(Washington County, MO) A Farmington man, 72 year old Arthur L. Leach, is recovering from moderate injuries after he was hurt in a crash involving a pick up in Washington County Wednesday afternoon at 3:28. Highway Patrol Troopers say Leach was driving south on Highway 21, at Meadow Hill road, when the truck ran off the left side of the highway and rolled over. Leach, who was wearing his seat belt at the time of the wreck, was taken to Washington County Memorial Hospital in Potosi.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO