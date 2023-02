WASHINGTON, D.C. - A federal judge sentenced Kevin Seefried of Laurel to 3 years in prison on Thursday. Seefried, 53, brandished the Confederate flag during the U.S. Capitol riots on January 6th. Last June, the same judge found Seefried guilty on five counts, including obstruction of an official proceeding, a felony.

