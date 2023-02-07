ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Suspected McMurray St shooter Michael Reep arrested in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. - The Richland Police Department says Michael Reep, one of the suspected shooters from the McMurray St shooting, has been taken into custody in Las Vegas. He was wanted for unlawful possession of a firearm following the death of Jarrod Yockey; RPD reports Reep shot and killed Yockey January 26.
LAS VEGAS, NV
200 pounds of copper wire stolen in Mesa

MESA, Wash.- Franklin County Sheriff's Deputies are looking for a suspect that stole 200 pounds of scrap copper wire from Big Bend Electric in Mesa. According to the FCSO the theft happened around 3:30 a.m. on February 9. The suspect was caught on a surveillance camera and the FCSO is...
MESA, WA
Kennewick Police: Three cars stolen in one morning while warming up

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Police Department is reporting that three cars were stolen from different homes on February 9, all while the cars were being warmed up in their owners’ driveway. The cars had been left unlocked, so KPD is urging people not to leave their car unattended and unlocked while warming it up.
KENNEWICK, WA
RPD fills new Deputy Chief position

RICHLAND, Wash.- David Neher is the new Deputy Police Chief with the RPD. RPD Chief Brigit Clary recently announced the promotion of Neher to the Deputy Chief position. “I’m proud to name Deputy Chief Neher in this new role and know that he will continue to diligently serve the citizens and employees of Richland,” Chief Clary said.
RICHLAND, WA
KPD car wrecked by driver suspected of DUI

KENNEWICK, Wash.- Around 9:53 p.m. on February 5 a Sergeant with the Kennewick Police Department (KPD) was driving west on 10th and Rainier when they crashed into another vehicle. According to the KPD a vehicle driving south on Rainier failed to stop and was hit by the Sergeant in a...
KENNEWICK, WA
UPDATE: missing Benton County man located

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. - UPDATE FEBRUARY 8, 2023. 5:35 a.m. According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office Mark Hinkle was located around 5:40 p.m. on February 7. The Benton County Sheriff's Office is looking for Marc Hinkle, pictured, along with his family out of concern for his safety and mental wellbeing.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
Building Blocks of the Future: Scouts BSA Day

KENNEWICK, Wash. - It's National Boy Scouts of America Day, according to the National Today Calendar. In 2019, the Boy Scouts of America began incorporating girls into the program and it's now more commonly referred to as Scouts BSA. Both boys and girls are known as "scouts." More than 31,000...
RICHLAND, WA
Morning news and weather update February 7: One year since Fred Meyer shooting in Richland, WSP searching for suspect in deadly hit-and-run and plenty of wind with mild temps

February 7 marks one year since the deadly shooting at the Fred Meyer in Richland. The state patrol continues to look for the driver of a car that hit and killed a pedestrian over the weekend and it will be a blustery day around the region, but temperatures should be near fifty.
RICHLAND, WA
Kennewick Bed Bath & Beyond closing

Bed Bath & Beyond has announced the closing of another 150 stores, including its Kennewick location. The move comes as the company announced it has raised more than $1 billion to hold off filing for bankruptcy.
KENNEWICK, WA
Pacific Power matching donations

Pacific Power is matching donations at a 2 to 1 ratio to help those that need energy assistance. Donations are administered through the Salvation Army in Walla Walla.
WALLA WALLA, WA

