ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry County, KY

Comments / 0

Related
wymt.com

Pike County man arrested following police chase

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - Deputies with the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) were involved in a car chase Thursday night. Deputies said the chase was started by Kentucky State Police, and it crossed into Buchanan County, Virginia around 9:00 p.m. on Route 460. BCSO deputies and Virginia State...
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
wymt.com

Firefighters: Beaver dam to blame for near flood event in Knott County

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - First responders are called to scenes for many different reasons, but firefighters in one county responded to one particularly unusual situation last weekend. On Sunday night, crews from the Hindman Volunteer Fire Department were called to Sylvester Branch Road about a dam that was overflowing...
KNOTT COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

London Man Arrested On Several Traffic Violations, Multiple Warrants

An update from the City of London Police Department:. After London Police pulled over a vehicle for a traffic violation Tuesday, officers learned that the driver had three active arrest warrants. Christopher Spurlock, 44, of Highway 3445 in Tyner, was arrested at 2:20 p.m. Tuesday by London Police Sgt. Drew...
LONDON, KY
thebigsandynews.com

Floyd man dies in trooper-involved shooting

PRESTONSBURG — The Kentucky State Police Critical Incident Response Team is investigating a trooper-involved shooting Saturday in Floyd County that left a Harold man dead. Floyd County Deputy Coroner Chuck Hall identified the victim as Glenn Edward Bays, 35, of Harold. The KSP Critical Incident Response Team responded to...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
sam1039.com

Laurel County Police Catch Burglary Suspect

Laurel County Sheriff John Root says Deputy James Fox and Deputy Skyler McFarland were dispatched to a burglary in progress complaint at a home off McCarty Lane. Police arrived to find 29-year-old Travis Blackwood in the house, which was not his. Blackwood was arrested and charged with burglary, criminal mischief and assault. He was also charged on a Whitley District Court warrant for terroristic threatening. Blackwood was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center. London City Police and the Laurel County Constable’s office assisted in the arrest.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
wklw.com

Name Of Knott Co Shooting Suspect Released

More is now known about a shooting in Knott County. Police responded to the incident on Wednesday night after getting a call about a woman in the road on Kentucky Route 550 with a gunshot wound to the head. She was taken to the hospital to be treated. Officials have now confirmed 70-year-old Larry Calhoun as a suspect. Police say Calhoun was arrested after a brief stand-off at a home and faces one count of assault.
KNOTT COUNTY, KY
sam1039.com

London Traffic Stop Leads To Arrest For DUI And Three Warrants

The London Police Department reports Sgt. Drew Jackson noticed a car with expired tags on Tobacco Road and pulled it over on East Fourth Street. During the stop, Sgt. Jackson noticed the driver, 44-year-old Christopher Spurlock of Tyner, had slurred speech and was lethargic. Spurlock failed several field sobriety tests. He was also found to be driving on a DUI suspended license and had three active arrest warrants. Spurlock was arrested and in addition to the warrants, was changed with driving under the influence, driving on a DUI suspended license, failure to produce insurance card, failure to maintain insurance, no registration receipt, no registration plates and failure to wear a seat belt. He was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center. Sgt. Jackson was assisted by Sgt. Troy Truett in the arrest.
LONDON, KY
mountain-topmedia.com

Knott man arrested after woman shot in the head

HINDMAN, Ky. — A Knott County man is in jail after a woman was found lying in the road Wednesday evening, suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. State troopers were called to the scene just after 6:30 Wednesday after the woman was found on Route 550. She was taken to an area hospital to be treated for her injuries.
KNOTT COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Whitley County man arrested, charged with multiple charges

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Corbin Police Deputy Jarrett Carr arrested Daniel Chandler, 42 of Rockholds, during a traffic stop on Tidal Wave Road in Whitley County overnight. In a Facebook post, officials with the Whitley County Sheriff Department said Carr organized an investigation and seized suspected meth, drug paraphernalia and suboxone.
WHITLEY COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

Estill County Sheriff’s Office Warn Public of Scam

The Estill County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a man who is traveling around the county scamming people out of money. The sheriff’s office is currently investigating the scam. Officials say the man is traveling around the county and telling everyone he needs money for his dog that is in the vet.
ESTILL COUNTY, KY
The Hazard Herald

Flood discussion to be held at HCTC

As the impacts of the July 2022 flooding are still being seen and felt by many across the region, several communities and organizations are still working on recovery efforts and planning for future disaster events. In an effort to open a discussion about flooding on Feb. 22 Hazard Community and...
HAZARD, KY
wymt.com

Woman injured, suspect arrested after shooting

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Authorities are investigating a shooting that happened earlier Wednesday near Hindman. Troopers with Kentucky State Police tell WYMT that they received a call Wednesday about a shooting in a home near Hindman Elementary School. Upon arrival, they found a woman shot inside a home. She was...
HINDMAN, KY
The Hazard Herald

The Hazard Herald

Hazard, KY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
135K+
Views
ABOUT

Perry County's leading newspaper since 1911.

 https://hazard-herald.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy