wymt.com
Pike County man arrested following police chase
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - Deputies with the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) were involved in a car chase Thursday night. Deputies said the chase was started by Kentucky State Police, and it crossed into Buchanan County, Virginia around 9:00 p.m. on Route 460. BCSO deputies and Virginia State...
wymt.com
Firefighters: Beaver dam to blame for near flood event in Knott County
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - First responders are called to scenes for many different reasons, but firefighters in one county responded to one particularly unusual situation last weekend. On Sunday night, crews from the Hindman Volunteer Fire Department were called to Sylvester Branch Road about a dam that was overflowing...
thelevisalazer.com
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY. MAN IN CUSTODY AFTER HE STOLE FUNERAL HOME TRUCK WITH GRAVE VAULT THIS PAST WEEKEND IN INEZ
FEBRUARY 9, 2023 – written by WADE QUEEN. ‘GRAVE’ CRIMES: MARCUS DYLAN THOMPSON (LEFT PHOTO), 24, OF ULYSSES, KY., AFTER HIS ARREST BY MINGO COUNTY DEPUTIES ON MONDAY, AFTER HE STOLE A FUNERAL HOME TRUCK WITH A GRAVE VAULT IN ITS BED (PHOTO RIGHT), ON SATURDAY AND THEN ABANDONED IN WEST VIRGINIA ON SUNDAY.
wymt.com
Here is why one EKY city/county is not seeing $41 million in grants at once
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The City of Hazard and the Perry County Fiscal Court were approved for 28 grants worth more than $41 million. ”It’s unreal, I mean, it’s the first time ever in the history of time we’ve had that many awards in the queue waiting,” said Hazard Mayor Happy Mobelini.
q95fm.net
Man in Harlan County Flown to Hospital After Crashing into Gas Pump at Harlan BP
The Harlan Fire Department responded to an incident that happened at the Harlan BP Monday Night. The incident happened shortly after 9 p.m. Emergency crews responded to the incident after a Jeep crashed into several gas pumps at the gas station. Gas station employees had cut power to the pumps...
q95fm.net
London Man Arrested On Several Traffic Violations, Multiple Warrants
An update from the City of London Police Department:. After London Police pulled over a vehicle for a traffic violation Tuesday, officers learned that the driver had three active arrest warrants. Christopher Spurlock, 44, of Highway 3445 in Tyner, was arrested at 2:20 p.m. Tuesday by London Police Sgt. Drew...
thebigsandynews.com
Floyd man dies in trooper-involved shooting
PRESTONSBURG — The Kentucky State Police Critical Incident Response Team is investigating a trooper-involved shooting Saturday in Floyd County that left a Harold man dead. Floyd County Deputy Coroner Chuck Hall identified the victim as Glenn Edward Bays, 35, of Harold. The KSP Critical Incident Response Team responded to...
Woman found in road, shot in the head in Knott County
A woman was hospitalized Wednesday after a fight led to her being shot.
wymt.com
Man seriously injured after crashing into gas station in Harlan County
HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Firefighters in one county were busy on Monday night following an incident at a gas station. Officials with the Harlan Fire Department tell WYMT they responded to the Harlan BP just after 9 p.m. When crews arrived, they found a Jeep had crashed into several gas...
sam1039.com
Laurel County Police Catch Burglary Suspect
Laurel County Sheriff John Root says Deputy James Fox and Deputy Skyler McFarland were dispatched to a burglary in progress complaint at a home off McCarty Lane. Police arrived to find 29-year-old Travis Blackwood in the house, which was not his. Blackwood was arrested and charged with burglary, criminal mischief and assault. He was also charged on a Whitley District Court warrant for terroristic threatening. Blackwood was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center. London City Police and the Laurel County Constable’s office assisted in the arrest.
wklw.com
Name Of Knott Co Shooting Suspect Released
More is now known about a shooting in Knott County. Police responded to the incident on Wednesday night after getting a call about a woman in the road on Kentucky Route 550 with a gunshot wound to the head. She was taken to the hospital to be treated. Officials have now confirmed 70-year-old Larry Calhoun as a suspect. Police say Calhoun was arrested after a brief stand-off at a home and faces one count of assault.
sam1039.com
London Traffic Stop Leads To Arrest For DUI And Three Warrants
The London Police Department reports Sgt. Drew Jackson noticed a car with expired tags on Tobacco Road and pulled it over on East Fourth Street. During the stop, Sgt. Jackson noticed the driver, 44-year-old Christopher Spurlock of Tyner, had slurred speech and was lethargic. Spurlock failed several field sobriety tests. He was also found to be driving on a DUI suspended license and had three active arrest warrants. Spurlock was arrested and in addition to the warrants, was changed with driving under the influence, driving on a DUI suspended license, failure to produce insurance card, failure to maintain insurance, no registration receipt, no registration plates and failure to wear a seat belt. He was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center. Sgt. Jackson was assisted by Sgt. Troy Truett in the arrest.
q95fm.net
Eastern Kentucky Man Arrested On Outstanding Warrant After Fleeing From Police
An Eastern Kentucky man was arrested Thursday night on an outstanding warrant after fleeing from police. Deputies with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office arrested 24 year old Justin Moore of London last night after being dispatched to a call concerning a man acting out of control. When deputies arrived,...
mountain-topmedia.com
Knott man arrested after woman shot in the head
HINDMAN, Ky. — A Knott County man is in jail after a woman was found lying in the road Wednesday evening, suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. State troopers were called to the scene just after 6:30 Wednesday after the woman was found on Route 550. She was taken to an area hospital to be treated for her injuries.
wymt.com
Whitley County man arrested, charged with multiple charges
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Corbin Police Deputy Jarrett Carr arrested Daniel Chandler, 42 of Rockholds, during a traffic stop on Tidal Wave Road in Whitley County overnight. In a Facebook post, officials with the Whitley County Sheriff Department said Carr organized an investigation and seized suspected meth, drug paraphernalia and suboxone.
q95fm.net
Estill County Sheriff’s Office Warn Public of Scam
The Estill County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a man who is traveling around the county scamming people out of money. The sheriff’s office is currently investigating the scam. Officials say the man is traveling around the county and telling everyone he needs money for his dog that is in the vet.
Flood discussion to be held at HCTC
As the impacts of the July 2022 flooding are still being seen and felt by many across the region, several communities and organizations are still working on recovery efforts and planning for future disaster events. In an effort to open a discussion about flooding on Feb. 22 Hazard Community and...
clayconews.com
Pike County, Kentucky Man Sentenced to Life for Distributing Fentanyl that Resulted in Overdose Death
PIKEVILLE, KY— A Shelbiana, Ky., man, Justin Bryant, 38, was sentenced to life in federal prison on Tuesday, by U.S. District Judge Robert Wier, for distributing fentanyl and para-flurofentanyl that caused death of a victim, and for conspiring with others to distribute heroin, fentanyl, and para-fluorofentanyl. Bryant was convicted...
wymt.com
Woman injured, suspect arrested after shooting
HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Authorities are investigating a shooting that happened earlier Wednesday near Hindman. Troopers with Kentucky State Police tell WYMT that they received a call Wednesday about a shooting in a home near Hindman Elementary School. Upon arrival, they found a woman shot inside a home. She was...
q95fm.net
Laurel County Man Arrested and Charged with Trespassing and Drug Possession After Police Respond to Trespass Complaint
An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Greg Poynter arrested Justin Moore age 24 of London on Monday morning February 6, 2023 at approximately 9:16 AM. The arrest occurred off White Oak Road, approximately 6 miles...
