FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wednesday in Portland: President Biden shouts out Portland during State of the Union speech and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Check your lottery tickets now - Winning ticket worth $1 million sold in OregonBeth TorresOregon State
Thursday in Portland: Salem PD requiring body cameras, but Portland officers still camera freeEmily ScarviePortland, OR
'Dying's Not a Crime': Oregon's a Death Tourism Hub as Euthanasia Deaths Spike Due to Doctor Linked to Hemlock SocietyEden ReportsOregon State
Tuesday in Portland: Mercy Corps helping victims after devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake in Syria, TurkeyEmily ScarviePortland, OR
nbcrightnow.com
Suspected McMurray St shooter Michael Reep arrested in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. - The Richland Police Department says Michael Reep, one of the suspected shooters from the McMurray St shooting, has been taken into custody in Las Vegas. He was wanted for unlawful possession of a firearm following the death of Jarrod Yockey; RPD reports Reep shot and killed Yockey January 26.
nbcrightnow.com
200 pounds of copper wire stolen in Mesa
MESA, Wash.- Franklin County Sheriff's Deputies are looking for a suspect that stole 200 pounds of scrap copper wire from Big Bend Electric in Mesa. According to the FCSO the theft happened around 3:30 a.m. on February 9. The suspect was caught on a surveillance camera and the FCSO is...
nbcrightnow.com
Kennewick Police: Three cars stolen in one morning while warming up
KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Police Department is reporting that three cars were stolen from different homes on February 9, all while the cars were being warmed up in their owners’ driveway. The cars had been left unlocked, so KPD is urging people not to leave their car unattended and unlocked while warming it up.
nbcrightnow.com
RPD fills new Deputy Chief position
RICHLAND, Wash.- David Neher is the new Deputy Police Chief with the RPD. RPD Chief Brigit Clary recently announced the promotion of Neher to the Deputy Chief position. “I’m proud to name Deputy Chief Neher in this new role and know that he will continue to diligently serve the citizens and employees of Richland,” Chief Clary said.
nbcrightnow.com
KPD car wrecked by driver suspected of DUI
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Around 9:53 p.m. on February 5 a Sergeant with the Kennewick Police Department (KPD) was driving west on 10th and Rainier when they crashed into another vehicle. According to the KPD a vehicle driving south on Rainier failed to stop and was hit by the Sergeant in a...
nbcrightnow.com
Pasco PD investigating shooting near 6th and Clark
Pasco Police are investigating a shooting near 6th and Clark on February 7. The suspect in the shooting has been arrested and the victim was transported to the hospital.
nbcrightnow.com
Moment of silence held at the Richland Fred Meyer on the one-year anniversary of the deadly shooting
RICHLAND, Wash. --- It's been one year since the shooting at the Richland Fred Meyer that killed one person and injured another. A moment of silence was held at exactly 11:03 a.m., the same time the shooting started a year ago today. I spoke with survivor Mark Hill, who was...
nbcrightnow.com
UPDATE: missing Benton County man located
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. - UPDATE FEBRUARY 8, 2023. 5:35 a.m. According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office Mark Hinkle was located around 5:40 p.m. on February 7. The Benton County Sheriff's Office is looking for Marc Hinkle, pictured, along with his family out of concern for his safety and mental wellbeing.
nbcrightnow.com
Building Blocks of the Future: Scouts BSA Day
KENNEWICK, Wash. - It's National Boy Scouts of America Day, according to the National Today Calendar. In 2019, the Boy Scouts of America began incorporating girls into the program and it's now more commonly referred to as Scouts BSA. Both boys and girls are known as "scouts." More than 31,000...
nbcrightnow.com
Morning news and weather update February 8: Pasco police investigating shooting, earthquake death toll over 11,000 in Syria and Turkey and it should be a sunny and mild day
Pasco police continue to investigate a shooting near 6th and Clark on February 7. The death toll in the earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria is now over 11,000 people. Sunny skies and mild temps are in store throughout the Columbia Basin today.
nbcrightnow.com
Morning news and weather update February 7: One year since Fred Meyer shooting in Richland, WSP searching for suspect in deadly hit-and-run and plenty of wind with mild temps
February 7 marks one year since the deadly shooting at the Fred Meyer in Richland. The state patrol continues to look for the driver of a car that hit and killed a pedestrian over the weekend and it will be a blustery day around the region, but temperatures should be near fifty.
nbcrightnow.com
Prosser Memorial Hospital is relocating to offer more services
Prosser Memorial Hospital is relocating to offer more services. "We decided that we would not do this if it means taxing the Prosser community," says Hitchcock. "It's with our own cash. We have $26-million in the bank set aside just for this."
nbcrightnow.com
Kennewick Bed Bath & Beyond closing
Bed Bath & Beyond has announced the closing of another 150 stores, including its Kennewick location. The move comes as the company announced it has raised more than $1 billion to hold off filing for bankruptcy.
nbcrightnow.com
Pacific Power matching donations
Pacific Power is matching donations at a 2 to 1 ratio to help those that need energy assistance. Donations are administered through the Salvation Army in Walla Walla.
