order
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are asking the public to help find a man wanted for domestic abuse and violating a protective order. According to police, they are looking for 30-year-old Roderick McKnight concerning ongoing reports of domestic abuse in the 4300 block of Illinois Street that officers responded to on January 23.
Shreveport Man Found Guilty on Flight and Gun Charges
A Caddo Parish jury found Shreveporter Santavius Deangelo Bailey guilty Thursday, February 9, 2023, of aggravated flight from an officer and two weapons charges that could result in up to 20 years in prison. The three-man, nine-woman jury in District Judge Chris Victory's court determined that Bailey, 34, was guilty...
KTBS
ktalnews.com
Bossier PD searching for suspect in multiple vehicle burglaries
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier City Police Department is asking the public for help finding a suspect connected to multiple vehicle burglaries in Shady Grove. Officers arrested other suspects involved on Tuesday after a vehicle chase. Police say the pursuit ended when the suspects crashed their vehicle.
Shreveport Home Care Worker Found Guilty of Felony Theft
A Shreveport woman who systematically stole more than $83,000 from her employer was found guilty of felony theft by a Caddo Parish jury Thursday, February 9, 2023. Micquela Bell, 37, was found guilty by the seven-man, five-woman jury in District Judge Donald Hathaway Jr.'s court. Jurors deliberated just over 30 minutes before returning their verdict of guilty as charged of felony theft of $25,000 or more.
ktalnews.com
Police: Two teens run away from youth facility in Bossier City
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier City Police Department is looking for two teens who ran away from the Johnny Gray Jones Youth Shelter. According to BCPD, the teens left the center at 4815 Shed Road. The first teen is 15-year-old Tayeleeyonna White. She is 5’1″ and weighs...
ktalnews.com
KSLA
Woman fatally shot in head on W. College Street
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to reports of a shooting at 11:39 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9. The incident occurred in the 2600 block of W. College Street. Police say a concerned citizen called in about seeing a woman laying on the ground. Upon arrival, officers found the woman suffering from a fatal gunshot wound to the head.
KSLA
Shreveport Police sergeant struck by car while assisting motorist
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport Police sergeant was blocking traffic in his car when a speeding Audi crashed into him. On Feb. 9, at 11:34 p.m., Sergeant Marcus Hines was assisting a stalled motorist on I-49 just before the I-20 east and westbound exit ramps. While Hines was blocking traffic in a marked SPD unit with active overhead lighting he was struck by a 2015 Audi that was traveling at a high rate of speed.
ktalnews.com
Suspected drunk driver hits, injures SPD officer assisting another driver
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport police sergeant and multiple others were injured when a suspected drunk driver hit him while helping a motorist late Thursday. Sergeant Marcus Hines was helping a stalled motorist at 11:34 p.m. on I-49 near the I-20 east/west exit ramps when a suspected drunk driver crashed into his patrol unit. The occupants of the stalled vehicle, Officer Sgt. Hines and the suspected drunk driver were all taken to the hospital for their injuries.
caddoda.com
Keith Brown II guilty of indecent attempt
Shreveporter Keith Brown II, 36, was convicted in Caddo District Court Tuesday, February 7, 2023 of attempted indecent behavior with a juvenile for acts committed almost a decade ago. The five-woman, one-man jury in District Judge Chris Victory’s court deliberated 20 minutes before returning an affirmative verdict of attempted indecent...
KTBS
Woman found shot to death in Shreveport's Queensborough neighborhood
SHREVEPORT, La. - The number of homicides rose up by one late Thursday in Shreveport when police were called to the 2600 block of W. College near Hearne shortly before midnight. According to SPD, a woman was found dead on the ground. She'd been shot in the head. No arrest...
bossierpress.com
Two deputies promoted to the rank of Corporal
Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington promoted two deputies in a ceremony in the Sheriff’s. Conference room Monday morning at the Bossier Parish Courthouse. Detective Shawn Morris and Deputy Cody Smith were both promoted to the rank of. Corporal. Corporal Morris is a ten-year veteran of the Bossier Sheriff’s Office with...
KSLA
Black History Month: CPSO Captain Dr. Darwin L. Jones serves community for 31 years
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Dr. Darwin L. Jones, the first African American man to earn his doctorate in criminal justice, serves the community in several ways. On Feb. 10, the person we are honoring for black history month is Dr. Darwin Lynn Jones, a marine veteran, and current Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO) captain. Dr. Jones was born and raised in Cedar Grove, Shreveport, Louisiana. He was the 10th child of 13 siblings. Dr. Jones has many public roles and has been serving our community for 31 years in police operations.
