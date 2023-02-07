In an abandoned storefront under the guise of a full moon, Anna Bolina, heralded as the “downtown Donatella” staged her SS23 runway show in New York. The 29-year-old designer has quickly become a favourite amongst the IYKYK-crowd for her aggressively sexual and artfully-marred garments, but also for the ways in which she is her brand. Models were sent down the runway clutching pull-cords secured to gown-like silhouettes, which melted off legs into plastic stockings. Sauntering in clear, six-inch heels, their foot-long hair extensions swished like banners behind their bodies, revealed through cut-outs that taunted and invited. As the bass pumped through the room, the off-calendar show blurred the lines between brand and personhood, performance and reality; while other brands aspire to world-build, Anna Bolina is just living her life.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO