Los Alamos, CA

Santa Barbara Independent

90-Minute Parking Restrictions in Old Town Postponed

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. GOLETA, CA, February 10, 2023 – After further consideration and input from the community, the City of Goleta has decided to postpone plans announced on February 3, 2023, to implement 90-minute parking restrictions this spring in Old Town. The City is scheduled to begin construction of the Hollister Avenue Old Town Interim Striping Project this summer and will coordinate the timed parking to go along with that project. By doing so, the City will minimize issues surrounding loss of parking spaces associated with the project.
GOLETA, CA
kvta.com

Minuteman Missile Test Launch From Vandenberg And Other Stories

(Photo by Airman 1st Class Ryan Quijas) There was a routine test of an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) from Vandenberg Space Force Base in northwestern Santa Barbara County Thursday night. The launch was at 11:01 PM Pacific Time. The missile was headed to a target in the...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Goleta Beach County Park to Partially Reopen

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. (SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – On February 9, 2023, the Santa Barbara County Community Services Department, Parks Division, will partially reopen Goleta Beach County Park to the public. Parking, BBQ grills, beach access, and restrooms will be open from sunrise to sunset in the area between the park entrance and pier. The parking lot at the far east end and the pier will remain closed due to damage sustained during the January 2023 storms. While some repairs are underway and assessments of the pier are ongoing, it is anticipated to be several weeks before the east parking lot and pier can reopen safely.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Arizona Man Dies in Solo Car Accident in Santa Barbara

A young man died in a solo car accident early this morning on the southbound 101 just north of the State Street offramp. The California Highway Patrol reported the victim’s name was not yet released, but he was 23 years old, driving a 2017 Hyundai Sonata, and a resident of Mesa, Arizona.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Coastal Commissioners Bash S.B. County on Pot

This first appeared at Newsmakers with JR. California Coastal Commissioners on Wednesday slammed Santa Barbara County’s ruinous cannabis ordinance and its implementation — but balked at blocking a local permit for a disputed Carpinteria retail pot emporium. A 7-to-3 vote by commissioners held that the state agency lacks...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Foodbank of Santa Barbara County Gets to Work on a New Sharehouse

The storms last month highlighted once again that Santa Barbara could easily be isolated by natural disasters, like a flooded-out or mud-and-rock-swamped Highway 101. The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County has been working for eight years to enlarge its storage capacity, to add what the Foodbank’s executive director Erik Talkin calls a layer of resilience and food security for the entire county. The nonprofit received a federal grant for $1.5 million, to add to the $20 million cost of its new 57,000-square-foot Sharehouse warehouse, from the federal budget passed in December.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara County to Be Fined $6 Million for Too Many ‘Canaries in Coal Mine’

The canary in the coal mine for the state’s fractured mental health and criminal justice systems is yet another obscure bureaucratic acronym: IST, which stands for “incompetent to stand trial.” That’s a legal determination made by a judge after consulting with two psychiatrists and refers to people charged with a crime who are mentally incapable of understanding the charges against them or assisting in their own defense.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Sale of Santa Ynez Valley Equestrian Ranch Sets Record

The recent sale of the Rancho Verde equestrian estate by agent Joe Ramos of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties set a record for properties of less than 10 acres in the Santa Ynez Valley: $5.9 million. “Rancho Verde has everything an equestrian lover would want,” said Joe, an agent in...
SANTA YNEZ, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara County Lays Bare How It Hopes to Meet State Housing Quota

The County of Santa Barbara released its Draft 2023-2031 Housing Element Update for a 30-day public review period, laying out its plan to provide for a state-mandated 5,664 housing units in unincorporated areas of the county over the next eight years. The draft includes an overview of the properties that will likely be rezoned to account for those units — including, it was recently revealed, Magnolia Shopping Center.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA

