Santa Barbara Independent
90-Minute Parking Restrictions in Old Town Postponed
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. GOLETA, CA, February 10, 2023 – After further consideration and input from the community, the City of Goleta has decided to postpone plans announced on February 3, 2023, to implement 90-minute parking restrictions this spring in Old Town. The City is scheduled to begin construction of the Hollister Avenue Old Town Interim Striping Project this summer and will coordinate the timed parking to go along with that project. By doing so, the City will minimize issues surrounding loss of parking spaces associated with the project.
This Magical Southern California City Just Got a New Hotel — in an Old Scientology Building
Drift Santa Barbara just opened on State Street, the city's lovely main drag, with a chic cocktail bar and 45 rooms.
kcbx.org
"A lot of individuals lost everything": ECHO ramps up efforts to support local unhoused residents
El Camino Homeless Organization (ECHO) in North San Luis Obispo County say they’ve ramped up their efforts to support unhoused residents hit hard by last month’s storm. It’s been about 2 years since they expanded their services from Atascadero to their second location in Paso Robles. Austin...
kvta.com
Minuteman Missile Test Launch From Vandenberg And Other Stories
(Photo by Airman 1st Class Ryan Quijas) There was a routine test of an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) from Vandenberg Space Force Base in northwestern Santa Barbara County Thursday night. The launch was at 11:01 PM Pacific Time. The missile was headed to a target in the...
Another cliff collapse closes access to popular surf spot in Pismo Beach
Pismo Beach estimates that restoration of the areas impacted by landslides could cost up to $5 million.
Santa Barbara County Health Department warns the public of Norovirus cases on the Central Coast
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department advises the public of increased cases of Norovirus on the Central Coast. The post Santa Barbara County Health Department warns the public of Norovirus cases on the Central Coast appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Central Coast lake spills for first time in 12 years. It’s now at 99.7% of capacity
Two months ago, the lake was less than a third full.
Santa Barbara Independent
Goleta Beach County Park to Partially Reopen
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. (SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – On February 9, 2023, the Santa Barbara County Community Services Department, Parks Division, will partially reopen Goleta Beach County Park to the public. Parking, BBQ grills, beach access, and restrooms will be open from sunrise to sunset in the area between the park entrance and pier. The parking lot at the far east end and the pier will remain closed due to damage sustained during the January 2023 storms. While some repairs are underway and assessments of the pier are ongoing, it is anticipated to be several weeks before the east parking lot and pier can reopen safely.
Santa Barbara Edhat
One Dead in Early Morning Traffic Collision Near State Street Offramp
Update by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office. The Coroner's Bureau is releasing the identity of the decedent from the solo vehicle crash on Highway 101 south, north of State Street. The decedent is 23-year-old Jonathan Logan Knight from Goleta / Mesa, Arizona. CHP is investigating the cause of the...
Gas station break in on La Cumbre Rd
Police are on the scene of a break in at a gas station in Santa Barbara. The post Gas station break in on La Cumbre Rd appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
Arizona Man Dies in Solo Car Accident in Santa Barbara
A young man died in a solo car accident early this morning on the southbound 101 just north of the State Street offramp. The California Highway Patrol reported the victim’s name was not yet released, but he was 23 years old, driving a 2017 Hyundai Sonata, and a resident of Mesa, Arizona.
SLO County supervisors set rules for free overnight RV parking: ‘A win for everyone’
Here’s how the new SLO County camping regulations work.
443-unit housing development approved in Santa Maria
On Tuesday, the Santa Maria City Council gave the green light for the construction of 443 housing units that would be part of the ongoing Betteravia Plaza megadevelopment.
Santa Barbara Independent
Coastal Commissioners Bash S.B. County on Pot
This first appeared at Newsmakers with JR. California Coastal Commissioners on Wednesday slammed Santa Barbara County’s ruinous cannabis ordinance and its implementation — but balked at blocking a local permit for a disputed Carpinteria retail pot emporium. A 7-to-3 vote by commissioners held that the state agency lacks...
Santa Barbara Independent
Foodbank of Santa Barbara County Gets to Work on a New Sharehouse
The storms last month highlighted once again that Santa Barbara could easily be isolated by natural disasters, like a flooded-out or mud-and-rock-swamped Highway 101. The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County has been working for eight years to enlarge its storage capacity, to add what the Foodbank’s executive director Erik Talkin calls a layer of resilience and food security for the entire county. The nonprofit received a federal grant for $1.5 million, to add to the $20 million cost of its new 57,000-square-foot Sharehouse warehouse, from the federal budget passed in December.
2 Highway 101 vehicle collisions block traffic through Pismo Beach
The crashes were reported within minutes of each other.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara County to Be Fined $6 Million for Too Many ‘Canaries in Coal Mine’
The canary in the coal mine for the state’s fractured mental health and criminal justice systems is yet another obscure bureaucratic acronym: IST, which stands for “incompetent to stand trial.” That’s a legal determination made by a judge after consulting with two psychiatrists and refers to people charged with a crime who are mentally incapable of understanding the charges against them or assisting in their own defense.
Cancer-causing chemical found in soil at 4 sites in SLO. What’s being done about it?
The toxic chemical was used by San Luis Obispo dry cleaning companies for decades.
Santa Barbara Independent
Sale of Santa Ynez Valley Equestrian Ranch Sets Record
The recent sale of the Rancho Verde equestrian estate by agent Joe Ramos of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties set a record for properties of less than 10 acres in the Santa Ynez Valley: $5.9 million. “Rancho Verde has everything an equestrian lover would want,” said Joe, an agent in...
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara County Lays Bare How It Hopes to Meet State Housing Quota
The County of Santa Barbara released its Draft 2023-2031 Housing Element Update for a 30-day public review period, laying out its plan to provide for a state-mandated 5,664 housing units in unincorporated areas of the county over the next eight years. The draft includes an overview of the properties that will likely be rezoned to account for those units — including, it was recently revealed, Magnolia Shopping Center.
