MANATEE COUNTY (SNN TV) Feb.10, 2023 - The Manatee County winners of the 2023 Excellence in Education Awards have been named. Kelly Smith-Williams, an Anatomy & Physiology Honors Teacher at Lakewood Ranch High School was recognized as the "Educator of the Year," while the county Support employee of the year is Brianna Hall, an Assistant School Clerical at Lincoln Memorial Middle School. Both will receive a $5,000 cash prize, provided by Suncoast Credit Union, an all-expenses paid gathering for 24 friends and family in the Mayor’s Suite at LECOM Park in Bradenton during a Marauders game, four tickets to a 2023 spring training game courtesy of the Pittsburgh Pirates and Bradenton Marauders, a one-night stay at the Courtyard by Marriott/Hampton Inn and Suites by Hilton, customized spa service from Sirius Day Spa, along with several other prizes.

MANATEE COUNTY, FL ・ 14 HOURS AGO