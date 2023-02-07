ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brewton, AL

WALA-TV FOX10

Alabama 41 reopens following crash in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A commercial vehicle crash that happened just before 4 a.m. today has caused a road closure. ALEA reports Alabama 41 at the 17 mile-marker in Escambia County will be closed during the recovery process for an undetermined amount of time. Alabama Department of Transportation personnel are on scene detouring.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, AL
WPMI

Baldwin County road closures until December for roundabout construction

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — The Baldwin Co Commission has issued an IMPASSABLE TRAVEL ADVISORY set to be in effect for the next 10 months or so. The intersection at County Road 13 and Twin Beech Road (County Road 44) will be impassable to through traffic beginning at 9:00 AM on February 16, 2023, until December 13, 2023, for the construction of a roundabout.
WMBB

Bay High students respond to Wednesday’s lockdown

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – A number of schools across the Panhandle received quite a scare Wednesday.  High schools in Bay, Jackson, and Escambia Counties went into lockdown after a 911 caller reported a school shooting.  After further investigation, officials deemed all calls to be part of what officials call a “swatting” incident, where someone […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
Andalusia Star News

Parole denied in 1985 Andalusia murder

The Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles again denied parole to Charles C. McCrory after a hearing this week. McCrory is currently serving a life sentence in the Alabama Department of Corrections for the May 31, 1985 murder of his wife, Julie Bonds McCrory, at her home on Lori Lane in Andalusia. McCrory will not be up for parole reconsideration for another five years.
ANDALUSIA, AL
wbrc.com

Women from Georgiana, Brewton killed in Tuesday head-on crash

COVINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two south Alabama woman have died following a head-on crash in Covington County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. ALEA said the crash claimed the lives of Lesa Moore King, 62, of Georgiana, and Shannon Lynn Howard, 54, of Brewton. The two-vehicle crash happened...
COVINGTON COUNTY, AL
veronews.com

2 charged with drug trafficking following traffic stop

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — A Vero Beach man and a Pensacola woman were jailed last week after deputies found fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine in a vehicle they were riding in throughout the county. Quintravius Lavonte Glispy, 25, of the 2400 block of 16th Avenue, was charged with trafficking a...
VERO BEACH, FL
alabama.gov

Bay Minette Field Office: Combined Teams, One Goal

BAY MINETTE, Ala – On Wednesday, January 18, I visited the Bay Minette Field Office located at 209 Rain Drive, which shares a space with the Bureau’s Baldwin Day Reporting Center Lite in a combined building. This field officeaccommodates the needs of Baldwin County’s probationers, parolees and DRC...
BAY MINETTE, AL
wdhn.com

Two dead after head-on crash in Covington Co.

COVINGTON COUNTY, Ala (WDHN) — A head-on collision in Covington County has claimed the life of a Georgiana woman and a Brewton woman. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, at approximately 10:05 a.m. on Tuesday, February 7, Lesa Moore King, 62, of Georgiana was fatally injured after the 2000 Chevrolet Tahoe she was driving crossed the center line of the road and collided head-on with a 2018 Audi A6 driven by Shannon Lynn Howard, 54, of Brewton.
COVINGTON COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Body camera video released in deadly ECSO deputy-involved shooting

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - Newly released body camera video -- shows the moments a man was shot and killed by Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies following a standoff last October. The Florida State Attorney clearing deputies in the case after reviewing the Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s investigation of the deputy-involved shooting of Colin West.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Milton woman's dogs to be euthanized after attacking 4 adults, child

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Milton woman's two dogs will be euthanized after she failed to appear at a Santa Rosa County hearing Wednesday to appeal a "dangerous dog" classification, which is given to animals who have severely injured a human or have killed two or more animals. 41-year-old...
MILTON, FL
Atmore Advance

Atmore Community Hospital announces Lifesaver Award

Atmore Community Hospital (ACH) announced Monday that Jamie Luttrell, sonographer RDMS, was awarded the hospital’s Lifesaver Award. The Lifesaver Award is presented to employees whose actions prevent a potential life-threatening deterioration in the condition of a patient, visitor or fellow employee. “Jamie made a potential life-saving catch for one...
ATMORE, AL

