ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kalb.com

Fmr. La Sen. Elbert Guillory launches campaign for Lt. Gov.

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On Thursday, Feb. 9, Former State Senator Elbert Guillory (R) launched his campaign for Louisiana Lieutenant Governor. Guillory, who lives in Opelousas, decided to launch his campaign in Central Louisiana to make a point, that no part of Louisiana will be overlooked if he is elected to office. He said he can sell Louisiana on a regional level and believes tourism in the state needs to be decoupled from New Orleans.
LOUISIANA STATE
KSLA

Gov. Edwards announces partial opening of Barksdale interchange

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Part of the Barksdale Air Force Base I-20/I-220 interchange was officially opened on Wednesday, Feb. 8. Once complete, the $80 million-plus project is hoped to boost the area’s economy and provide additional security measures for Barksdale. Both Gov. John Bel Edwards and Secretary of DOTD Dr. Shawn Wilson were in attendance of the opening.
LOUISIANA STATE
Lake Charles American Press

Governor, Buttigieg to be in Lake Charles today

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Gov. John Bel Edwards will be in Lake Charles today to celebrate infrastructure investments from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Buttigeieg’s first stop will be in Lake Charles where he will be joined by Edwards, Louisiana Secretary of Transportation Shawn Wilson and Lake Charles Mayor...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Parole rescinded for KK’s Corner killer

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Thomas Frank Cisco, 54, the only person ever convicted in the 1997 KK’s Corner murders, has had his parole rescinded, according to the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office. Bethany Bryant with the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office says their office requested to review...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Parole Rescinded for KK’s Corner Triple Homicide Defendant After Review of Disciplinary Records

Parole Rescinded for KK’s Corner Triple Homicide Defendant After Review of Disciplinary Records. Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana – Parole has been rescinded for KK’s Corner triple homicide defendant Thomas F. Cisco after a review of his disciplinary records. The Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office announced on February 10,...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

IRS announces special Saturday hours for Lake Charles taxpayers

Kinder man arrested after allegedly firing shots, harassing children in RV park. The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Houston River Road residents oppose new zoning exception allowing industrial development. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Officials: Cisco found with contraband night before parole hearing

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The night before he went before the parole board, Thomas Frank Cisco was found with contraband, officials say. After the 54-year-old Cisco was granted parole on Thursday, it was brought to the parole board’s attention that medication was found on Cisco that he should not have had, Francis Abbott, executive director of the Louisiana pardon and parole board, told KPLC.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
brproud.com

Governor Edwards signs insurance incentive fund

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — During an insurance crisis in Louisiana, Governor John Bel Edwards called for a special session in late January, which has now been signed. Gov. Edwards announced the signing of the insurance special session bills into law Tuesday, Feb. 7. The Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon...
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy