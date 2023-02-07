Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three Missouri Cities Make List of Dirtiest in AmericaTravel MavenMissouri State
The Unstoppable Rise of Patrick Mahomes: How the Two-Time MVP Proved His Dominance in the NFLPPKansas City, MO
All-female Flyover Team to Make Super Bowl HistoryWilliamKansas City, MO
Super Bowl The Chiefs, QB Mahomes and The Eagles, QB Hurts, Historic!!! Opinion: Birthday CardsDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
Five reasons the Eagles will win Super Bowl 57Jalyn SmootPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Patrick Mahomes’ mom turns birthday into fundraiser for KC charity
The mother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes turned her birthday into a fundraiser for the children's charity, Variety KC.
Brittany Mahomes Says Daughter Sterling 'Insists' She and Brother Bronze 'Match Every Day'
Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes share daughter Sterling Skye, 23 months, and son Bronze, 10 weeks Sterling Skye can't get enough of her baby brother! On Sunday, Brittany Mahomes shared a series of cute Instagram Stories, showing that her 23-month-old daughter and son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon, 10 weeks, are wearing matching outfits at the request of Sterling. "Sterling insist they match everyday 😂," wrote Brittany, who shares her two kids with husband Patrick Mahomes. One snap shows Sterling standing by a window while wearing a colorful tracksuit-like onesie, while the...
Meet Gracie Hunt, the beauty-queen daughter of mega-wealthy Kansas City Chiefs' owner Clark Hunt
Gracie Hunt, the former Miss Kansas USA, is a member of the Hunt dynasty, one of the richest families in America.
Look: Colin Kaepernick's New Job Is Going Viral
10 years after he took the 49ers to the Super Bowl and seven years after playing his final NFL snap, Colin Kaepernick is continuing his fight against racial inequality and police brutality. The former NFL quarterback is devoting his "time, money, care and a painstaking attention to detail" to ...
4 Vikings Got Richer on Thursday
The NFL no longer narrowly focuses solely on 1st-Round draftees as players with sliding payscales during the duration of their rookie contracts. Three years ago, the NFL powers that be and NFLPA established conditions for non-1st-Rounders who outperform contracts and awards them accordingly. It’s a neat little system that promotes equity, fairness, and production.
Michael Irvin pulled from NFL Network's Super Bowl coverage after woman lodges complaint
Former Cowboys receiver and three-time Super Bowl champion Michael Irvin has been pulled off NFL Network’s airwaves for the rest of this week’s coverage from Arizona. The action, first reported by Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, comes after a woman lodged a complaint against the 56-year-old Hall of Famer in Glendale, where Super Bowl LVII is set to take place on Sunday.
Look: Photo Of Tom Brady's 15-Year-Old Son Going Viral
Tom Brady used his 15-year-old son Jack to have some fun at a former teammate's expense on Wednesday. This morning, Brady posted a photo on his Instagram story of Jack standing back-to-back with Julian Edelman, who was listed at 5-foot-10 throughout his NFL playing career. "Sorry @edelman11 you ...
Patrick Mahomes is quietly building a multimillion-dollar real estate empire
Patrick Mahomes is already heading into his third Super Bowl in the last four years. And if that isn’t any indication of what a winner is, then look no further than the real estate portfolio he has amassed in a span of a few years. Currently worth a combined $8 million, the 27-year-old Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has purchased four different properties. Two are homes in Missouri, one a vacant plot in the state, and another — probably considered his most valuable — is a mansion in Texas. But there is no denying that this is just the start of his real...
Football Fans Are Losing It As Kelly Clarkson Announces She’s Hosting NFL Honors: ‘Give Her Her Own Halftime Show Already!
Back in December, Kelly Clarkson, 40, revealed that even though she has a busy schedule coaching on The Voice and hosting her own daytime television variety talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, she was selected to be the presenter for the 2023 NFL Hon...
All About Jalen Hurts' Parents, Averion and Pamela Hurts
The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback was born to Averion and Pamela Hurts in Channelview, Texas Meet Jalen Hurts' parents. The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback was raised by parents Pamela and Averion Hurts, who not only laid the foundation for his football-focused future but one filled with Super Bowl-bound successes. Jalen grew up alongside his siblings in Channelview, a town just outside of Houston, Texas where he excelled as an honor roll student academically and nonetheless a star player athletically with his parents — both educators — leading the way. "I have a...
Chiefs reveal massive injury report news
The Kansas City Chiefs are set to face off against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday in Super Bowl 57, and a significant update was given by the Chiefs on Friday regarding a number of players that were previously listed as questionable for the game. The Chiefs revealed on Friday that there are currently no injury Read more... The post Chiefs reveal massive injury report news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Trevor Lawrences’ Wife Marissa Mowry Takes Lux Leather to the Sidelines for Jaguars-Chiefs Football Game
Marissa Mowry-Lawrence was spotted in a stylish-sporty leather-on-leather ensemble while supporting her husband, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, during the team’s last game of the season. The Jaguars were defeated by the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Divisional Round by 27-20. Marissa brought her game-day outfit to the sidelines. She donned an oversized black leather jacket that featured a wide buckle around the wrists, a pair of mid-rise black, leather pants and a cropped white top with blue lettering. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marissa Layne Lawrence (@marissa_lawrence) The outfit was accessorized with a cozy black beanie...
Rob Gronkowski Reveals His Super Bowl Prediction
Four-time Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski has named his pick for this year's title game. The all-time great tight end is taking the Philadelphia Eagles to defeat the Kansas City Chiefs on Super Bowl Sunday. "I've got the Eagles. They've just been a complete team throughout the whole year," he ...
Who lives in Travis and Jason Kelce’s boyhood home? Chiefs or Eagles fan? Guess again
“You can tell that the people who lived here were very loving. It feels like a home.”
Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman Mock Tom Brady's Underwear Selfie: 'You Gotta Show the Package'
"Looks like old Tommy boy is getting into the thirst trap game," Edelman joked after seeing Brady's revealing selfie Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman have some notes on Tom Brady's latest selfie. "I don't think he did it right," Gronkowski, 33, told ET of Brady's revealing selfie, showing the newly retired NFL star stripped down to his underwear. Gronkowski explained that Brady's "hand is not in the right place," during the interview. "He's covering up a little bit," Gronkowski critiqued, jokingly. "You're not supposed to be covering...
Kurt Warner Reveals His Super Bowl Pick
After making an appearance on ESPN's First Take this Friday morning, Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner unveiled his prediction for Super Bowl LVII. Warner thinks the Eagles will do just enough to defeat the Chiefs this Sunday. "I believe Philadelphia is the better ...
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
Eagles vs. Chiefs: Final score prediction for Super Bowl LVII
The two teams have identical records (14-3) and scored the exact amount of points during the regular season setting up one of the most evenly matched Super Bowls in recent memory. Philadelphia will look to unleash quarterback Jalen Hurts onto a Kansas City defense that allows big plays on the...
KMBC.com
If the Chiefs win the Super Bowl, expect Andy Reid to make a stop at this restaurant
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If the Kansas City Chiefs win on Sunday, you can expect coach Andy Reid to head to Midtown and order one of his favorite meals. It’s called the Andy Reid Special at Q39. The meal consists of burnt ends, macaroni and cheese and onion straws.
One NFL Coach Wants To Hire Eric Bieniemy Away From Chiefs This Offseason
The Kansas City Chiefs' primary focus at the moment is their Super Bowl LVII showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles. The game is close to being a coin-flip from Vegas oddsmakers, indicating the unpredictability of Sunday's game. But once the Super Bowl has come and past, both Andy Reid and ...
Comments / 0