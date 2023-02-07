Super Bowl 57: Food options inside State Farm Stadium
Fans who are coming to watch the Philadelphia Eagles in person will get a taste of some local staples when they're looking for a bite to eat at State Farm Stadium. From the carne asada tacos to the loaded dirty fries Action News' Christie Ileto got a preview of the Super Bowl 57 grub. Executive Chef Sean Kavanaugh says they've been working on this menu for over a year and it includes some local vendors from around Phoenix.
spicy Korean fried chickenLola Olivares is known around town for her street tacos, but she's also serving up some team-themed drinks. "This is a cucumber lime, the colors of the Eagles ... and this is for the strawberry lemonade for the Kansas City Chiefs' colors," said Olivares. Some of Christie's favorites: the spicy Korean fried chicken, along with the wonton lobster taco and the fried avocado toast.
Wonton lobster taco
