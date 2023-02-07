Read full article on original website
WALA-TV FOX10
Alabama 41 reopens following crash in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A commercial vehicle crash that happened just before 4 a.m. today has caused a road closure. ALEA reports Alabama 41 at the 17 mile-marker in Escambia County will be closed during the recovery process for an undetermined amount of time. Alabama Department of Transportation personnel are on scene detouring.
WPMI
Baldwin County road closures until December for roundabout construction
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — The Baldwin Co Commission has issued an IMPASSABLE TRAVEL ADVISORY set to be in effect for the next 10 months or so. The intersection at County Road 13 and Twin Beech Road (County Road 44) will be impassable to through traffic beginning at 9:00 AM on February 16, 2023, until December 13, 2023, for the construction of a roundabout.
Bay High students respond to Wednesday’s lockdown
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – A number of schools across the Panhandle received quite a scare Wednesday. High schools in Bay, Jackson, and Escambia Counties went into lockdown after a 911 caller reported a school shooting. After further investigation, officials deemed all calls to be part of what officials call a “swatting” incident, where someone […]
Andalusia Star News
Parole denied in 1985 Andalusia murder
The Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles again denied parole to Charles C. McCrory after a hearing this week. McCrory is currently serving a life sentence in the Alabama Department of Corrections for the May 31, 1985 murder of his wife, Julie Bonds McCrory, at her home on Lori Lane in Andalusia. McCrory will not be up for parole reconsideration for another five years.
wbrc.com
Women from Georgiana, Brewton killed in Tuesday head-on crash
COVINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two south Alabama woman have died following a head-on crash in Covington County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. ALEA said the crash claimed the lives of Lesa Moore King, 62, of Georgiana, and Shannon Lynn Howard, 54, of Brewton. The two-vehicle crash happened...
WEAR
County plans for traffic light on Pensacola road known for deadly accidents
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Plans are moving forward to improve one Pensacola road known for deadly accidents. Plans were finalized last week for a traffic light at the entrance to the Perdido Bay Country Club -- which is on Sorrento Road at Doug Ford Drive. Escambia County says they're working with...
Santa Rosa Co. man wanted for aggravated battery on a pregnant woman: Deputies
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted for aggravated battery on a pregnant woman. Zeke Tyler Watson, 29, is a white male. SRCSO said he is approximately 5’8” and 200 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. If anyone has any information on Watson, […]
veronews.com
2 charged with drug trafficking following traffic stop
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — A Vero Beach man and a Pensacola woman were jailed last week after deputies found fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine in a vehicle they were riding in throughout the county. Quintravius Lavonte Glispy, 25, of the 2400 block of 16th Avenue, was charged with trafficking a...
alabama.gov
Bay Minette Field Office: Combined Teams, One Goal
BAY MINETTE, Ala – On Wednesday, January 18, I visited the Bay Minette Field Office located at 209 Rain Drive, which shares a space with the Bureau’s Baldwin Day Reporting Center Lite in a combined building. This field officeaccommodates the needs of Baldwin County’s probationers, parolees and DRC...
wdhn.com
Two dead after head-on crash in Covington Co.
COVINGTON COUNTY, Ala (WDHN) — A head-on collision in Covington County has claimed the life of a Georgiana woman and a Brewton woman. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, at approximately 10:05 a.m. on Tuesday, February 7, Lesa Moore King, 62, of Georgiana was fatally injured after the 2000 Chevrolet Tahoe she was driving crossed the center line of the road and collided head-on with a 2018 Audi A6 driven by Shannon Lynn Howard, 54, of Brewton.
Deputy pins Florida drug trafficking suspect’s hand under patrol vehicle during arrest: Report
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, a drug trafficking suspect was apprehended by a deputy accidentally rolling his patrol vehicle on the suspect’s hand. On Feb. 8, deputies said they saw a gold jeep Wrangler run a stop sign at the intersection of Hollywood Ave., and Massachusetts Ave. As […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Body camera video released in deadly ECSO deputy-involved shooting
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - Newly released body camera video -- shows the moments a man was shot and killed by Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies following a standoff last October. The Florida State Attorney clearing deputies in the case after reviewing the Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s investigation of the deputy-involved shooting of Colin West.
Pensacola woman allegedly bites deputies, tries to steal stun gun: Deputies
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola woman is behind bars after allegedly getting into a fight during which she allegedly threw a kettlebell weight, a wine bottle and kitchen knives at victims and then allegedly bit deputies several times, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Katoria Latrice Garrett, 20, was charged with three […]
Santa Rosa County School District provides after school dinner
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — For some students, the only meals they eat are the ones provided by their school. A dinner program offered by Santa Rosa County School District is feeding students enrolled in afterschool activities another meal. “Some of these students have breakfast as early as 7 a.m. and then they don’t […]
WEAR
Milton woman's dogs to be euthanized after attacking 4 adults, child
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Milton woman's two dogs will be euthanized after she failed to appear at a Santa Rosa County hearing Wednesday to appeal a "dangerous dog" classification, which is given to animals who have severely injured a human or have killed two or more animals. 41-year-old...
getthecoast.com
Okaloosa School District set to purchase 80 acres in Crestview for new school, plans for Destin, Niceville
On Monday, January 23, 2023, the Okaloosa County School Board held a workshop where they discussed the proposed purchase of 80 acres in Crestview, Florida. The land, located on the Western Crestview bypass, is being considered as the potential site for a new K-8 school. This property is West of...
WEAR
National 'swatting' trend hits Pensacola school, sheriff looks to charge culprit
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A disturbing trend happening across the nation hit close to home Wednesday for parents and students at Pensacola Catholic High School. An "active shooter" alert was sent out Wednesday morning but quickly canceled after authorities learned it was a hoax. "Swatting" refers to a false report that...
Atmore Advance
Atmore Community Hospital announces Lifesaver Award
Atmore Community Hospital (ACH) announced Monday that Jamie Luttrell, sonographer RDMS, was awarded the hospital’s Lifesaver Award. The Lifesaver Award is presented to employees whose actions prevent a potential life-threatening deterioration in the condition of a patient, visitor or fellow employee. “Jamie made a potential life-saving catch for one...
‘He’s shooting at us, run’ Lillian veterinarian recovering after bizarre weekend shooting
Lillian veterinarian, Dr. Susan Wells, is recovering after being shot over the weekend while attending a hunting dog competition near Dothan.
Archibald: The Alabama officials who want you ignorant and in the dark
This is an opinion column. John Cooper can cut deals that cost you – the people of Alabama – billions of dollars. Literally billions, with a “B.” As in baloney. Or balderdash. Or boondoggle. John Cooper runs a state agency, the Alabama Department of Transportation, that...
