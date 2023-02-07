Statement of United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown in Connection with Shooting in Shreveport on February 3, 2023 Resulting in Death of Alonzo Sentell Bagley

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport police sergeant and multiple others were injured when a suspected drunk driver hit him while helping a motorist late Thursday. Sergeant Marcus Hines was helping a stalled motorist at 11:34 p.m. on I-49 near the I-20 east/west exit ramps when a suspected drunk driver crashed into his patrol unit. The occupants of the stalled vehicle, Officer Sgt. Hines and the suspected drunk driver were all taken to the hospital for their injuries.

