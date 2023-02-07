The Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles again denied parole to Charles C. McCrory after a hearing this week. McCrory is currently serving a life sentence in the Alabama Department of Corrections for the May 31, 1985 murder of his wife, Julie Bonds McCrory, at her home on Lori Lane in Andalusia. McCrory will not be up for parole reconsideration for another five years.

ANDALUSIA, AL ・ 16 HOURS AGO