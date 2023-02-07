Read full article on original website
Models "rocked the runway" at the Grove in Lakewood Ranch
MANATEE- A few members of the SNN team rocked the runway tonight. Thunder by the Bay "Rocks the Runway" fashion show took place at the Grove in Lakewood Ranch on Friday, February 10th. SNN's Sydney Roell, Justin Mosely, and Marco La Manno walked in the show. The show highlighted models...
Suncoast students win big at Junior Beta championships
SARASOTA (SNN TV) Feb. 8, 2023 - Some Suncoast students won a state championship at the Florida State Junior Beta Convention recently. National Beta members from Sarasota Academy of the Arts are celebrating the "Large Group Performance" state title, while Alia Bangoura Saavedra won an individual State Championship in the 7th Grade Academic Spanish category. Also, Makayla Egan and Miranda Nodeen got 3rd Place in the Solo, Duo, Trio Vocal Performance category as well as earning Preferred Performers status. Maria Roque Rodriguez earned 2nd place for Spanish 8th Grade while 6th Grader Kelary Rodon Trista placed 3rd in the Academic Spanish category. The entire Beta Club was presented with the GOLD key award.
USF Sarasota-Manatee hosts annual climate conference
SARASOTA - “This is a climate shift that’s happened in nature but society has not yet caught up to it," said Climate Adaptation Center, CEO, Bob Bunting. Sarasota non-profit, the Climate Adaptation Center brought experts from science, engineering, business and government together for their annual Climate conference at the University of South Florida Sarasota Manatee campus.
Smith-Williams, Hall garner Educator awards in Manatee County
MANATEE COUNTY (SNN TV) Feb.10, 2023 - The Manatee County winners of the 2023 Excellence in Education Awards have been named. Kelly Smith-Williams, an Anatomy & Physiology Honors Teacher at Lakewood Ranch High School was recognized as the "Educator of the Year," while the county Support employee of the year is Brianna Hall, an Assistant School Clerical at Lincoln Memorial Middle School. Both will receive a $5,000 cash prize, provided by Suncoast Credit Union, an all-expenses paid gathering for 24 friends and family in the Mayor’s Suite at LECOM Park in Bradenton during a Marauders game, four tickets to a 2023 spring training game courtesy of the Pittsburgh Pirates and Bradenton Marauders, a one-night stay at the Courtyard by Marriott/Hampton Inn and Suites by Hilton, customized spa service from Sirius Day Spa, along with several other prizes.
Manatee teen court supervisor appointed to state board
MANATEE COUNTY (SNN TV) Feb. 9, 2023 - Yantee Hines, the Manatee Teen Court/Teen Court Too program supervisor, was appointed by The Florida Association of Teen Courts (FATC) to serve a one-year term on the FATC Board of Directors. “The Clerk’s office is proud to have Mr. Hines represent Manatee...
Sarasota Police welcomes new K-9, Kodak
SARASOTA - The Sarasota Police Department is welcoming a new furry friend to its team!. The police department made the announcement on K-9 Kodak’s second birthday Wednesday. Kodak was born in the Czech Republic in 2021, the same year that Officer Gagnon joined the Sarasota Police Department K-9 Unit.
4 students arrested in two days for false shooting tips
MANATEE COUNTY - Four students have been arrested in the last two days in connection to school threats made in Manatee County. “These are students that will have these charges that they have to deal with and the consequences of that for a long time," said Manatee County Sheriff's Office PIO, Randy Warren.
Pet Owners are Giving Up on Their Dogs
Humane Society of Manatee County Executive Director Rick Yocum says surrender animals made up 15% of all animal that came through the shelter in 2022. "One of the biggest issues that makes owners surrenders their is animals is a couple things. People ability, people lose their jobs and people lose housing that is animal friend," Yocum said.
