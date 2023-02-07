ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, MO

kjluradio.com

Jefferson City man seriously injured in crash just east of Linn

A Jefferson City man suffers serious injuries when he wrecks his pickup truck in Osage County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Jerry Jones, 51, was driving on Highway 50 late Thursday night, about seven miles east of Linn, when he traveled off the side of the road. The patrol says Jones’ truck struck an embankment, then became airborne, before striking a tree and overturning.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KMZU

Fulton residents injured in Callaway County crash

CALLAWAY COUNTY — Two Fulton residents were injured in a Callaway County crash Thursday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a vehicle driven by Brandon Fennel left the right side of Highway 96, a quarter of a mile west of County Road 469. The truck struck two mailboxes, overcorrected, struck a culvert and became airborne.
CALLAWAY COUNTY, MO
KMOV

Fatal accident shuts down I-44 eastbound for multiple hours overnight

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man died as a result of an overnight crash on I-44 in St. Louis County Thursday night. Ibrahim Muratovic, 59, was crossing the interstate before being struck by a SEMI. He was pronounced dead on scene by Webster Groves fire personnel. Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers say the incident happened around 10:10 p.m. on I-44 just east of Big Bend Boulevard. The highway was temporarily shut down but reopened around 2 a.m.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
mymoinfo.com

Farmington woman caught driving stolen vehicle in Jefferson County

(Jefferson County) A Farmington woman was arrested in Jefferson County when sheriff’s deputies found her to be in possession of a stolen vehicle from St. Louis City. Sheriff’s office spokesman Grant Bissell says the vehicle was recovered on January 27th when the stolen vehicle caught the eye of a deputy while on patrol.
FARMINGTON, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Crystal City teen hurt in crash between Festus and De Soto

A 16-year-old girl from Crystal City was injured Wednesday night, Feb. 8, in a single-vehicle accident on Hwy. P south of Hillsboro Hematite Road between Festus and De Soto, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 9:05 p.m., the teenager was driving a 1992 Chevrolet 1500 north on the highway...
FESTUS, MO
kfmo.com

Washington County Wednesday Pick Up Wreck

(Washington County, MO) A Farmington man, 72 year old Arthur L. Leach, is recovering from moderate injuries after he was hurt in a crash involving a pick up in Washington County Wednesday afternoon at 3:28. Highway Patrol Troopers say Leach was driving south on Highway 21, at Meadow Hill road, when the truck ran off the left side of the highway and rolled over. Leach, who was wearing his seat belt at the time of the wreck, was taken to Washington County Memorial Hospital in Potosi.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MO
KMOV

Events scheduled to remember teens killed in Lincoln County crash

LINCOLN COUNTY (KMOV) -- A memorial lantern release is scheduled for Sunday at Fairgrounds Park in Troy, Missouri, to honor the memory of three teens who were killed in a car crash early Sunday northeast of Moscow Mills in Lincoln County. Participants are encouraged to arrive at 6 p.m. to...
TROY, MO
kjluradio.com

UPDATED: Jefferson City teen reported missing on her 15th birthday

UPDATE: Jayla Nilges has been safely located. A Jefferson City teen is reported as missing. Missouri Missing reports Jayla Nilges, 15, was last seen at her home on Tuesday, February 7 as she took out the trash. Her family says they think Jayla has been seen with three people they don’t know who go by the names, Kassie, Kelvin, and Bunny. Nilges' disappearance coincides with her birthday.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
tspr.org

Person killed in deputy-involved crash identified

The man who died in a car crash that involved a McDonough County Sheriff’s deputy was from the St. Louis area. James Mellenthin, 35, was the father of three. He was a floor covering installer specialist from Cottage Hills. The crash happened on Route 67 south of Macomb at...
MACOMB, IL
KMOV

St. Peters man killed in Monday evening motorcycle crash

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) – A 74-year-old man from St. Peters was killed in a crash Monday evening. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Richard Helfrich died after his 2016 Harley Davidson Sportster 1200 hit a guardrail on the side of Highway F at Defiance Road just before 4:45 p.m. Helfrich was thrown from the motorcycle in the crash.
SAINT PETERS, MO
KMOV

Police chase ends in crash on Spanish Lake

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A police pursuit ended in a crash in Spanish Lake on Wednesday morning. Authorities told News 4 they pursued the vehicle from St. Charles County. The car drove over spike strips on the Blanchette Bridge before crashing on eastbound Interstate 270 at Bellefontaine Road before 3:15 a.m.
SAINT CHARLES COUNTY, MO

