Police searching for suspect in Pensacola Circle K armed robbery
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Police Department is searching for an individual involved in an armed robbery at the Circle K on Garden Street. PPD said at 1:50 a.m., on Thursday morning they received a report of an armed robbery at the Circle K on 800 W. Garden Street. They said a suspect in […]
WEAR
Sheriff's office recognizes five active missing person cases in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The sheriff's office has shared five missing person cases this week that are still active in Escambia County in honor of National Missing Persons Day. National Missing Persons Day is held on Feb. 3 and is a day "that brings additional awareness of people who are missing to hopefully increase the chances of them being found."
WEAR
National 'swatting' trend hits Pensacola school, sheriff looks to charge culprit
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A disturbing trend happening across the nation hit close to home Wednesday for parents and students at Pensacola Catholic High School. An "active shooter" alert was sent out Wednesday morning but quickly canceled after authorities learned it was a hoax. "Swatting" refers to a false report that...
Deputy pins Florida drug trafficking suspect’s hand under patrol vehicle during arrest: Report
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, a drug trafficking suspect was apprehended by a deputy accidentally rolling his patrol vehicle on the suspect’s hand. On Feb. 8, deputies said they saw a gold jeep Wrangler run a stop sign at the intersection of Hollywood Ave., and Massachusetts Ave. As […]
veronews.com
2 charged with drug trafficking following traffic stop
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — A Vero Beach man and a Pensacola woman were jailed last week after deputies found fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine in a vehicle they were riding in throughout the county. Quintravius Lavonte Glispy, 25, of the 2400 block of 16th Avenue, was charged with trafficking a...
WEAR
Pensacola Circle K robbed at gunpoint overnight
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Police say a Circle K in Pensacola was robbed at gunpoint early Thursday morning. The incident happened around 1:50 a.m. at the store at 800 W Garden Street. Pensacola Police say a suspect in all black clothing, a black face mask, and dark sunglasses entered the store...
Santa Rosa Co. man wanted for aggravated battery on a pregnant woman: Deputies
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted for aggravated battery on a pregnant woman. Zeke Tyler Watson, 29, is a white male. SRCSO said he is approximately 5’8” and 200 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. If anyone has any information on Watson, […]
Pensacola woman allegedly bites deputies, tries to steal stun gun: Deputies
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola woman is behind bars after allegedly getting into a fight during which she allegedly threw a kettlebell weight, a wine bottle and kitchen knives at victims and then allegedly bit deputies several times, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Katoria Latrice Garrett, 20, was charged with three […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Alabama 41 reopens following crash in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A commercial vehicle crash that happened just before 4 a.m. today has caused a road closure. ALEA reports Alabama 41 at the 17 mile-marker in Escambia County will be closed during the recovery process for an undetermined amount of time. Alabama Department of Transportation personnel are on scene detouring.
WALA-TV FOX10
Body camera video released in deadly ECSO deputy-involved shooting
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - Newly released body camera video -- shows the moments a man was shot and killed by Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies following a standoff last October. The Florida State Attorney clearing deputies in the case after reviewing the Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s investigation of the deputy-involved shooting of Colin West.
Andalusia Star News
Parole denied in 1985 Andalusia murder
The Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles again denied parole to Charles C. McCrory after a hearing this week. McCrory is currently serving a life sentence in the Alabama Department of Corrections for the May 31, 1985 murder of his wife, Julie Bonds McCrory, at her home on Lori Lane in Andalusia. McCrory will not be up for parole reconsideration for another five years.
4 teens arrested in alleged truck burglary, OCSO looking for 1 more who fled: Deputies
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested four teens and are looking for a fifth in connection to an alleged pick-up truck burglary on Richburg Lane at around 5 a.m. Tuesday morning. Deputies said a homeowner saw a flashlight outside his window and saw two teens burglarizing his truck. The […]
wbrc.com
Women from Georgiana, Brewton killed in Tuesday head-on crash
COVINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two south Alabama woman have died following a head-on crash in Covington County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. ALEA said the crash claimed the lives of Lesa Moore King, 62, of Georgiana, and Shannon Lynn Howard, 54, of Brewton. The two-vehicle crash happened...
1 person injured in shooting in Ensley, deputies investigating
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting in Ensley that sent one person to the hospital. ECSO said they responded to a shooting call at 1:13 p.m., near Figland Ave., and West Devane Street in Ensley. Upon arrival, deputies found one victim with a gunshot wound, who has now […]
‘He’s shooting at us, run’ Lillian veterinarian recovering after bizarre weekend shooting
Lillian veterinarian, Dr. Susan Wells, is recovering after being shot over the weekend while attending a hunting dog competition near Dothan.
niceville.com
Head-on collision, alleged altercation, ends with DUI arrest near Crestview
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – A head-on crash on State Road 85 south of Crestview led to an altercation and arrest for DUI with serious injury, the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) has announced. According to the FHP, on February 7, 2023, at approximately 5:14 p.m., the FHP responded to the...
1 arrested for alleged shooting on W. Scott Street Sunday, 2 injured: Escambia Co. Sheriff
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man is behind bars after allegedly shooting two people on W. Scott Street on Sunday, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Marcus Alexander Toler, 27, was charged with battery and two counts of attempted homicide. Deputies said on Feb. 5, they responded to 3415 W. Scott Street […]
WEAR
Pensacola woman joins thousands in lawsuit against Johnson & Johnson
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A Pensacola woman is joining more than 40,000 other women in suing Johnson & Johnson. They claim the company’s baby powder with talc gave them ovarian cancer. Eight Northwest Florida women are working with Pensacola law firm, Levin Papentonio Rafferty, for this lawsuit. 82-year-old, Peggy Curtis,...
WEAR
Milton woman's dogs to be euthanized after attacking 4 adults, child
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Milton woman's two dogs will be euthanized after she failed to appear at a Santa Rosa County hearing Wednesday to appeal a "dangerous dog" classification, which is given to animals who have severely injured a human or have killed two or more animals. 41-year-old...
getthecoast.com
Okaloosa School District set to purchase 80 acres in Crestview for new school, plans for Destin, Niceville
On Monday, January 23, 2023, the Okaloosa County School Board held a workshop where they discussed the proposed purchase of 80 acres in Crestview, Florida. The land, located on the Western Crestview bypass, is being considered as the potential site for a new K-8 school. This property is West of...
