Related
kjluradio.com
Jefferson City man seriously injured in crash just east of Linn
A Jefferson City man suffers serious injuries when he wrecks his pickup truck in Osage County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Jerry Jones, 51, was driving on Highway 50 late Thursday night, about seven miles east of Linn, when he traveled off the side of the road. The patrol says Jones’ truck struck an embankment, then became airborne, before striking a tree and overturning.
KMZU
Fulton residents injured in Callaway County crash
CALLAWAY COUNTY — Two Fulton residents were injured in a Callaway County crash Thursday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a vehicle driven by Brandon Fennel left the right side of Highway 96, a quarter of a mile west of County Road 469. The truck struck two mailboxes, overcorrected, struck a culvert and became airborne.
KMOV
Fatal accident shuts down I-44 eastbound for multiple hours overnight
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man died as a result of an overnight crash on I-44 in St. Louis County Thursday night. Ibrahim Muratovic, 59, was crossing the interstate before being struck by a SEMI. He was pronounced dead on scene by Webster Groves fire personnel. Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers say the incident happened around 10:10 p.m. on I-44 just east of Big Bend Boulevard. The highway was temporarily shut down but reopened around 2 a.m.
Police investigation reveals woman who died on I-64 in October killed by metal mud flap bracket
ST. LOUIS — A piece of metal that secures a mud flap to a vehicle went through the windshield of a Belleville woman's car last year killing her, St. Louis police said Friday. The new details were released almost four months after the accident happened on westbound Interstate 64...
Motorcyclist dies in St. Charles County highway crash
A motorcyclist died after a crash on a St. Charles County highway earlier this week, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
mymoinfo.com
Farmington woman caught driving stolen vehicle in Jefferson County
(Jefferson County) A Farmington woman was arrested in Jefferson County when sheriff’s deputies found her to be in possession of a stolen vehicle from St. Louis City. Sheriff’s office spokesman Grant Bissell says the vehicle was recovered on January 27th when the stolen vehicle caught the eye of a deputy while on patrol.
myleaderpaper.com
Crystal City teen hurt in crash between Festus and De Soto
A 16-year-old girl from Crystal City was injured Wednesday night, Feb. 8, in a single-vehicle accident on Hwy. P south of Hillsboro Hematite Road between Festus and De Soto, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 9:05 p.m., the teenager was driving a 1992 Chevrolet 1500 north on the highway...
kfmo.com
Washington County Wednesday Pick Up Wreck
(Washington County, MO) A Farmington man, 72 year old Arthur L. Leach, is recovering from moderate injuries after he was hurt in a crash involving a pick up in Washington County Wednesday afternoon at 3:28. Highway Patrol Troopers say Leach was driving south on Highway 21, at Meadow Hill road, when the truck ran off the left side of the highway and rolled over. Leach, who was wearing his seat belt at the time of the wreck, was taken to Washington County Memorial Hospital in Potosi.
KMOV
Events scheduled to remember teens killed in Lincoln County crash
LINCOLN COUNTY (KMOV) -- A memorial lantern release is scheduled for Sunday at Fairgrounds Park in Troy, Missouri, to honor the memory of three teens who were killed in a car crash early Sunday northeast of Moscow Mills in Lincoln County. Participants are encouraged to arrive at 6 p.m. to...
kjluradio.com
Arrest warrant issued for Pulaski County man wanted for two-county police pursuit
A Pulaski County man is now charged with a two-county police pursuit earlier this week. Anthony Russell, of Dixon, was charged Wednesday with one count of resisting arrest creating a substantial risk of serious injury or death. A warrant for his arrest was issued Thursday. The chase started on the...
'We knew that we needed to do something': Troy businesses support community after deadly crash
TROY, Mo. — A long list of names on the back of the T-shirt Jordan Reichert wore on Thursday was a reflection of the overwhelming amount of support for the victims in a crash in Lincoln County, including her nephew Kaedan Tyler. Three teens, 15-year-old Tyler, 18-year-old Will Flickinger...
kjluradio.com
UPDATED: Jefferson City teen reported missing on her 15th birthday
UPDATE: Jayla Nilges has been safely located. A Jefferson City teen is reported as missing. Missouri Missing reports Jayla Nilges, 15, was last seen at her home on Tuesday, February 7 as she took out the trash. Her family says they think Jayla has been seen with three people they don’t know who go by the names, Kassie, Kelvin, and Bunny. Nilges' disappearance coincides with her birthday.
Two dead in south St. Louis County house fire
Two adults died Wednesday morning in a south St. Louis County house fire.
tspr.org
Person killed in deputy-involved crash identified
The man who died in a car crash that involved a McDonough County Sheriff’s deputy was from the St. Louis area. James Mellenthin, 35, was the father of three. He was a floor covering installer specialist from Cottage Hills. The crash happened on Route 67 south of Macomb at...
KMOV
St. Peters man killed in Monday evening motorcycle crash
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) – A 74-year-old man from St. Peters was killed in a crash Monday evening. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Richard Helfrich died after his 2016 Harley Davidson Sportster 1200 hit a guardrail on the side of Highway F at Defiance Road just before 4:45 p.m. Helfrich was thrown from the motorcycle in the crash.
KMOV
Police chase ends in crash on Spanish Lake
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A police pursuit ended in a crash in Spanish Lake on Wednesday morning. Authorities told News 4 they pursued the vehicle from St. Charles County. The car drove over spike strips on the Blanchette Bridge before crashing on eastbound Interstate 270 at Bellefontaine Road before 3:15 a.m.
Car flips during crash closing NB I-170 near Forest Park Parkway
CLAYTON, Mo. — A car flipped during a crash on I-170 before Forest Park Parkway. The accident closed the northbound lanes of the highway for around an hour. The road has since reopened. It is still not clear what led up to the accident of if anyone was injured. Check the FOX 2 traffic map […]
1 killed in crash involving FedEx truck, Amtrak train on way to St. Louis
One person died following a collision between a FedEx truck and an Amtrak train Tuesday just outside of Pleasant Hill, Missouri.
wlds.com
Two Rivers Crime Stoppers Looking For Two Wanted Individuals on Greene & Jersey Warrants
Two Rivers Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help in finding two men wanted on outstanding warrants in Jersey & Greene Counties. 33 year old Jeremiah Bowman has ties to both Greene and Calhoun Counties, according to a post from Crime Stoppers. He is being sought for a charge of delivery/possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.
KYTV
Phelps County, Mo., teenager faces charges in shooting death of his father
ROLLA, Mo. (KY3) - Phelps County deputies arrested a St. James, Mo., teenager for the shooting death of his father. Samuel Karlinski, 19, faces a second-degree murder charge in the death of Ralph Leon Karlinski, Jr. Investigators responded to a home in Rolla on Monday morning after a 911 caller...
