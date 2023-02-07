Read full article on original website
Santa Barbara Independent
Getting Disaster Help from SBA
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Here are the addresses for Santa Barbara County and San Luis Obispo County Disaster Recovery Centers:. Following is the disaster recovery guidance for the Presidential Declaration, and attached are the Fact Sheets in English and Spanish:. GETTING DISASTER HELP...
calcoastnews.com
SLO County supervisors reject plan to raise their own salaries
The San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 on Tuesday against raising their own salaries by 20.8%, with supervisors Bruce Gibson and Dawn Ortiz Legg dissenting. Supervisors Debbie Arnold and John Peschong had both pledged not to vote to raise their salaries while in office, a promise they have upheld.
New Times
Some Paso residents call for school board member's resignation
Paso Robles residents are alleging that one member of the local school board was illegally appointed to his seat. Sande Adkins, who spoke during public comment at the Jan. 24 Paso Robles Joint Unified School District board meeting, said that trustee Joel Peterson shouldn't be sitting on the dais. "Joel...
Santa Barbara Independent
State of the Union at the County Board of Supervisors
Amid the ceremonial pomp and circumstance typically attending the changing of the guard among the county supervisors, some hard and gritty reality sandwiches were served up, though with an abundance of good humor and kumbaya attitude. County Supervisor and outgoing board chair Joan Hartmann didn’t just give Das Williams, the newly anointed chair, the ceremonial gavel he’ll need to wield to bang meetings to order; she also gave him a large and uncommonly bulky satellite-powered emergency telephone assigned to the board chair. Williams will need this phone if and when emergencies — whether natural and unnatural — occur. Williams immediately dubbed it “the Batphone,” riffing on the device used by the caped crusader when communicating with Commissioner Gordon.
443-unit housing development approved in Santa Maria
On Tuesday, the Santa Maria City Council gave the green light for the construction of 443 housing units that would be part of the ongoing Betteravia Plaza megadevelopment.
How to avoid falling for a FEMA-related scam
If you applied for storm-related relief through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), you can expect a phone call within 10 days after submitting an application.
montereycountyweekly.com
Despite a grace period for Diablo Canyon nuclear plant, federal regulators say no to resuming review of PG&E’s extension request.
THE SAN LUIS OBISPO-BASED GROUP MOTHERS FOR PEACE has fought the Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant in Avila Beach, in San Luis Obispo County, since before it opened, arguing safety concerns over radioactive waste and nearby earthquake faults. Protests did not prevent Pacific Gas & Electric Company from obtaining the...
Santa Barbara Independent
Coastal Commissioners Bash S.B. County on Pot
This first appeared at Newsmakers with JR. California Coastal Commissioners on Wednesday slammed Santa Barbara County’s ruinous cannabis ordinance and its implementation — but balked at blocking a local permit for a disputed Carpinteria retail pot emporium. A 7-to-3 vote by commissioners held that the state agency lacks...
Santa Barbara Independent
Urgent Need for Housing in Southern Santa Barbara County
It’s no secret, we live or work in paradise here in Southern Santa Barbara County. However, that paradise comes with a high cost. It’s always been expensive to live here, but now it’s becoming impossible for many due to the soaring cost of living. Housing prices and rents continue to spike. It’s impacting South Coast School Districts and employees negatively.
calcoastnews.com
Woodstock’s Pizza to pay $1.5 million to settle labor violations suit
The California chain Woodstock’s Pizza, which has locations in San Luis Obispo and other college towns, has agreed to pay $1.5 million to settle a class-action lawsuit over numerous alleged labor code violations ranging from not paying workers to not allowing them to take breaks. [Mustang News]. An employee...
kprl.com
June 2020 Active Shooter Event 02.09.2023
Remember the active shooter event back in June of 2020?. The gunman shot at the Paso Robles police department, but officers there elected to remain inside their fortress-like building. San Luis Obispo county sheriff’s deputy Nicholas Dreyfus responded to reports of an active shooter, and Mason Lira shot him in...
Santa Barbara Independent
Foodbank of Santa Barbara County Gets to Work on a New Sharehouse
The storms last month highlighted once again that Santa Barbara could easily be isolated by natural disasters, like a flooded-out or mud-and-rock-swamped Highway 101. The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County has been working for eight years to enlarge its storage capacity, to add what the Foodbank’s executive director Erik Talkin calls a layer of resilience and food security for the entire county. The nonprofit received a federal grant for $1.5 million, to add to the $20 million cost of its new 57,000-square-foot Sharehouse warehouse, from the federal budget passed in December.
New Times
Grover Beach sues former short-term rental owner for tax evasion
Grover Beach proved that the price of skipping bed tax payments may be higher than remitting a cut of the rent to the city itself. Former local short-term rental owner, Allen Thompson, felt the financial pinch when the city sued him on Jan. 20 for failing to pay transient occupancy taxes (TOT) from 2019 to 2022. According to the Grover Beach municipal code, all hotel or motel operators must pay the city a 12 percent share of the rent charged.
kclu.org
Ventura County and agricultural groups reach settlement in dispute about key planning document
Ventura County has reached a settlement in connection with a major lawsuit involving its new general plan. In 2020, Ventura County Supervisors approved what’s known as the 2040 County General Plan. It serves as a guideline to manage future growth in the county. But, more than a half dozen lawsuits were filed seeking to block certain elements of the plan.
Santa Barbara Independent
Gaviota Region Achieves a Wildfire Plan
Up the coast from Santa Barbara, the rural Gaviota hills are a crazy quilt of uses, from the 24,000-acre Dangermond Preserve to ExxonMobil’s Las Flores oil facility and the county’s landfill at Tajiguas, not to mention dozens of ranches and farms, the state beaches and campgrounds, and the major statewide artery known as Highway 101. These facts and more are contained in the Gaviota Community Wildfire Protection Plan, which examines the wildfire hazards from the shore to the mountain ridge and was approved by the county Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.
Paul Flores sentencing in Kristin Smart trial to proceed as scheduled, attorneys confirm
The defense is expected to file a motion for a new trial at least 10 days before the sentencing.
Noozhawk
Santa Maria City Council Clears the Way for 443-Unit Betteravia Place Development
The Santa Maria City Council cleared the way Tuesday night for 443 market-rate rental units to be built at the Betteravia Place development after airing concerns about traffic and other issues. Council members voted 3-1 to approve several items, including planned development permits for the MBK Rental Living residential project...
Santa Barbara Independent
Review | ‘The Farallonites’
The Farallonites, a full-length dance piece by Dana Lawton Dances, transports audiences to an otherworldly place and time: the Farallon Islands off San Francisco in the late 19th century. It’s an ethereal piece of movement-based storytelling that captures the isolation and strenuous physical nature of life on the Farallons, and celebrates the kinship between the few families that subsisted on the island, keeping the lighthouse ablaze in the fog. From the first moments of powerful ocean noise washing over the audience, the Lobero Theatre transformed into the windswept, rocky shores of the Farallons. The colors and shapes felt dreamlike, recalling the grays and blues of the sea. The choreography swayed and swelled like waves, creating a romanticized and beautiful vision of the simple, rugged lifestyle of those people willing to brave the toil and remoteness of maintaining the lighthouse.
calcoastnews.com
SLO developer sentenced to four years in prison
A San Luis Obispo County judge on Feb. 7 sentenced Jeremy Pemberton to four years in state prison for multiple financial crimes. In December, a jury found the 38-year-old developer guilty of two counts of securities fraud, one count of financial elder abuse, and two counts of grand theft related to his attempt to garner investors for a proposed bowling alley and bar in San Luis Obispo.
Stravinski Development Group and Daou Vineyard’s Projects Move Forward
PASO ROBLES — A public hearing was held at the Tuesday, Jan. 24, planning commission meeting to discuss the Stravinski Development Group and Daou Vineyard’s planned developments. A request was received to subdivide an approximately 19.75-acre property into two parcels off Airport Road. Parcel 1 is requested to...
