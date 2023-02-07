Read full article on original website
Part of The Sun Has Broken Off And Formed a Vortex… What The Heck Is Going on?
For all that the Sun is a ubiquitous and vital part of our lives, a lot about it remains baffling. And now it's done something decidedly peculiar. Material from a filament of plasma erupting from the Sun's surface broke away and appeared to form a crown-like vortex over the solar north pole.
Vice
Anna Bolina is the designer challenging us to be better than basic
In an abandoned storefront under the guise of a full moon, Anna Bolina, heralded as the “downtown Donatella” staged her SS23 runway show in New York. The 29-year-old designer has quickly become a favourite amongst the IYKYK-crowd for her aggressively sexual and artfully-marred garments, but also for the ways in which she is her brand. Models were sent down the runway clutching pull-cords secured to gown-like silhouettes, which melted off legs into plastic stockings. Sauntering in clear, six-inch heels, their foot-long hair extensions swished like banners behind their bodies, revealed through cut-outs that taunted and invited. As the bass pumped through the room, the off-calendar show blurred the lines between brand and personhood, performance and reality; while other brands aspire to world-build, Anna Bolina is just living her life.
Doomed ‘1-in-10-billion’ star system to explode in ultra-rare fiery ‘kilonova’ – ejecting gold across space
AN ULTRA-RARE star system looks set to one day form a "kilonova" – blasting precious gold across space. It's the first confirmed detection of a star system destined for this kind of fiery fate. A kilonova is when two neutron stars merge, resulting in a bright and furious explosion.
teslarati.com
Tesla Model 3 can be acquired for less than $27,000 in Oregon: estimate
With Tesla’s recent round of price cuts for its entire lineup of premium all-electric vehicles, cars like the Model 3 sedan have become more affordable to mainstream car buyers. At $43,490 before incentives, the Model 3 RWD is a bang-for-the-buck all-electric car with ample range, power, and a suite of impressive active and passive safety features.
Watch: This Bonkers Shark-Shaped Sub Is Ready for High-Speed Adventures Above and Below the Water
The Jet Shark’s name really says it all. The bonkers new submersible, which is the brainchild of Rob Innes, has the body of a shark and the power of a jetboat. The vessel is based on the Seabreacher watercraft that was released a decade ago, but it’s significantly larger than its predecessor. As the designers put it, if the Seabreacher was a nimble race car, the Jet Shark is a luxury GT. The spacious, air-conditioned cockpit is fitted with four cushioned seats and twin piloting controls. The two large gullwing doors can be left open if you’re after a little leisurely alfresco...
Ars Technica
SpaceX completes a hot fire test of its massive Super Heavy rocket [Updated]
Update, 4:45 pm ET: Well, they did it. At around 3:15 pm local time in South Texas, SpaceX ignited its Super Heavy rocket for a "full duration" test of its Raptor engines. According to SpaceX founder Elon Musk, the launch team turned off one engine just prior to ignition, and another stopped itself. Still, he said 31 of 33 engines would have provided enough thrust to reach orbit. This is a huge milestone for SpaceX that potentially puts the company on track for an orbital test flight during the second half of March or possibly early April.
teslarati.com
Stellantis announces RAM 1500 REV and its forthcoming reveal
Stellantis has revealed the naming of its upcoming electric pickup truck, the RAM 1500 REV. As one of the big three original American automakers, and one who dominates within the pickup truck category, it was only a matter of time before Stellantis hopped onto the electric truck bandwagon. Ford and Rivian have more than proved that a market exists for the vehicle, and with General Motors on the cusp of introducing its first electric truck, RAM couldn’t be far behind. That was the thought process behind the RAM Revolution concept that was revealed just a month ago; now, the brand has announced its production version.
teslarati.com
Tesla Powerwall owner earns $574 by participating in California’s VPP program
When Elon Musk posted his Master Plan, Part Deux back in 2016, he highlighted that solar solutions like the Solar Roof and Powerwall could smoothly integrate energy generation and storage. Over the years, Musk has also noted that solar panels are essentially “money printers” if homeowners are able to sell their energy back to the grid.
teslarati.com
Redwood Materials gets $2B loan to expand battery materials campus in Nevada
Redwood Materials recently received a $2 billion conditional commitment from The United States Department of Energy (DOE). The billion-dollar loan will support the expansion of Redwood Materials’ McCarran site in Nevada. Redwood Materials plans to establish a recycling production facility on the McCarran site, located approximately 24 miles east...
Truth About Cars
Ford Releases More Details for Mustang Dark Horse
Set to saddle up atop the Mustang line when it appears in dealers this summer – well, until other variants inevitably appear, perhaps denoted by a name we won’t mention but starts with ‘S’ and ends in ‘helby’ – the Dark Horse will apparently also feature a raft of details not found on other trims.
Starship is ‘highly likely’ to launch in March after passing key test
In a first, SpaceX's massive Starship rocket powered all 31 of its next-generation Raptor engines simultaneously. Though it didn't launch skyward, the successful "static fire" engine test, carried out yesterday, February 9, at 4:13 pm EST (2113 GMT), is a massive milestone for SpaceX. Starship just aced what is arguably...
Become A Squirrel Sniper
(Authors note: Don’t forget that squirrel season is in till the end of February in West Virginia.) Time was when most hunters east of the big muddy started on squirrels. Too bad this tradition has fallen off some in recent years. Besides being just plain fun, learning to stalk squirrels sniper style will make you a better hunter for any other game. The squirrel sniper has much in common with the military sniper. He must get as close as possible to his target, undetected, and then he must make the shot. First though, you gotta find ‘em.
Swiss Firm Makes Doomsday Bunker For The Elite 1%
The characters in the AMC series The Walking Dead most assuredly wish they would have stumbled across this doomsday bunker that comes with not one but two swimming pools. Whether you believe the end is near or not, in today's uncertain world, the prospect of natural disasters, political instability, and pandemics has created a desire for safe and secure living areas. One company, in particular, is betting that if you're looking to ride out the apocalypse in style, you'll want a luxury bunker.
